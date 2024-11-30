In Fine Feather

× Expand Dorothy the wild turkey was a dear friend to the residents of Lexington's Southern Heights neighborhood. Photo by Stephen R. Wilson

In the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 2, more than 60 people gathered along a curve of Shady Lane in the Southern Heights Neighborhood to dedicate a statue of a wild turkey named Dorothy who died two years ago.

The temperature was 67 degrees, and the blue sky was cloudless — just the kind of weather Dorothy loved.

She had appeared in Southern Heights, the Lexington neighborhood located south of Baptist Health and adjacent to The Arboretum, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic set in. No one knew where she came from or how she picked Southern Heights, but she quickly became a familiar sight to people who were forced to stay home and take socially distanced walks.

She soon had her own “Friends of Dorothy the Turkey” page on Facebook with nearly 500 followers. Children from Glendover Elementary School became enchanted when they saw her walk past their classroom windows. They learned about wild turkeys and wrote letters to neighbors.

One letter, written in November 2021 by a third grader named Samuel, was read at the dedication. It included several reasons “why you shouldn’t eat Dorothy on Thanksgiving.”

Dorothy roamed from Edgemoor Drive on the south end of the neighborhood to Hiltonia Park, which borders the hospital. She showed great skill in avoiding cars and was apparently sometimes spotted in the Pensacola Park neighborhood across busy Nicholasville Road. She also frequented The Arboretum.

Fences were no obstacle for Dorothy, who found herself in back yards and front yards. She drew the attention of everyone, from retirees to children, and showed no fear.

As the pandemic dragged on, she became a feathered folk hero who brightened spirits and a symbol of togetherness and hope.

× Expand Southern Heights neighbors installed a statue designed by Darby Carver dedicated to Dorothy the wild turkey who brought the community together. Photo by Lynsey Sugarman

Two years ago, Dorothy was found dead near her favorite roost tree. A neighbor had her body cremated and shared the ashes (wild turkeys don’t produce much ash) among eight people who were especially close to her.

A committee of three set about finding a way to keep her memory alive and recognize her contributions during a difficult time. They met with several artists and finally settled on Hensley Custom Studio.

The studio produced a two-dimensional steel likeness of Dorothy, designed by Darby Carver, that is five feet high and two feet wide. It was installed near her favorite roost tree.

Some of the three score Dorothy fans who gathered for the unveiling talked about how she had helped them through the darkest months of the pandemic simply by walking across their front lawns. An animal lover who had never met her drove from Louisville. Several former Glendover students and teachers also were there, as was Hannah LeGris, the neighborhood’s Urban County Council representative.

There was applause as a tarp was removed to reveal the statue. Then a few of her ashes were spread at the base. Through this memorial, our fine feathered friend and all that she represented will continue to have a presence in our neighborhood and our daily lives.