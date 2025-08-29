× Expand Photo by Rena Baer

In Memory of Rena Baer

Oct. 21, 1964 – July 30, 2025

In July 30, the world lost a radiant light with the passing of Rena Dianne Baer, who bravely fought ovarian cancer for two and a half years.

Rena served as a copy editor at Smiley Pete Publishing for over a decade. Her command of language was extraordinary, but her impact extended far beyond her editorial talents. She brought a deep passion, boundless curiosity and genuine empathy to everything she did, and she was devoted to making her community a better place. Whether marching for women’s and civil rights, organizing anti-gun violence efforts, or co-founding Friends of Jacobson Park, Rena lived her life with conviction, heart and action.

Rena loved the natural world, and spent much of her free time hiking and photographing nature. The photos on this page were all captured through her lens.

From her diagnosis through her transition to hospice care, Rena documented her cancer journey on Facebook with a remarkable clarity and honesty. Her reflections were raw, courageous and full of hope, and offered a deeply personal glimpse into an experience that touches so many but is often difficult to put words to.

In addition to her work with Smiley Pete Publishing, Rena contributed to many other local publications and organizations, including Keeneland Magazine, The Group Travel Leader, Pioneer Publishing, the University of Kentucky’s College of Nursing and College of Engineering, the Blue Grass Community Foundation, and others.

Rena touched countless lives with her kindness, intellect and spirit, and she is profoundly missed.

On Sept. 11, Mayor Linda Gorton will give an in memoriam proclamation celebrating Rena's wonderful life at the Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Rena's in memoriam proclamation will be near the beginning of the meeting (approximately 6:15). Friends and loved ones are invited to attend the meeting, which takes place in the 2nd floor chambers of City Hall.

In her honor, donations can be made to the following organizations:

• The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center Ovarian Cancer Screening Program

• The Shannon’s Angel Fund through the Blue Grass Community Foundation

• Friends of Jacobson Park