In Photos: Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival 2018

Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival, produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, celebrated its 6th year with more than 20,000 friends Aug. 11-12, 2018. People of all ages enjoyed two days full of sweet and savory bites, cold drinks and great local music out at the Masterson Station Fairgrounds.
Photographers Sarah Jane Sanders, Ryan K. Morris, Estill Robinson, Sarah Caton and Judy Brumley captured some great moments over the course of the weekend.
Thank you to all of our partners, vendors, musicians, volunteers, crew and fans for another exciting, fun-filled Crave. We'll see you next year!
THE FOOD:
1 of 20
Photo by Ryan K. Morris
2 of 20
Photo by Ryan K. Morris
3 of 20
Photo by Judy Brumley
4 of 20
Photo by Ryan K. Morris
5 of 20
Photo by Judy Brumley
6 of 20
Photo by Judy Brumley
7 of 20
Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders
8 of 20
Photo by Judy Brumley
9 of 20
Photo by Judy Brumley
10 of 20
Photo by Sarah Caton
11 of 20
Photo by Judy Brumley
12 of 20
Photo by Sarah Caton
13 of 20
Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders
14 of 20
Photo by Judy Brumley
15 of 20
Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders
16 of 20
Photo by Sarah Caton
17 of 20
Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders
18 of 20
Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders
19 of 20
Photo by Sarah Caton
20 of 20
Photo by Sarah Caton
THE FUN:
1 of 20
Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders
2 of 20
Kids crafting at the On The Move Art Studio. Photo by Ryan K. Morris
3 of 20
Photo by Ryan K. Morris
4 of 20
Photo by Ryan K. Morris
5 of 20
Photo by Ryan K. Morris
6 of 20
Hanging out by the Deep Eddy Depot. Photo by Ryan K. Morris
7 of 20
Photo by Judy Brumley
8 of 20
Next Food Network Star Jason Smith tries a cocktail at the Food Performance Stage. Photo by Ryan K. Morris
9 of 20
Face painting in the Live Green Lexington Kids Zone! Photo by Ryan K. Morris
10 of 20
Photo by Ryan K. Morris
11 of 20
Photo by Judy Brumley
12 of 20
Photo by Judy Brumley
13 of 20
Photo by Judy Brumley
14 of 20
Photo by Judy Brumley
15 of 20
Our Crave Couple took their engagement photos during the weekend. Photo by Judy Brumley
16 of 20
Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders
17 of 20
Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders
18 of 20
Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders
19 of 20
Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders
20 of 20
Photo by Sarah Caton
THE MUSIC:
1 of 13
Tee Dee Young closed Saturday night at Crave this year. Photo by Estill Robinson
2 of 13
Photo by Estill Robinson
3 of 13
Photo by Estill Robinson
4 of 13
Photo by Estill Robinson
5 of 13
Photo by Estill Robinson
6 of 13
Photo by Estill Robinson
7 of 13
Photo by Estill Robinson
8 of 13
Photo by Estill Robinson
9 of 13
Photo by Estill Robinson
10 of 13
Photo by Estill Robinson
11 of 13
Photo by Estill Robinson
12 of 13
Tee Dee Young closed Saturday night at Crave this year. Photo by Estill Robinson
13 of 13
Photo by Judy Brumley