In Photos: Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival 2018

by

Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival, produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, celebrated its 6th year with more than 20,000 friends Aug. 11-12, 2018. People of all ages enjoyed two days full of sweet and savory bites, cold drinks and great local music out at the Masterson Station Fairgrounds.

Photographers Sarah Jane Sanders, Ryan K. Morris, Estill Robinson, Sarah Caton and Judy Brumley captured some great moments over the course of the weekend. 

Thank you to all of our partners, vendors, musicians, volunteers, crew and fans for another exciting, fun-filled Crave. We'll see you next year! 

THE FOOD:

×

1 of 20

DSC02999.jpg

Photo by Ryan K. Morris

×

2 of 20

DSC03163.jpg

Photo by Ryan K. Morris

×

3 of 20

Judy 3.jpg

Photo by Judy Brumley

×

4 of 20

DSC03269.jpg

Photo by Ryan K. Morris

×

5 of 20

Judy 10.jpg

Photo by Judy Brumley

×

6 of 20

Judy 16.jpg

Photo by Judy Brumley

×

7 of 20

SMILEY PETE-CRAVE-FO)D PHOTOGRAPHY-Sarah Jane Sanders Webb c2018-FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY--17.jpg

Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

×

8 of 20

Judy 5.jpg

Photo by Judy Brumley

×

9 of 20

Judy 1.jpg

Photo by Judy Brumley

×

10 of 20

SPSG (13 of 18).jpg

Photo by Sarah Caton

×

11 of 20

Judy 11.jpg

Photo by Judy Brumley

×

12 of 20

SPSG (5 of 18).jpg

Photo by Sarah Caton

×

13 of 20

SMILEY PETE-CRAVE-FO)D PHOTOGRAPHY-Sarah Jane Sanders Webb c2018-FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY--37.jpg

Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

×

14 of 20

Judy 9.jpg

Photo by Judy Brumley

×

15 of 20

SMILEY PETE-CRAVE-FO)D PHOTOGRAPHY-Sarah Jane Sanders Webb c2018-FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY--47.jpg

Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

×

16 of 20

SPSG (17 of 18).jpg

Photo by Sarah Caton

×

17 of 20

SMILEY PETE-CRAVE-FO)D PHOTOGRAPHY-Sarah Jane Sanders Webb c2018-FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY--53.jpg

Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

×

18 of 20

SMILEY PETE-CRAVE-FO)D PHOTOGRAPHY-Sarah Jane Sanders Webb c2018-FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY--77.jpg

Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

×

19 of 20

SPSG (10 of 18).jpg

Photo by Sarah Caton

×

20 of 20

SPSG (6 of 18).jpg

Photo by Sarah Caton

THE FUN:

×

1 of 20

SMILEY PETE-CRAVE-FO)D PHOTOGRAPHY-Sarah Jane Sanders Webb c2018-FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY--62.jpg

Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

×

2 of 20

DSC02931.jpg

Kids crafting at the On The Move Art Studio. Photo by Ryan K. Morris

×

3 of 20

DSC02941.jpg

Photo by Ryan K. Morris

×

4 of 20

DSC02946.jpg

Photo by Ryan K. Morris

×

5 of 20

DSC02959.jpg

Photo by Ryan K. Morris

×

6 of 20

DSC02972.jpg

Hanging out by the Deep Eddy Depot. Photo by Ryan K. Morris

×

7 of 20

Judy 12.jpg

Photo by Judy Brumley

×

8 of 20

DSC_9128.jpg

Next Food Network Star Jason Smith tries a cocktail at the Food Performance Stage. Photo by Ryan K. Morris

×

9 of 20

DSC03284.jpg

Face painting in the Live Green Lexington Kids Zone! Photo by Ryan K. Morris

×

10 of 20

DSC03084.jpg

Photo by Ryan K. Morris

×

11 of 20

Judy 13.jpg

Photo by Judy Brumley

×

12 of 20

Judy 15.jpg

Photo by Judy Brumley

×

13 of 20

Judy 4.jpg

Photo by Judy Brumley

×

14 of 20

Judy 6.jpg

Photo by Judy Brumley

×

15 of 20

Judy 8 .jpg

Our Crave Couple took their engagement photos during the weekend. Photo by Judy Brumley

×

16 of 20

SMILEY PETE-CRAVE-FO)D PHOTOGRAPHY-Sarah Jane Sanders Webb c2018-FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY--3.jpg

Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

×

17 of 20

SMILEY PETE-CRAVE-FO)D PHOTOGRAPHY-Sarah Jane Sanders Webb c2018-FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY--44.jpg

Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

×

18 of 20

SMILEY PETE-CRAVE-FO)D PHOTOGRAPHY-Sarah Jane Sanders Webb c2018-FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY--69.jpg

Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

×

19 of 20

SMILEY PETE-CRAVE-FO)D PHOTOGRAPHY-Sarah Jane Sanders Webb c2018-FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY--76.jpg

Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

×

20 of 20

SPSG (8 of 18).jpg

Photo by Sarah Caton

THE MUSIC:

×

1 of 13

850_0327.jpg

Tee Dee Young closed Saturday night at Crave this year. Photo by Estill Robinson

×

2 of 13

850_0420.jpg

Photo by Estill Robinson

×

3 of 13

850_0456.jpg

Photo by Estill Robinson

×

4 of 13

850_0485.jpg

Photo by Estill Robinson

×

5 of 13

850_0520.jpg

Photo by Estill Robinson

×

6 of 13

850_0621.jpg

Photo by Estill Robinson

×

7 of 13

850_9069.jpg

Photo by Estill Robinson

×

8 of 13

850_9199.jpg

Photo by Estill Robinson

×

9 of 13

850_9274.jpg

Photo by Estill Robinson

×

10 of 13

850_9536.jpg

Photo by Estill Robinson

×

11 of 13

850_9541.jpg

Photo by Estill Robinson

×

12 of 13

850_9952.jpg

Tee Dee Young closed Saturday night at Crave this year. Photo by Estill Robinson

×

13 of 13

Judy 2.jpg

Photo by Judy Brumley

Tags

by