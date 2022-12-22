January 2023 tadoo List

LIVE MUSIC / GIGS

Tommy Emmanuel. Jan. 11. Although his expression is instrumental, Tommy Emmanuel approaches the guitar more like a vocalist, singing melodies through the strings. He inhabits the tunes he performs, delivering every nuance and turn of phrase. His songs are illuminated with lyrical melodies, such as his ode to his daughter, “Angelina,” or the song described as a “story without words,” “Lewis & Clark.” 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Regarded as one of the greatest acoustic guitarists of all time, Australian artist Tommy Emmanuel will perform Jan. 11 at the Lexington Opera House. Photo furnished

Chico Fellini: Tribute to David Bowie. Jan. 14. Comprising vocalist Chris Dennison, guitarist Duane Lundy, bassist/keyboardist Emily Hagihara and drummer Brandon Judd, this local outfit will bring the iconic music of David Bowie to life, focusing primarily on music he created during the ’70s and early ’80s. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Chris Knight. Jan. 20. Over the past 20 years, Knight has released eight acclaimed albums, played thousands of live shows and built generations of fans from Texas honky-tonks to Manhattan rock clubs. He’s been hailed as “the last of a dying breed...a taciturn loner with an acoustic guitar and a college degree” (The New York Times) and “a storyteller in the best traditions of Mellencamp and Springsteen” (USA Today). 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Jan. 25. Twenty-five years into his recording career, Kenny Wayne Shepherd continues to create genre-defining, blues-infused rock ’n’ roll. Shepherd has built an enviable resume as an accomplished recording artist, a riveting live performer and one of the most distinctive guitarists of his generation. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Tommy Prine. Jan. 25. The youngest son of John Prine, Tommy Prine officially debuted into the music world recently with two original songs, “Ships in the Harbor” and “Turning Stones” –– a preview of what is to come in the forthcoming full-length album from the Nashville-born singer-songwriter. HIs upcoming tour features just a small handful of dates; Cincinnati songwriter Jordan Smart will join him in Lexington. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Lucero. Jan. 27. Rowdy Memphis-based country rockers Lucero’s new single “Raining for Weeks” was described by Garden & Gun as “equilibrium over jaunty piano, Nichols’ tenacious vocals, and old-school guitar drones.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Night Moves. Jan. 29. Founded by three high school friends with a shared interest in melding ‘70s rock with Americana, Minnesota’s Night Moves emerged in 2010 with a sound that paired hooky indie pop with Nashville twang. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Minnesota-based vintage garage-psych band Night Moves willperform at The Burl on Jan. 29. Photo furnished

ART & EXHIBITS

Bluegrass Printmakers: Matrix Revealed. On display Jan. 20-March 10. An often overlooked and misunderstood medium, printmaking — the process of transferring an image from a matrix onto another surface — is not as straightforward as painting or as accessible as photography. From self-taught to master-level printmakers, Bluegrass Printmakers members work with collagraph, woodcut, linoleum cut, monoprint, lithograph, etching and screen printing, among other media, often combining techniques. This exhibit highlights recent works from the organization’s members. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Lexington Art League, 216 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

From Nebula to Wildflowers: The Cosmic Dance. On display through Feb. 18. Artist Dalphna Donnelly translates her decades of mastery of landscape and watercolor elements into an exuberant new show of acrylic-based compositions. With assertive, free beginnings and powerful rhythmical marks, these brilliant and joy-filled color dances seek universal visual connections. An “art missionary” who considers painting to be a spiritual practice, Donnelly offers tangible prayers that manifest gratitude and awe. Complementing the canvases is a selection of Donnelly’s unique, asymmetrical natural stone necklaces, from her “art to adorn” collection. She will lead a workshop called “Fearless Drawing: Shed Doubt, Seek Joy” on Jan. 14. Gallery hours: Sat.-Sun., 12-3 p.m. Mill & Max Gallery at the Shambhala Center of Lexington, 305 W. Maxwell St. www.millandmaxgallery.com

New acrylic-based work by Lexington artist Dalphna Donnelly will be on display at the Mill & Max Gallery at Shambhala Center of Lexington through Feb. 14. The artist will lead a workshop called "Fearless Drawing: Shed Doubt, Seek Joy" on Jan. 14. Image furnished

The Creative Camera Club of Lexington. On display Jan.13-Feb 25. The Creative Camera Club of Lexington — one of the country’s oldest camera clubs — returns to LexArts Gallery for its annual print show and competition. The club meets regularly throughout the year to give members “hands on” opportunities to work with one another, to learn how to use equipment or new technology/software, to provide mentors and mentoring opportunities for new photographers, and provide workshops, field trips and the display and critique of images created by members. Members in good standing are permitted to submit works for the Annual Print Show and Competition, which takes place at different venues each year. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 1-5 p.m. LexArts Gallery, 161 N. Mill St. www.lexarts.org

Action Figure & Comic Exhibition. On display through Feb. 28. The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center’s African American Museum hosts an exhibit highlighting superhero paintings, sculptures, artifacts, comics and “Black Panther” life-size cutouts, geared to allow a fun and engaging way for the entire family to celebrate diversity with an emphasis on African cultural heritage. Gallery hours: Mon., 12:30-8:30 p.m.; Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

Planning Documents. On display through Feb. 3. Guest curator and metals artist Andrew Light’s exhibition explores his interests in a variety of materials and themes ­— from plant and animal forms, geology or geography, architecture and industrial design, there is a space for the fantastic in each of them. While none of these items are destined for the workbench, they represent a type of source code, informing, expanding and encouraging perceptions of the possible. As a visual artist it is endlessly engaging to revisit these interests, as they mingle with other aspects of studio practice. Light’s inclination for visual note taking extends to extemporaneous image making, facilitated by his personal camera. This exhibition is a love letter to materials and their endless possibilities. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sat., 12-8 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

ETC.

MLK Holiday 50th Anniversary: A Half Century of Lighting Candles of Hope Against the Threat of Darkness. Jan. 16. Marking the 50th anniversary of Lexington’s annual citywide observance of the Martin Luther King Jr., this year’s MLK Holiday Celebration will begin with the annual downtown Freedom March (1 p.m.), beginning and ending at the Central Bank Center. The march will be followed by a powerful commemorative program at the Central Bank Center at 2 p.m., featuring keynote speaker Dr. David Hall and performing artists Uniting Voices Chicago. www.facebook.com/LexingtonMLKHoliday

The ensemble youth choir Uniting Voices of Chicago arose from the civil rights movement in the 1960s. They will perform at this year's Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative program on Jan. 16. Photo furnished

Concert with the Stars. Jan. 7. The Lexington Theatre Company’s signature January concert brings together Broadway stars Sara Gettelfinger, J. Daughtry and Manna Nichols with talented young artists from around the country, to illustrate the company’s mission of creating professional theater and training the next generation of theater artists to create a shared experience of masterful storytelling. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Actor J. Daughtry is among the Broadway stars who will perform at Lexington Theatre Company's Jan. 7 Concert with the Stars. Photo by Harold Lobo

Variety Live: “On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan.” Jan. 20-22. This is the true story about Gloria and Emilio Estefan, two people who believed in their talent, and each other. The show features some of their most iconic songs, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Black Jacket Symphony: “Rumours.” Jan. 26-27. Often considered Fleetwood Mac’s magnum opus, “Rumours” has frequently been cited as one of the greatest albums of all time. Recorded in 1977, the album is characterized by a mix of electric and acoustic instrumentation, accented rhythms, guitars and keyboards, while its lyrics touch on personal and often troubled relationships. The ensemble band Black Jacket Symphony, which specializes in recreating classic albums in a live setting while sparing no attention to detail, will perform the album in its entirety. 8 p.m. both nights, Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Known for their loyal performances of entire classic rock albums, Black Jack Symphony will bring their rendition of Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" to the Lexington Opera House for a two-night run Jan. 26-27. Photo furnished

University of Kentucky Dance & Theatre: Rooted Forces Dance Concert. Jan. 27-29. This annual dance concert features new dances by faculty, guest artists and student work. Aligned with the University of Kentucky’s focus as a leading research university, the choreography is rooted in inquiry, exploration, risk-taking and creativity. Through an extraordinary breadth of multi-faceted perspectives and creative processes, the concert presents an eclectic mix of modern and contemporary dance. Fri. and Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. Guignol Theatre 465 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu