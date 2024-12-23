January 2025 tadoo list

LIVE MUSIC

Champs of the Sun with Brother Smith and Uncle Sexy. Jan. 3. Lexington-based band Champs of the Sun describes its sound as “a little bit folk, a touch of glam rock, lots of soul and always lyrically-driven rock ’n roll.” They’ll perform with harmony-driven folk band Brother Smith and blues/folk/soul outfit Uncle Sexy. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Jenkins Twins. Jan. 4. This Nashville-based duo dishes a mix of storytelling and catchy guitar riffs, with a sound that combines classic Southern influences and a modern twist. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Bee Taylor and Abby Hamilton. Jan. 11. Bee Taylor and Abby Hamilton are singer-songwriters who combine Americana, folk and Southern influences in their music. Taylor’s raw, expressive vocals and Hamilton’s storytelling approach each combine with layered instrumentation, creating their own unique intimate and expansive sounds. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Mark Charles, Duchess, Letters of Acceptance. Jan. 17. Mark Charles, Duchess, and Letters of Acceptance each bring a unique take on indie and folk-influenced rock. Charles blends soulful melodies with introspective lyrics, while Duchess combines lush harmonies and Americana elements. Letters of Acceptance adds atmospheric depth with alt-rock and post-punk influences, creating emotionally intense soundscapes. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The Georgia-based rock band Drive-By Truckers returns to Manchester Music Hall on Jan. 24. Photo courtesy of Red Light Management

Drive-By Truckers. Jan. 24. Southern rock by way of alt-country and Americana, Drive-By Truckers often dive into the nuances of Southern life, political landscapes, and personal struggles, with intricate guitar work and storytelling that cuts deep into the American experience. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Sapphic Factory: Queer Joy Party. Jan. 30. Bursting with playful energy, this group combines infectious pop hooks with punk-inspired intensity, crafting anthems that center queer joy and unapologetic self-expression. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand Works by Charles Jolly will be among those on display in the Art With Heart exhibit at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery. Photo furnished

Art With Heart. On display Jan. 10-Feb. 28. Two-dimensional and three-dimensional work from a variety of local artists will be on display in this colorful mid-winter exhibit curated by Cate Wagoner, which serves to raise awareness of domestic violence and its effects on individuals and families in Lexington. The work of more than 20 artists will be displayed, including Wagoner, Charles Jolly, Kelly Brewer, Connie Tucker, Suzy Smith, Don Ament, Marge Leinbach, Debbie Westerfield, Graham Pohl, Derek Downing and others. Net proceeds will benefit The Nest. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs. and Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery, 141 E. Main St.

Pen, Brush, Stick. On display through Feb. 16. Featuring work by local artists Margie M. Rigney and Nancy Z. Hall, this exhibit showcases paintings inspired by Kentucky’s natural riches. Rigney works in India ink, oil paints, pastels and acrylics while Hall has refined her craft into a unique multi-layered method on sanded paper. Gallery Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mill & Max Gallery, 305 W. Maxwell St. www.millandmaxgallery.com

Lexington Art League Members’ Biennial. On display Dec. 6-Jan. 24. The Lexington Art League was founded in 1957 as a member-driven organization. Every two years, they highlight their creative and talented members with an exhibition. The gallery spaces throughout the historic Loudoun House will be filled with art by its members. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

In Focus: An Exhibition about Self-Reflection. On display through Jan. 24. In collaboration with the University of Kentucky School of Art & Visual Studies’ photography course, which explores diverse methods of printing and exhibiting lens-based work, this exhibit exploring self-reflection will feature work from participating artists Jaylin Davis, Jesse De Leon, Ashton Dorton, Amanda Duvall, Lily Foster, Clay Gregory, Garrett Leach, Aubrey Riddick, Andrew Smith and Jessie Sutherland. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

ETC

× Expand Former-teacher-turned comedian Eddie B will bring his "Teachers Only Comedy Tour" to the Lexington Opera House on Jan. 4. Photo furnished

Eddie B: Teachers Only Comedy Tour. Jan. 4. With his unique perspective as a teacher-turned-comedian, Eddie’s stand-up blends hilarious anecdotes, witty observations, and spot-on impressions that capture the struggles and triumphs of life in the classroom. 8 p.m. ​​Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Theatre Company: Concert with the Stars. Jan. 11. The Lexington Theatre Company’s "Concert with the Stars" features a star-studded evening of Broadway favorites, showcasing a blend of powerful performances and sing-from-your-seat tunes. 7:30 p.m. ​​Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

​On the Verge: The Lion in Winter. Jan. 23-Feb. 1. ​Audiences can expect drama, passion, strategy​, intrigue ​a​nd unconventional site-specific staging​ in this new production, which focuses on a dysfunctional ruling family struggles for power.​ Luigart Studios, 110 Luigart Ct. Dates, times and full details at ontheverge.org

Studio Players: “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” Jan. 9-12, 17-19, 23-26. Based on the best-selling book by Robert Fulghum, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” brings to life timeless lessons on life, love, and the simple wisdom we often forget as we grow older. Through a series of humorous and poignant vignettes, the play explores how the basics we learned in childhood — sharing, kindness, and understanding — still shape our adult lives. 8 p.m. opening night, Fri. and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat. and Sun., 2 p.m. Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org

× Expand "Clue! Live on Stage," a new comedy based on the 1985 film "Clue," will come to the Lexington Opera House Jan. 24-26. Photo furnished

“Clue! Live on Stage.” Jan 24-26. The year is 1954, and on a rainy, windswept night, six strangers gather at a remote manor at the invitation of its owner, Mr. Boddy. The reason they've been assembled isn't clear, but when Mr. Boddy turns up dead, they must band together to solve the crime. As the butler leads them around the manor in the hunt for clues, the guests soon discover that each of them has a motive for committing the murder. But who was it, and how many will meet the same fate before the killer is unmasked? 7:30 p.m. Fri., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Comedian Charlie Berens brings his high-energy, observational humor to the Lexington Opera House Jan. 31. Photo Courtesy PMI

Charlie Berens. Jan. 31. Comedian Charlie Berens brings his high-energy, observational humor to the stage, offering a mix of hilarious Midwest anecdotes, witty social commentary, and spot-on impressions. Known for his viral “Manitowoc Minute” series, Berens blends his unique comedic style with relatable tales of everyday life. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com