July 2019 tadoo List

GIGS

Joan Shelley/Senora May. July 10. Shelley is a Louisville singer/songwriter known for her lush, atmospheric melodies and soothing vocals, and May is an Irvine, Kentucky-based Americana artist whose 2018 debut album, “Lainhart,” a haunting and romantic collection of folk ballads, instantly cemented her place in the landscape of Appalachian artists to keep an eye on. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand Andrew Bird graces the stage of the Lyric Theatre for WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour on July 15. Photo furnished

WoodSongs presents Andrew Bird/George Winston. July 15. Two iconic musicians will share the stage for this special performance. For the past 40 years, George Winston has been known for his graceful solo piano music. Multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird picked up his first violin at age 4 and spent his formative years soaking up classical repertoire completely by ear; today he is known for applying that background to his own utterly unique approach to contemporary indie folk and pop songs. 6:45 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

× Expand Academy Award-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton and his band, The Boxmasters, will perform July 18 at Manchester Music Hall. Photo furnished

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters. July 18. Founded by actor Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew, this rockabilly act draws on influences from the Beatles to George Jones to Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Clairvoyance Festival with Bongzilla, Primitive Man, Young Widows and more. July 13. This curated daytime event features some of the best modern artists who lean toward the dark and weird. In addition to music, attendees can enjoy food, drink and merchandise vendors on site. Full schedule available at www.cosmic-charlies.com. 1 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 Loudon Ave.

JEFF the Brotherhood. July 20. The Burl celebrates its third anniversary with JEFF The Brotherhood, an act that brings more energy and volume than one might expect from a (mostly) two-piece. Twenty-something real-life brothers Jake and Jamin Orrall have been playing music for well over a decade, together and in other bands, and their live shows deliver a high energy vibe. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Cayacas. July 24. Comprising twin brothers Zach and Ben Yudin, this Los Angeles-based band is known for their sunny, melodic surf rock and buoyant, rhythmic jams. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Gaelic Storm. July 25. This multi-national Celtic group has two decades of experience under their belts. Truly a force of unification, their music has been loved by fans of country, bluegrass, rock ‘n’ roll, pop and instrumental. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

× Expand Boston's Lake Street Dive will perform at Manchester Music Hall, July 31. Photo furnished

Lake Street Dive/Yola. July 31. Led by dynamic vocalist Rachael Price, Boston’s Lake Street Dive play a rich, genre-bending blend of neo-soul and pop/rock informed by their various jazz, folk, funk and country influences. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

ART & EXHIBITS

Eric Rhein: Lifelines. On display until July 24. With family heritage in Appalachia, New York-based Rhein has gained international recognition as an artist whose artwork embodies themes of love, sexuality and identity through his ever-evolving experience with HIV. A series of photographs, taken over the course of almost two decades, serves as the focus of the exhibition. They were taken during a period roughly parallel to Rhein’s HIV diagnosis in 1987 — after which he encountered compromised health and near death — to his experience of renewed vitality after life-saving drugs were introduced in the mid-’90s. The images highlight the role of intimacy and care as survival tactics. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Institute 193, 193 N. Limestone Ave. www.institute193.org (859) 327-0551

TLC: Conservation and the Collection. On display until Aug. 4. It is not just people who need tender loving care. Sometimes art does, too. A conservator, who is equal parts chemist and artist, may remove yellowed varnish and gently clean the surface; fill in some missing areas of paint; or attach a lining to the back of a canvas to help stabilize the paint on the front. The 13 diverse works in this exhibition have all received a variety of treatments. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues-Thur.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.; Noon-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-5716

Martin Beck and Brandon Smith. On display until Aug. 23. Martin Beck is a figurative artist best known for large pastel and mixed media paintings of the nude human form. These drawings often contain palimpsests – ghost figures from previous drawings – that evoke half-forgotten dreams or alternate realities. Brandon Smith works in painting, drawing, sculpture and installation art, and is a senior lecturer of art at the University of Kentucky. Gallery Hop reception takes place on July 19, from 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thu. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Lexington Art League, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org (859) 254-7024

× Expand This work by Kentucky artist J. Robert Gundy Jr. is among the pieces selected to appear in the national juried show notBIG at M.S Rezny Studio/Gallery in July and August. The exhibit solely features works that are 12x12 inches or smaller. Image furnished

notBIG Exhibit. On display July 16-Aug. 31. This fifth annual national juried competition doesn’t have a theme other than artwork submitted must be 12x12 inches or smaller. More than 200 artists from 34 states submitted work to this year’s competition, which featured 2019 juror Becky Alley, director of the University of Kentucky’s Bolivar Gallery. A first prize award and honorarium and three honorable mentions will be awarded at the artist reception on July 19 (5-8 p.m.). Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri.: 12-5p.m.; Sat.: 1-4 p.m. Sat. and by appointment. M.S. Rezny Studio/Gallery. 903 Manchester St. (859) 252-4647. www.msrezny.com

FILM & LITERATURE

“Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music” Screening. July 16. KET presents this exclusive full screening of its new documentary. Featuring footage from around the world, interviews with legends and newcomers alike and, of course, an incredible soundtrack, this film is a must-see for those interested in the story of Kentucky’s native music. 7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. (859) 231-7924

× Expand The award-winning, Kentucky-bred film “Burning Kentucky” will have its hometown premiere at the Kentucky Theater on July 25. Photo furnished

“Burning Kentucky” Kentucky premiere. July 25. “Burning Kentucky,” a five-time award winning film written and directed by Lexington native Bethany Brooke Anderson, will have its hometown premiere this month at the Kentucky Theatre. The film was shot in both eastern and western Kentucky by a regional crew and stars SCAPA Lafayette graduate Emilie Dhir alongside acting legend John-Pyper Ferguson. Set in the hazy mountains of eastern Kentucky, the film centers on a young woman searching for the missing pieces of a mysterious event that killed her family. When the truth is revealed, she must choose between love or avenging her blood. A Q&A with the director and cast will follow the screening. Red carpet interviews and photos start at 7 p.m. with the screening beginning at 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.com

Summer Classic Film Series. Wednesdays through the end of September. This popular annual summer film series brings old favorites to the big screen on a weekly basis during the summer. This month’s films include “Fiddler on the Roof” (July 3), “Charade” (July 10), “Son of Frankenstein” (July 13), “Gone with the Wind” (July 17) and “Kiss Me Deadly” (July 24.) Wednesdays, 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheater.com

Harry Dean Stanton Fest. July 12-14. This annual tribute to beloved Kentucky-born actor Harry Dean Stanton brings together actors, musicians, directors and others in the film and music industry for a weekend of film screenings and music performances honoring Stanton in some way. This year’s festivities include an outdoor showing of “The Avengers” (2012) at the Loudoun House on Friday; on Saturday, “Kelly’s Heroes” and “The Last Temptation of Christ” will show at the Farish Theater (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.), while that evening will feature a screening of “Pretty in Pink” at the Green Lantern (8 p.m.), followed by an ‘80s prom and costume contest. On Sunday, “Cisco Pike” and “Zandy’s Bride” will play at the Farish Theater (1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. respectively). The fest will conclude on Sunday evening with a special 35th anniversary screening of “Repo Man” at the Kentucky Theatre, followed by Q&A with director Alex Cox. More information and showtimes available at www.harrydeanstantonfest.org.

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

The Lexington Theatre Company presents: “West Side Story.” July 11-14. Conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, “West Side Story” is a timeless tale based on Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet,” with music by Leonard Bernstein. Glorious choreography tells the super-charged story of two rival gangs in New York City and the star-crossed lovers whose lives are caught in the crossfire and forever changed. 8 p.m. Thur. and Fri.; 2 and 8 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. Sun., Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

Broadway Under the Stars. July 4-7 and 18-21. It’s a new day in Woodland Park with SummerFest presenting this new concert event featuring favorite showstoppers from the past 13 years of SummerFest’s musical theatre productions. Performed by central Kentucky’s stars in the lovely backdrop of Woodland Park, this event offers a new and unparalleled opportunity to experience Broadway in your own backyard. 8 p.m. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. www.mykct.org/summerfest

On the Verge Theatre: “A Doll’s House Pt. 2.” July 10-12, 13, 18. “Why would a woman walk out on an apparently perfect life?” asked Henrik Ibsen, the Norwegian playwright and director who is considered one of the founders of modernist theater, in 1879. “What would compel her to walk back in again?” asked contemporary playwright Lucas Hnath in 2017. Hnath’s imagined aftermath to Ibsen’s masterpiece (“A Doll’s House”) will be presented in the same elegant venue that presented part one in May, with the same core cast. 7:30 p.m. Episcopal Diocese of Lexington, 203 E. Fourth St. www.ontheverge.org

× Expand Danville's Pioneer Playhouse will celebrate its 70th season with a production of "Breaking Up With Elvis," July 10-12, 12, 18. Photo furnished

Pioneer Playhouse: “Breaking Up With Elvis.” July 9-13, 16-20. Celebrating its 70th season this year, Danville’s Pioneer Playhouse is the oldest outdoor theater in Kentucky and one of the oldest continuously operating summer stock theaters in the country. In “Breaking Up With Elvis,” a mother’s gone AWOL from her own husband’s funeral, sending her daughter on a wild goose chase from Kentucky to the gates of Graceland, where she encounters a parade of quirky characters, including more than one Elvis. Audience members have the option to purchase tickets for a Kentucky Proud dinner before the show (menu available online) or just the show itself. Shows will be moved inside in case of rain. Dinner at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Pioneer Playhouse, 840 Stanford Road, Danville www.pioneerplayhouse.com

Lexington Children’s Theatre: “Annie.” July 18-28. This beloved musical stars the spunky orphan with curly red hair. With her faithful dog, Sandy, and audience favorites like “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” Annie is here to prove that “When you’ve got great friends in your corner, a dance in your shoes, and hope in your heart, the sun will most certainly come out tomorrow.” 7:30 p.m. Thur. and Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat. and Sun, and 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short St. www. lctonstage.org (859) 254-4546

Chris Isaak. July 23. With a career spanning four decades, Chris Isaak is best known for hit songs that include “Wicked Game,” “Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing” and “Somebody’s Crying.” He’s also known for his signature 1950s’ rock ‘n’ roll style, soaring falsetto, reverb-laden music and association with film director David Lynch. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com. (859) 233-4567

ETC.

Southland Jamboree. Thursdays. After years of taking place on Monday evenings in a grassy field near Collins Bowling Center on Southland Drive, this popular summer bluegrass music series has not only a new location but also a new day of the week. Due to construction at the bowling alley, the series moved in 2015 to MoonDance Amphitheatre in Beaumont Center, where it continues to take place. After a “near-death” experience due to funding pitfalls – it had primarily been largely supported by the Southland Association – the series was resurrected last year into an abbreviated season, thanks to the help of a GoFundMe campaign and sponsors that stepped back in to keep the series alive. 7 p.m. MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. www.southlandjamboree.org

Summer Nights in Suburbia. Fridays. This weekly open-air summer concert series organized by the city of Lexington features free live music from a variety of genres including jazz, bluegrass, indie, rock, blues and folk. Food trucks and beer vendors and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Visit the event website for a list of weekly food vendors. 7 p.m. MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch Drive (Beaumont Circle) www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

Music on the Lawn. Fridays and Saturdays. This twice-weekly event on the idyllic lawn of Shaker Village features live music, outdoor dinner, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pits. This year’s performers include Derek Spencer, Carrie Johnson, Chris Sullivan, The Barely Shaken String Band and many more. No admission fee is required unless attending tour or indoor exhibits. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road shakervillageky.org/events/music-on-the-lawn-sat-2019/

× Expand Lakeside Live will feature Jordan English, Saturday, July 6. Photo furnished

Lakeside Live. Fridays and Saturdays. This music series initiated features free live music from local and regional musicians on Fridays and Saturdays (weather permitting). Festivities take place on the dock area at Lexington Green, which features covered lounge seating, a fire pit, a permanent stage and a fountain. Coolers are not permitted, but food and beverages will be available to purchase from on-site restaurants and local food trucks. Lexington Green provides a shuttle service to help transport attendees from the top parking lot to the Lakeside area. 7-10 p.m. The Mall at Lexington Green, 161 Lexington Green Circle www.lexgreenlakeside.com

Fourth of July Festival and Parade. July 3-4. Lexington’s Fourth of July Festival kicks off on Wednesday, July 3 with the annual Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social at the downtown Fifth Third Bank Pavilion (12-1 p.m.), followed by a patriotic music concert on Transylvania University’s Morrison Lawn that evening (8 p.m.). On July 4, the festival will continue with a massive downtown street festival brimming with vendors and entertainment (9 a.m.-6 p.m.); a downtown parade (2 p.m.); and a fireworks show, which will be launched from the R.J. Coleman Railyard behind Rupp Arena starting at 10 p.m.. Downtown Lexington. www.downtownlex.com

× Expand The Keeneland Concours D’Elegance, an annual weekend-long celebration of unique classic cars, takes place July 18-21 and features several different events. Photo furnished

Keeneland Concours D’Elegance. July 18-21. Unique classic cars are the central focus of this multifaceted annual event, which features several events over the span of a weekend. The main Concours d’Elegance event takes place Saturday, July 20, with a showcase of more than 130 of the finest collectible cars in the country – from antiques to future classics – spread across the idyllic grounds of Keeneland racetrack. Additional events taking place that weekend include an intimate Bourbon Tour experience on July 18; a Concours Bash on July 19; and a “Tour d’Elegance,” which features an excursion through selected scenic roads of the Bluegrass on July 21. The main event takes place at Keeneland, with events at various other venues throughout the weekend. www.keenelandconcours.com

Lexington Burger Week. July 8-14. One of the city’s most anticipated annual culinary events, Lexington Burger Week returns in 2019, giving chefs from dozens of participating restaurants the chance once again to try to create the most unique burgers in town. Each restaurant will feature a one-of-a-kind burger throughout the week (not on their regular menu) for $5, giving patrons the impetus to experience tons of new flavors and restaurants throughout the week. For a full list of participating restaurants – and the burgers they will feature – visit the Lexington Burger Week website. Various locations. www.lexingtonburgerweek.com

Warehouse Block Block Party. July 27. This annual block party features live music and a sampling of the Warehouse Block’s best stores, treats and more. Culinary offerings include a taco truck, fresh baked goods, coffee and specialty drinks. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Walton, National and North Ashland avenues.