July 2024 tadoo list

LIVE MUSIC

Band of Horses. July 3. Band of Horses fashions gorgeously ragged indie rock with influences of classic rock and Americana. Known for his soaring vocals and unique phrasing, frontman Ben Bridwell creates an ethereal quality that sets the stage for a dreamlike musical experience with introspective lyrics and catchy melodies. 8 p.m. The Burl (outdoor stage), 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com.

East Nash Grass. July 7. Hailing from Madison, Tennessee, East Nash Grass simmers a potent brew of bluegrass fusion, driven by mandolin, vocals, banjo, dobro, fiddle and bass. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com.

Justin Timberlake. July 9. Justin Timberlake's career has spanned decades from ’90s Mickey Mouse Club star to ’N SYNC heartthrob. He kicked off 2024 with his fifth solo album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” a genre-bending mix featuring his comeback ballad “Selfish” and collaborations with both past (’N SYNC) and present (Fireboy DML, Tobe Nwigwe) collaborators as well as artists Calvin Harris and Timbaland. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com.

× Expand Justin Timberlake will perform at Rupp Arena on July 9. Photo furnished

The Del McCoury Band. July 11. Among the most distinguished practitioners of the traditional bluegrass “high lonesome sound,” The Del McCoury Band carefully bridges the gap between interesting song choices and instrumentation while still retaining the spirit of traditional bluegrass. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com.

× Expand The Del McCoury Band Photo furnished

Low Cut Connie. July 15. Low Cut Connie has become the alter ego for frontman, pianist and songwriter Adam Weiner, who has been the band's only constant member since its formation. The band has earned praise for its high-energy live performances, which Los Angeles Weekly described as “unmatched in all of rock right now.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com.

Uncle Lucius. July 16. Uncle Lucius has earned a reputation as a thrilling, dynamic live act. After a five-year hiatus, the newly reformed band released their first album since 2015. “Like It's The Last One Left” carries on the Texas band’s deep rock and blues traditions while covering topics like mental health, love, pride and self-care. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchester musichall.com.

Ben Folds. July 17. Calling themselves “punk rock for sissies,” Chapel Hill natives Ben Folds Five were often grouped with the “nerd rock” movement of the mid-’90s, despite their debt to jazz music (not to mention frontman Ben Folds’ acerbic spin on the classic pianist/songwriter tradition.) Since the band split in 2000, Folds has created an enormous body of genre-bending music including pop albums, multiple solo albums and collaborative records. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com.

× Expand Ben Folds. Photo by Alyssa Gafkjen

Wilderado. July 26. With a sound that will appeal to fans of Houndmouth, Mt. Joy, and Sumbuck, Tulsa’s Wilderado has gained a passionate fanbase since its formation in 2015. Their music combines indie folk and alternative rock, with catchy melodies, driving guitar riffs, and thoughtful lyrics exploring themes of love, loss and finding one’s place in the world. 8 p.m. The Burl (outdoor stage), 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com.

ART & EXHIBITS

LexArts HOP. July 19. Dozens of galleries, museums, artists’ studios and creative spaces collectively throw open their doors for this gallery hop event, which takes place on the third Friday of every other month. HOP hours are typically 5-8 p.m. A full list pf participating venues can be found at lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop.

Sam Linguist: "Italy, Texas." On display through July 27. While weird things happen everywhere, Texas’s stereotypes are so sunbaked into the American psyche that when one encounters a particularly cinematic scene there — a cowboy on horseback inside a Target supercenter; a gas station pumping Tejano music through an amped sound system, while longhorn cattle and burros roam the grass; a man in a camouflage jacket, smoking cigarettes with the windows rolled up in his truck, which bears the bumper sticker ‘I love being naked’ — it’s hard to question the state’s irascible rap. The ceramic paintings of Texan artist Sam Linguist hover in this windy landscape of threatening weather and charming local eccentricity. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone. www.institute193.org.

Megan Bickel: "Orgonon." On display through July 27. In Megan Bickel’s work, layers upon layers of paint, digital prints, cement, natural landscapes, pencil, cutting-edge textiles, photographic representations and virtual reality experiments combine to produce a depth so extensive it begins to appear irremediably flat. It’s hard to escape the thought that with just a bit closer of a look, just a bit longer tracing the marks on the canvas, you’ll break through to the truth buried under the artifice. But that resolution is constantly interrupted. A thick dollop of neon paint calls to mind the topographical renderings of satellite data, until you realize that the background it’s situated upon is a receding plane of magnified grass—or is it the printed fabric of a military uniform? The process of delineating the haptic and the illusory, the digital and material, friend and foe, nourishment and poison, savior and threat, all feels at once joyfully seductive to begin and menacingly impossible to complete. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone. www.institute193.org.

"All in the Family." On display July 16-Nov. 23. This two-venue exhibition co-curated by Stuart Horodner and Leah Kolb brings together works by emerging and established artists who use their relatives (parents, children, siblings, partners) as subjects for an examination of love and intimacy, acceptance and forgiveness, rituals and routines, and illness and loss. Many of the works featured are part of the UK Art Museum’s permanent collection, with additional art borrowed from studios, galleries and collections. UK Art Museum and 2nd Story, 522 West Short St. (note, the 2nd Story exhibit closes Oct. 12). finearts.uky.edu/art-museum and www.2ndstory.art.

× Expand "Baker of the Bread of Abundance" by Kent Rockwell is one of the works featured in the multi-venue exhibit "All in the Family," opening this month. Image furnished

"Leaving It All On the Table." On display through Aug. 3. Leaving it all on the table would normally mean you have not given everything you can. But, in this world of mixed metaphors and revised meanings, leaving it all on the table can mean you have made the best effort and moved on. These tables are full. Everything is on them and ready for the next person to experience. They have been set. The exhibit features painted works from Cynthia Ryan Kelly and ceramic works from Tim Guthrie, Amelia Stamps, Lil Crow and Valerie Cravens. Pam MillerDowntown Arts Center City Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center.

"Patterns." On display July 19-Sept. 6. This exhibit featuring Travis Adams, Bill Kolok, Marco Logsdon, Kelly Jean Ohl and Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch will contrast several approaches to patterned work including ceramics, stone, resin, acrylic and glass. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. neweditionsgallery.com.

× Expand Work by ceramics artist Kelly Jean Ohl will be featured in the exhibit "Patterns," which opens this month at New Editions Gallery. Photo furnished

THEATRE, PERFORMANCE & MORE

Summer Classic Film Series. Wednesdays through September. For almost three decades, The Kentucky Theatre has been screening classic films on Wednesdays from late May until early September. This month’s nostalgic lineup includes “The Red Shoes” (July 3), “Taxi Driver” (July 10), “Jurassic Park” (July 17), “The Third Man” (July 23) and “The Jerk” (July 31). Visit website for full series listing. Film screenings take place at 1:30 and 7 p.m. The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org.

Junior League Charity Horse Show. July 8-13. Created in 1937 to help fund the Junior League’s community works project, this charity horse show has grown to be the world’s largest outdoor American Saddlebred show and the first leg of the Saddlebred “Triple Crown.” The show attracts approximately 1,000 world-recognized competitors from the United States and Canada and has raised over $4 million dollars for charitable and civic organizations in Central Kentucky. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pike. lexington.jl.org/annual-events/horse-show.

Lexington Burger Week. July 8-14. One of the city’s most anticipated annual food events, Lexington Burger Week gives chefs from dozens of participating restaurants the chance to create the most unusual burgers in town. Each restaurant will feature a one-of-a-kind burger that’s not on its regular menu for $7 throughout the week, giving patrons the impetus to try a bevy of new flavors and eateries. Fans can track their progress and enter to win prizes using the Lexington Burger Week app. For a full list of participating restaurants, featured burgers and recommended beer pairings, visit the Lexington Burger Week website as the event nears. (Lexington Burger Week is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, this magazine’s parent company.) www.lexingtonburgerweek.com.

× Expand Celebrate Lexington Burger Week July 8-14 at participating local restaurants. Photo by Keyla Bueno

The Lexington Theatre Company: “Fiddler on the Roof.” July 11-14. For six decades, audiences around the world have fallen in love with this golden-age classic that explores the timeless theme of facing progress while honoring tradition. Tevye, his family, and his entire community grapple with the inevitability of changing times. Faith, love and family hang in the balance, “as shaky as a fiddler on the roof.” The unforgettable score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick includes favorites like “Sunrise, Sunset,” “To Life” and “If I Were a Rich Man.” 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

Allegro Dance Project: “It’s All How You Spin It.” July 12-13. With contemporary dance, aerial circus arts and live original music, this new show explores different perspectives, conspiracy theories and the endless quest for truth. The event will also feature a silent auction to help raise support for Allegro Dance Project's Inclusive Dance Outreach Program, which provides free dance outreach for 1,000+ children with specific needs throughout central Kentucky each season; participants from that program will also join company dancers on stage for an act, as a celebration of inclusion. Gates open at 7 p.m. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. www.allegrodanceproject.com.

Antagonist Productions: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” July 11-14, 18-21. Antagonist Productions presents a local production of William Shakespeare’s whimsical romantic comedy following the intertwining stories of four young lovers, a group of amateur actors, and fairies who meddle in their affairs. Confusion, mistaken identities and magical mishaps abound amidst the enchanting backdrop of the forest. 8 p.m. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. www.antagonist.productions.com.

Studio Players: 10-Minute Play Festival. July 25-28. This fast-paced, fun, sometimes dramatic, sometimes zany evening of theatre features something for everyone. The seven scripts for this year were selected from 300 submissions from around the world. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat; 2:30 p.m. Sun. Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Ct. www.studioplayers.org.

× Expand For its annual 10-minute play festival, taking place July 25-28, Studio Players will present seven plays in two hours. Photo furnished

Harry Dean Stanton Fest. July 12-14. With a mix of free and ticketed events, this annual film festival pays tribute to iconic character actor and Kentucky native Harry Dean Stanton. This year’s installment has a large focus on music, another of Stanton’s beloved creative outlets, with events that include a performance by Tommy Stinson (former bass player of The Replacements) and the post-punk band Mydolls (July 13 at The Green Lantern), a Q&A with Kentucky musician Will Oldham, (July 14 at the Kentucky Theatre) and more. Full details at www.harrydeanstantonfest.com.

Lexington Restaurant Week. July 18-28. During Lexington Restaurant Week, a choose-your-own-adventure-style celebration of locally-owned and locally-inspired restaurants, participating restaurants offer decadent three-course dinner specials at a fraction of the typical tab. The event is designed to encourage and promote dining establishments that enhance tourism, the local economy and quality of life in the Bluegrass. Restaurant Week encourages participants to support their favorite eateries or try something new. Participating restaurants, menus and reservations available at www.lexingtonrestaurantweek.com.

CRAVE food + music festival. July 27-28. Now in its 11th year, Smiley Pete’s flagship festival returns to its original Beaumont Circle roots after nearly a decade at Masterson Station Park. The event features dozens of food vendors from food trucks and pop-ups to brick-and-mortar restaurants. Vendors prepare a variety of different-sized portions to encourage culinary exploration. The family-friendly festival atmosphere also features live music, culinary demos, craft beer and cocktails, and kids’ activities. 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Sun. Full lineup of music, food vendors and other details can be found in the insert in this magazine and at www.cravelexington.com.