July tadoo list

GIGS

Jon Stickley Trio. July 9. Combining the talents of flat-picking guitarist Jon Stickley, violinist Lyndsay Pruett and percussionist Hunter Deacon, this unique Asheville-based instrumental group is comprised of innumerable influences that dart in and out of a listener’s ear, from bluegrass to Gypsy jazz to folk-punk. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

GreenRoom and Origins Jazz present Leo Genovese. July 15. Grammy-winning jazz pianist Leo Genovese returns to the Bluegrass for a solo concert. Born in Argentina, Genovese began playing the piano at the age of five. He has performed regularly with Esperanza Spalding, Wayne Shorter and Jack DeJohnette, and is perhaps most visible as the touring keyboardist for reunited progressive rockers The Mars Volta. 7 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

Melissa Etheridge. July 18. Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge is perhaps best known for her 1993 album “Yes I Am,” featuring the hits “I'm the Only One” and “Come to My Window.” In 2021, Etheridge released “One Way Out,” a collection of songs she wrote in the late ’80s and early ’90s that never made the cut...until now. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Mat Kearny. July 19. Nashville-based, Oregon-born Mat Kearney is back with his new studio album, “January Flower." Written at an isolated retreat in Joshua Tree as well as at his home studio, the album sees Kearney in his rawest form, distilling the songwriting process and rediscovering the joy of making music. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Hurray for the Riff Raff. July 21. “Life on Earth,” the new album from Bronx-born, New Orleans-based singer/songwriter Alynda Segarra features 11 new “nature punk” tracks focused on a theme of thriving, not just surviving, while disaster is happening. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Hurray for the Riff Raff, the project of New Orleans-based songwriter Alynda Segarra, will perform at The Burl on July 21. Photo furnished

Warren Byrom. July 23. Guitarist, trumpet player, singer and songwriter Warren Byrom has been part of the Lexington music scene for more than two decades, playing in longstanding bands like Small Batch, The Swells and The Big Maracas, in addition to his solo work. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Lexington singer/songwriter Warren Byrom will perform at The Burl on July 23. Photo furnished

Red Hot Chilli Pipers. July 29. This Scottish Celtic rock band is the self-described “most famous bagpipe band in the world.” With a lineup that features three highland bagpipers and traditional marching snare, backed by a five- to seven-piece band, the band performs a mix of traditional pipe tunes and cover songs by bands that include Queen, Journey and Snow Patrol. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Todd Cote: “Daughters We Never Had.” On display through Aug. 18. Though blessed with two sons, artist Todd Cote often reflects on what it would have been like to have a daughter. This personal, collective work is imaginary portraits of daughters he and his wife never had placed in Irish landscapes, to reflect his heritage and long-time work in Ireland. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Coulter Fussell: Downriver. On display July 21- Aug. 26. Every morning around 9:30, Coulter Fussell enters her un-airconditioned, unheated, ill-lit, twice-flooded, former geriatric medical supply storefront studio, which has no functioning running water and water-seeping, concrete walls. Around 100 feet long and 25 feet wide, the space is packed with thousands of textiles in various states of wholeness: clothes, bedsheets, curtains, carpets, blankets, tablecloths, all donated by friends and strangers. Her goal every day in the studio is to tell personal stories with the physical remnants of others’ personal stories as her material. Riding on the foundations of traditional quilting and doll-making methods, she balances pragmatism with wild abandon with her textile collages. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone St. www.institute193.org

Faisal Abdu’Allah: The Chair. On display through Nov. 18. Faisal Abdu’Allah is a British-born, Wisconsin-based artist and barber, and his exhibition features work that looks at the act of barbering and its relationship to Black identity. It includes photographs in a variety of formats, including tintypes showing the tools of the trade (electric clippers, attachments and scissors), and images of Malcolm X in a series of screen prints engaging the history of the Black Power movement and issues of racial pride and empowerment. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

× Expand Faisal Abdu’Allah’s work, the gold-plated “The Barber’s Chair,” evokes his boyhood in London, England, as the son of Jamaican immigrants. His exhibit currently on display at the University of Kentucky Art Museum explores themes of immigration, identity, and belonging. Photo furnished

Hart James: Returning Home. On display July 21-Sept. 28. Growing up on a Lexington farm, Hart James absorbed the natural world around her small child self – with a backpack filled with empty jars and Golden Guide Books on insects, plants and birds, she spent the daylight hours studying the beauty, the transience, the processes and cycles, the details of construction in nature. After spending her young adult life absorbed with nature and art (museums, printmaking and mixed media), she pursued a career in landscape design and installation as the owner of Enchanted Garden for many years, approaching her career as an art form. Eventually, she “ran away from work to paint,” with studies at the Art Institute of Chicago, the San Francisco Art Institute and Northwestern University to bolster her devotion to the arts. Using a brand of charcoal that her artist grandmother used has become an integral part of her process, as has communion with nature in Skagit, the beautiful Pacific Northwest valley she calls home. This show, a homecoming for the artist, will be an opportunity to reconnect with her beginnings, and will also feature work by Louisville artist Sabra Crockett. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com

× Expand Artist Hart James, a Lexington native and former landscape designer, will display her paintings at New Editions Gallery, with a show opening in conjunction with the July 21 LexArts Gallery Hop. Image furnished

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

Thursday Night Live. Thursdays through October. Central Bank Thursday Night Live is a free, weekly outdoor event featuring live music from local and regional bands, food and beverage vendors and more. Taking place under downtown’s Fifth Third Pavilion, the event is held rain or shine, with hundreds of attendees gathering each week. July performances include Lauren Mink Band (July 6), The BANDj Experience (July 13), Kimberly Carter & Carryin’ On (July 20) and Nightflyer: the Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band (July 27). 5-8 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Tandy Park, 251 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live

Summer Nights in Suburbia. July 7 and 21. Taking place every other Friday, this summer concert series features live music from a wide variety of genres. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and beer vendors will be on-site. July performances include The Minks (July 7) and Born Cross Eyed (July 21). 7-9 p.m. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

Lexington Theatre Company: “The Sound of Music.” July 13-16. “The hills are alive” with this musical theatre classic, designed for the whole family. Celebrating the 80th anniversary of legendary composer/lyricist team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the show features the hits “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Every Mountain” and more. The Lexington Theatre Company combines Broadway veterans, rising stars and local professionals for a production that feels just like Broadway, crafted right here in Lexington. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand The Lexington Theatre Company will bring "The Sound of Music" to town this month. Bottom left: Allegro Dance Project presents a contemporary dance show "So, Now What?" July 14-16. Photo furnished

Allegro Dance Project: "So, Now What?" July 14-16. This family-friendly performance event features contemporary dance, aerial circus arts and live original music, with participants of Allegro Dance Project’s Inclusive Dance Outreach and Adaptive Dance programs joining company dancers on stage for the opening and final numbers of the show as a celebration of inclusion. The performance explores various concepts and ideas, such as imposter syndrome, grief, growing up and into our true selves, regulations and relationships – all while considering the question “So, now what?” The event will also include a silent auction to help raise support for the program, which provides free dance outreach for hundreds of children with specific needs throughout central Kentucky each season. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. Gates, silent auction and food trucks open at 7 p.m.; performance at 8 p.m. Moondance Amphitheater, 152 Monarch St. www.allegrodanceproject.org

× Expand Allegro Dance Project presents 'So, Now What?' July 14-16 at the Moondance Amphitheater. Photo furnished

ETC.

Lexington Fourth of July Celebration. July 1-4. Lexington’s Fourth of July celebration kicks off on July 1 with Red, White & Blues, a night of music at Moondance Amphitheater with local blues legend Tee Dee Young, followed by an Ice Cream Social at Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park on July 2 and a Patriotic Concert featuring The Lexington Philharmonic on July 3. The fun continues on July 4 with the Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run, a street festival, parade and fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. www.lexingtonky.gov/fourthofjuly

Summer Classic Film Series. Wednesdays through September. For nearly two decades, The Kentucky Theatre has been screening classic films on Wednesdays from late May until early September. As usual, this year’s robust lineup features something for every film fan. July films include “Rebel Without A Cause” (July 5), “Jaws” (July 12), “The Maltese Falcon” (July 19) and “Pinocchio” (July 26). Visit the series website for tickets, the full schedule and additional details. Showtimes at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. each week. Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org/summer-classics

Harry Dean Stanton Film Festival. July 14-16. This annual festival pays tribute to the prolific character actor, singer and songwriter Harry Dean Stanton, a native of Kentucky who appeared in nearly 200 films and television episodes over his illustrious six-decade career. The festival will open with a screening of Stanton’s final film, “Lucky,” at his final resting place, Bluegrass Memorial Gardens off Harrodsburg Road. The film, largely inspired by his life, will be projected on the big screen in a beautiful open field next to his burial spot. For additional film screenings, performances and special appearances, visit www.harrydeanstantonfest.org as the event nears.

× Expand This year's annual Harry Dean Stanton Film Festival, celebrating the life and work of the Kentucky native, will take play July 14-16 at various locations in Lexington. Photo furnished

Yoga at Ashland. Sundays through Oct. 10. Yoga instructor Lissa Sims invites the community for a free, all-levels yoga practice on Ashland’s lawn under the trees each Sunday during the summer. 11 a.m. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Rd. www.lissasims.com

Lexington Burger Week. July 10-16. One of the city’s most anticipated culinary events, Lexington Burger Week challenges local restaurants to create the most unique burgers in town. Throughout the week, participating restaurants will each feature a one-of-a-kind burger that’s not on their regular menu for $7. Patrons are encouraged to try as many as they can throughout the week, and to use the “digital passport” available at the Burger Week website to register for prizes and vote for their favorite burgers. For a full list of restaurants and featured burgers, visit the special section in this magazine or www.lexingtonburgerweek.com.

× Expand The always-popular food event Lexington Burger Week will take place July 10-16 at participating local restaurants. Photo furnished

Lexington Restaurant Week. July 20-30. For this annual summer celebration organized by CJ Marketing, chefs at Lexington’s best locally owned restaurants strut their stuff with special three-course prix fixe dinners, priced from $19-$39. The event is designed to encourage diners to try new dining spots or support their favorites. For a full list of participating restaurants and their menus, visit www.lexingtonrestaurantweek.com as the event nears.

Chevy Chase Street Fair. July 22. Produced by Smiley Pete Publishing in partnership with the Chevy Chase Merchants Association, this popular block party returns with more than 30 local vendors showcasing what they do best. Live music, kids’ activities, street food, craft beer and cocktails will be available throughout the day. 4-10 p.m. Euclid Avenue.