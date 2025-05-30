June 2025 tadoo list

LIVE MUSIC

× Expand Classic rock legends Heart will pay a visit to Rupp Arena on June 3. Photo furnished

Heart. June 3. With more than four decades of trailblazing rock behind them, Heart returns to the stage with a catalog of powerhouse hits like “Barracuda,” “Magic Man” and “Crazy on You.” Led by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, the band delivers fierce vocals, iconic guitar riffs and a legacy that continues to influence generations. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Ryan Adams. June 12. A prolific songwriter known for his emotionally raw lyrics and genre-spanning sound, Ryan Adams brings his intimate and soul-baring live show to Lexington. Drawing from a blend of alt-country, folk and rock, Adams offers a performance that’s equal parts moody, melodic and magnetic. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Same As It Ever Was: A Talking Heads Tribute. June 13. This Knoxville-based tribute band channels the quirky energy of the Talking Heads with uncanny accuracy. Expect faithful renditions of classics like “Once in a Lifetime,” “Psycho Killer” and “This Must Be the Place” paired with a stage presence that captures the iconic art-rock band’s eccentric charm. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Battersea Station: Lexington Musicians Playing Pink Floyd. June 14. A supergroup of Lexington musicians pays tribute to the atmospheric rock and sonic experimentation of Pink Floyd. This one-night-only event features selections from albums like “Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here” and “The Wall” — all delivered with reverence and precision. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Led by Jakob Dylan, The Wallflowers will perform at the Lexington Opera House on June 17. Photo by Jasmin Than

The Wallflowers. June 17. Led by Bob Dylan’s son Jakob Dylan, The Wallflowers bring their signature blend of introspective lyrics and ’90s alt-radio staples to the stage. Known for hits like “One Headlight” and “6th Avenue Heartache,” the band’s latest shows blend nostalgic anthems with newer material and dynamic live energy. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Billy Strings. June 20-21. A bluegrass phenom with a foot in jam band territory, Grammy-winner Billy Strings blazes through traditional and experimental sounds with virtuosic guitar work and genre-defying vision. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Hot Brown Smackdown (Billy Strings After-Party). June 20-21. Fusing jam-band sensibilities, progressive bluegrass and funky horn lines, the Kentucky-based six-piece Hot Brown Smackdown will keep the party going after both nights of Billy Strings two-day residency, with openers Mama Said String Band (June 20) and Nectar Valley (June 21). 11 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Band of Horses. June 22. Known for their cinematic soundscapes and emotionally resonant lyrics, Band of Horses delivers an indie rock performance layered with grit, grace and ghostly harmonies. Songs like “The Funeral” and “No One’s Gonna Love You” blend uplifting and haunting sincerity. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

× Expand S.G. Goodman will perform on June 27 and 28 at The Burl. Photo furnished

S.G. Goodman. June 27-28. Hailing from Western Kentucky, S.G. Goodman blends Southern rock, gritty folk and social consciousness in a sound that’s both timeless and urgent. With a voice that cuts deep and lyrics that blend identity, place and politics, Goodman’s two-night run will bring intimate, unapologetic storytelling on the heels of the release of her forthcoming album “Plant the Signs” (June 20). 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

“Queer, Here & Everywhere: The Roots of Kentucky’s LGBTQ History.” On display through June 26. Billed as the first comprehensive exhibition of Lexington’s LGBTQ history, showcasing the importance of Lexington’s queer community, this exhibit highlights key moments and figures in Lexington’s LGBTQ history, from Sweet Evening Breeze’s drag performances in the 1920s to the passage of the Fairness Ordinance in 1999. This exhibit will be display at the third floor exhibition space at Lexington Public Library, Central Branch through June 26, and will move to the Lexington Pride Festival on Oliver Lewis Way on June 28. Lexington Public Library Central Library Gallery. 140 East Main St. www.lexpublib.org/gallery

Charley Harper: “Birds and Beasts.” On display until June 22. Known for his “minimal realist” style, this collection includes more than 100 of Harper’s wildlife paintings and illustrations, many never before exhibited. Featuring works from Harper’s Ford Times Birds Collection and on loan from the Charley and Edie Harper Foundation, the show offers a unique look at Harper’s artistic philosophy, capturing the essence of nature with bold shapes and colors. Gallery Hours: Fri.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. www.headley-whitney.org

× Expand Large-scale paintings from Louisville-based artist Joyce Gardner are on display at New Editions Gallery through July 5. Image furnished

“Narratives.” On display through July 5. Louisville-based painter Joyce Gardner is a narrative, large-format oil painter whose works tend to focus on the details and complications of family though fascinating portrayals of scenes around a table, as well as abstractions of the natural world. Rather than focusing on realism in the faces of the figures she portrays, she focuses on creating an expression that is readable. Vivid and colorful, her works tend to provoke big, unexpected emotions — one of her paintings in this show is 18 feet wide. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat. 12-5 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. neweditionsgallery.com

Ties that Bind. On display through July 5. Presented by Members of the Fiber Guild of Lexington, this exhibition honors the artists and fiber traditions that paved the way for the guild. The exhibit will feature a sampling of works by Fiber Guild members, which includes both traditional and boundary-pushing art in a variety of techniques, including quilting, fabric collage, rug hooking, mixed media, sculptural quilted vessels, weaving, needle felting and sculptural wet felting. ​​Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs. 11 a.m. -5 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (Community Gallery), 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

× Expand In her photographic exhibit "These Grand Places," on display at 2nd Story Gallery, artist Tomika Jones documents human-influenced environmental changes, political interventions in the landscape and her own interactions with the land. Image furnished

Tomika Jones: These Grand Places. On display through Aug. 1. Tomiko Jones’ place-based photographic practice is rooted in explorations of the natural world and the ways in which people engage with it. During her immersive residencies, she has documented human-influenced environmental changes, political interventions in the landscape, and her own interactions with the land and its human and non-human inhabitants.The resulting interplay of photography, written impressions, and collected ephemera offers a poignant meditation on the politics of public land and its impact on our notions of national identity. Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., by appointment Sat-Mon. 2nd Story, 522 West Short Street (second floor) www.2ndstory.art

ETC.

Railbird Festival. May 31-June 1. Railbird returns to the Infield at Red Mile with two full days of live music across multiple stages, a curated bourbon experience, and local food favorites. Headliners include Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey and Jelly Roll. Red Mile, 1200 Red Mile Rd. www.railbirdfest.com

Ultimate Elvis Concert. June 5. This high-energy concert stars internationally recognized Elvis tribute artist Cote Deonath who channels the King with uncanny accuracy and charisma. The show highlights Elvis’s music from the 1950s through the Vegas years. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

250Lex Porch Fest. June 7-8. Produced by Smiley Pete Publishing in conjunction with the 250Lex commission, this city-wide community event features music performances on porches and lawns across the city, with attendees encouraged to either stay in their own neighborhoods or travel to other parts of town to enjoy live music and mingling with neighbors and community members. 12-6 p.m. smileypete.com/250lex-porchfest

Lexington Bourbon Society: Commonwealth Bash. June 7. This year’s Bourbon Bash is part of the 250LEX Commission’s “Come Home Month” initiative celebrating Lexington’s 250th birthday. Hosted at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, the evening features live music from Ben Lacy, signature cocktails and small plate pairings from local eateries, bourbon tastings, barrel demonstrations and live and silent auctions. 6:30-9 p.m. 120 Sycamore Rd. tinyurl.com/ComBash25

Shop Local Week. June 9-15. Celebrate the local businesses that help make Lexington unique with a full week of exclusive deals, special events and one-of-a-kind finds from the city's favorite local retailers.

× Expand The Steeldrivers are among the acts performing at Spirit of the Bluegrass Festival, taking place at the Kentucky Horse Park, June 12-14. Photo furnished

Spirit of the Bluegrass Festival. June 12-14. This three-day bluegrass music festival at the Kentucky Horse Park features some of the best pickers in the country. Created by the producers of the Ohio-based bluegrass festival SamJam, the family-friendly festival includes camping, food trucks, informal jam sessions and performances from The Steeldrivers, Woodbox Heroes, The Creekers and more. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. www.spiritinthebluegrass.com

× Expand Taking place June 15 at the Jessamine County Fairgrounds, the 22nd annual Kentucky Wine and Vine Fest features a variety of events spotlighting the commonwealth's wine industry. Photo furnished

Kentucky Wine and Vine Fest. June 15. Now in its 22nd year, Kentucky’s premiere wine event celebrates wineries from across the state, with wine tastings, arts and crafts vendors, craft food, inflatables for the kids and games and activities for all ages. 12-6 p.m. Jessamine County Fairgrounds, 100 Park Dr., Nicholasville www.kywinefest.com

Still We Dance: Juneteenth Reflection. June 19. Hosted by the Lyric Theatre, this community event marks Juneteenth with dance and spoken word performances that honor resilience and liberation. The event is inspired by Maya Angelou’s poem “Still I Rise.” 6 p.m. Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

Fortune Feimster. June 20. Known for her relatable humor and Southern charm, comedian, writer and actor Fortune Feimster brings her “Takin’ Care of Biscuits” tour to Lexington for a night of storytelling and stand-up. A regular on Netflix, Comedy Central and “The Mindy Project,” Feimster draws from her own life growing up in North Carolina, coming out and navigating adulthood with wit and warmth. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Council Garden Clubs 2025 Tour of Gardens. June 21-22. Formerly the Open Gates to Bluegrass Living Garden Tour, this biennial tour features a stunning selection of local gardens in a variety of sizes, designed by both homeowners and professionals. Unique spaces on the tour include a rooftop garden, poolside oasis, and more. Proceeds of the tour go to support our educational programs, community outreach initiatives, and city beautification projects. Tickets are available at Best of Flowers, King’s Garden Center, Michler’s, Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories, Pemberton’s Greenhouses, Springhouse Gardens, Wilson’s Garden Center Lexington, Louis’ Flower Power on Tates Creek, or at the gardens on the day of the tour. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m. More information, including garden locations, can be found at www.lexgardencouncilky.org.

Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate's Annual Lawn Party. June 28. This beloved summer event supports the preservation of Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate with an evening of live music, local food, bourbon tastings and mingling on the lawn of the historic estate. 5-10 p.m. 120 Sycamore Rd. henryclay.org/event/28th-annual-lawn-party