June tadoo list

GIGS

Railbird Pre-Party: Charley Crockett. June 2. “The Man from Waco” gets the party started in advance of that weekend’s sold-out Railbird Music Festival, with an intimate show at The Burl’s outdoor stage, showcasing his masterful mix of country, soul, blues, folk and Western swing. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Boz Scaggs, the Grammy-winning artist behind the hit "Lowdown" and many others, will perform at the Lexington Opera House on June 5. Photo furnished

Boz Scaggs. June 5. An early bandmate of Steve Miller, William Royce Scaggs, better known as Boz Scaggs, is a Grammy-winning, multi-genre artist who has been making rock ’n’ roll, R&B, jazz and pop music, along with his signature style of ballads, for over 50 years. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexington-operahouse.com

Joslyn & the Sweet Compression. June 9. Lexington-based powerhouse vocalist Joslyn Hampton and her band, The Sweet Compression, deliver a compelling and hook-filled mix of funk and R&B-flavored pop. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Candlebox: The Long Goodbye Tour. June 11. Seattle's Candlebox emerged just as the early '90s grunge scene was winding down. The band's take on the genre diluted the punk and indie elements inherent in its original form and was more rooted in the bluesy, classic-style hard rock that grunge had ostensibly replaced. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand New Orleans-based vocalist and trumpeter Shamarr Allen will return to The Burl on June 14. Photo furnished

Shamarr Allen. June 14. With influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues and country, New Orleanian vocalist and trumpeter Shamarr Allen transcends musical boundaries. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Dawn Landes. June 22. Folk/Americana singer-songwriter Dawn Landes has toured with a diverse range of artists including Sufjan Stevens, Nick Lowe, Suzanne Vega and Steve Earle. In 2020 she released “ROW,” a collection of songs from her musical based on the true story of rower Tori Murden McClure, featuring Kentucky artists Will Oldham, Ben Sollee and more. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Motet. June 29. Since 1998, The Motet has inspired fans with their unique style of jammy dance music. Over the course of nine full-length albums, they’ve jammed through the lines between funk, soul, jazz, and rock and built a devoted audience in the process. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Kevin Nance: Dreamscapes. On display through June 16. In Dreamscapes, Kevin Nance explores the spaces between reality and dreams. Using long exposures, reflections, and various forms of distortion (caused by movement, weather and other phenomena) these photographs conjure alternate dimensions that exist just outside our normal ways of seeing. These are the worlds we glimpse in peripheral vision, at the far edges of consciousness, and on the way in and out of sleep. Gallery hours: Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House Gallery, 209 Castlewood Drive www.lexingtonartleague.org

× Expand Through the Multiverse: A Retrospective of the Artwork of Kenn Minter will be on display through June 28 at the Living Arts & Science Center. Image furnished

Through the Multiverse: A Retrospective of the Artwork of Kenn Minter. On display through June 28. In the colorful world of art, Kenn Minter has worn many hats. Initiating his career as a daily comic strip creator for the Kentucky Kernel newspaper, he soon became a graphic designer, dabbled as a mural painter, magazine illustrator, and art teacher, and served as an art director for the University of Kentucky. Using knowledge culled from the world of print and publishing, Minter began creating comic books and graphic novels under the imprint Near Mint Press. This family-friendly exhibit will feature a “cartoon docent” who will travel along with viewers and provide information about each section. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Sat. of the month. (Other weekend and evening hours available; call for more information.) Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

× Expand The 1751 etching and engraving "Gin Lane" by Wiliam Hogarth is among the pieces featured in the UK Art Museum exhibit "Sinners and Saints." Image furnished

Sinners and Saints. On display through July 8. Oscar Wilde said, “Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future,” acknowledging we are all works in progress, and most of us struggle with both good and at least somewhat malicious impulses over the course of our lives. This exhibit, which draws from the museum’s permanent collection, examines both the labels and the blurred lines, as artists present mixed messages in their approach to these twinned themes. Utilizing traditional Christian imagery as well as depictions of fallen men and women, the art ranges from the 16th to 20th centuries and includes an exquisite Guido Reni drawing of the Madonna and Child, along with William Hogarth’s depictions of riotous behavior on Gin Lane and Beer Street. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 12-5 p.m. Sat. University of Kentucky Art Museum at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

× Expand A collection of paintings by Tennessee painter David Onri Anderson will be on display at Institute 193 through July 9. Image furnished

David Onri Anderson: Rapture. On display through July 9. Made over the past six months, this collection of recent paintings by David Onri Anderson marks a creative departure from the artist’s established style. Known for his meticulously planned psychedelic abstractions and still lifes, Anderson employs the landscape here in an intuition-led mapping of the unconscious. The paintings in this collection further respond to a disappearing natural world. Simple geometries transform into a place for reflection, an ambient realm humming with ancient life. Anderson describes the process of making as a kind of prayer, an invitation to relinquish control and move with the land. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat., and by appointment. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone www.institute193.org

THEATRE, PERFORMANCE & MORE

× Expand Author Angela Jackson-Brown will be the keynote speaker at this year's Carnegie Center Books-in-Progress Conference. Photo furnished

Carnegie Center’s Books-in-Progress Conference. June 1-3. Aspiring or established writers can grow their craft in sessions and panels led by top authors, editors and writing professionals. Topics include fiction, nonfiction, YA, publishing, revision and more. Conference add-ons include one-on-one pitch meetings with literary agents, first page critiques, a pre-conference writing retreat with Jacinda Townsend, and a post-conference writing retreat with Ashley Blooms. This year's keynote speaker is Angela Jackson-Brown, an award-winning writer, poet and playwright who “Drinking From a Bitter Cup,” “House Repairs,” “When Stars Rain Down” and “The Light Always Breaks.” Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning 251 W. Second St. www.carnegiecenterlex.org

Swingin’ on Main. June 3. This annual event offers the opportunity to jump, jive and wail with swing dancers of all skill levels. Arthur Murray and the Hepcats Swing Dance Club will be providing free dance lessons, and experienced dancers can test their skills at the dance contest held during intermission. Live music will be provided by Big Time Operator, a world-class band playing American classics and other big band and swing hits. 7-11 p.m. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/events

Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair. Presented by the Lexington Lions Club, The Bluegrass Fair has been an annual family tradition for more than 60 years, with carnival-style rides, games and attractions provided by Kissell Entertainment, and a variety of agricultural events as well. Visit the event’s website as it nears for additional information and tickets. Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. www.thebluegrassfair.com

× Expand Southland Street Fair, a popular block-party-style event with live music, food and beverage vendors and more, will return to Southland Drive on June 10. Photo furnished

Southland Street Fair. June 10. This outdoor event features food, entertainment, local vendors and more. Musical performers include Chico Rose, Big Sugg and the Jazz Funkers and more. The full lineup, food vendors and other details will be announced as the event nears. 3-8 p.m. Southland Drive, near the corner of Rosemont Garden. www.southlandassociation.com/southland-street-fair

KET Summer Celebration. June 10. The 35th annual Summer Celebration fundraising event for Kentucky Educational Television invites attendees to bust out their school spirit and celebrate the state’s “biggest classroom.” University of Kentucky president and first lady, Eli and Mary Lynne Capilouto, Ph.D., will serve as honorary chairs and “homecoming king and queen” for the event, which includes dancing and live music by The Jimmy Church Band and a mobile auction. Attire is summer festive or school spirit costume couture: super fan, varsity jacket, cheer or band uniform, cap and gown, etc. 7 p.m. Donamire Farm, 4151 Old Frankfort Pike. KET.org/SummerCelebration

​​Lexington Boutique Week. June 12-17. Lexington Boutique Week gives shoppers a chance to upgrade their wardrobes while supporting the city’s fabulous local retail businesses, with more than two dozen participating shops offering exclusive “deals and steals” throughout the six-day event. Visit the event’s website for a full list of participating stores and promotions. (Lexington Boutique Week is produced by this magazine’s parent company, Smiley Pete Publishing.) Various locations. www.lexingtonboutiqueweek.com

Juneteenth Celebration. June 17. A variety of music, spoken word and other performing artists will take the stage at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center’s Juneteenth event: a commemoration of freedom and the profound impact of African American contributions to our society. From gospel, blues, and hip hop to line-dancing, ballet and African drumming, the event’s offerings are designed to showcase the depth and breadth of African American artistic expression. The museum and cultural art gallery will open at 4 p.m.; theater doors at 6 p.m. Lyric Theater and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

× Expand With a menu highlighting the Black-owned liqueur Sorel, the Sorel Disapora Dinner will take place June 16 at the downtown venue Harper Hall as part of the weeklong SoulFeast events. Photo furnished

SoulFeast. June 17-25. SoulFeast is a festival featuring many events celebrating local Black culture, with a special focus on the food and beverage industry. On June 17, SoulFeast will present SoulTeenth Fest, a Juneteenth Festival celebrating Black liberation and culture through live music, art, agriculture and food, at Moondance Amphitheater. During Black Restaurant Week (June 19-25), presented in partnership with Black Soil KY, participating restaurants will create a unique, off-menu food entrée for $10, with each entree featuring at least one ingredient sourced from a Black farmer or producer in Kentucky. Additional events include a Diaspora Dinner highlighting dishes from Western Africa, the Caribbean and America (June 16 at Harper Hill); a Cocktails & Cigars event at Jack’s Sandbar (June 17); a Hip Hop Brunch at The Grove (June 18); a Black History Walking Tour presented in conjunction with Bites of the Bluegrass (June 19); and a Soulful Sunday Gospel Brunch (June 25). www.soulfeastweek.com

The Garden Club of Kentucky: Botherum Garden Tour. June 17-18. This tour of the historic home and gardens of Botherum, owned and designed by Jon Carloftis, will benefit The Garden Club of Kentucky. The tour includes the garden, home, carriage house and the newly acquired original summer kitchen. Tickets are limited and must be purchased prior to the event. 1-5 p.m. both days. More info and a link to tickets can be found at www.gardenclubky.org.

× Expand Featuring live music and a catered dinner, Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate's popular annual lawn party returns on June 24. Photo furnished

Ashland Lawn Party. June 24. This annual summer party is held on the lawn of Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, with cocktails, live music from Electria, and dinner under a tent, provided by Selma’s Catering. A live auction kicks off at 8 p.m., with a silent auction also available. Tickets and more info are available online. 5:30 p.m. Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. henryclay.org/exhibits-events/upcoming-events/

Lexington PRIDE Festival. June 24. The Lexington Pride Festival is a community celebration to empower and bring awareness to the intersectional lives of LGBTQIA+ Kentuckians. While the festival is a lot of fun, it’s more than just a party – it’s a day to remember, protest, make change, and to connect and learn. Live entertainment, speakers, a diverse array of vendors, food and drink, community booths and kid-friendly activities will be available. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.lexpridefest.org

Open Gates to Bluegrass Living Garden Tour. June 24-25. Presented by the Lexington Council Garden Clubs, this garden tour will feature eight beautiful Lexington gardens, designed by homeowners and professionals alike. Tickets will be available at a variety of independently owned garden centers, including Best Of Flowers, King’s Gardens, Peggy’s Gifts and Accessories, Pemberton’s Greenhouse, Wilson’s Garden Center Lexington and Springhouse Gardens, and at the participating homes on the days of the tour. Proceeds from the tour help provide scholarships to University of Kentucky students majoring in horticulture and related fields. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 1-5 p.m. Sun. A list of participating gardens and more details can be found at www.lexgardenclubs.org/open-gatesgarden-tour/.

Wild Ones Curbside Garden Tour. June 24.This garden tour focuses on front yard gardens – in particular, those that are planted in the strip between a sidewalk and the street. Its goal is to highlight these curb strips, which are publicly very visible but rarely used for ornamental gardening. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Multiple locations to be announced. lexington.wildones.org/events