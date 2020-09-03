Lexington al Fresco

It’s safe to say these past six months have been a bit of a doozy for local restaurants. The pandemic has caused them to adjust their hours, dining room configurations, staffing, sanitation practices, menus and other aspects of regular service, only to be met with a fraction of their regular sales and income. Supporting our local restaurants during this time, in whatever way we feel comfortable, remains integral, and as the warm-weather months start to wane, we wanted to provide a guide to some of our current favorite restaurant patios in town.

Understandably, some folks are currently still not comfortable with the idea dining out, and it should be noted that most of these restaurants (and others in Lexington) have also amped up their carryout / delivery options to meet their customers where they are comfortable. Check out our more comprehensive Takeout and Delivery guide online at www.smileypete.com/crave-lexington-takeout-delivery-guide.

Please note that many restaurants are regularly changing their hours, reservation policies, menus and other details to adapt to the pandemic. This guide is intended to be a starting point for your plans to support your favorite culinary spots — we recommend that you check with restaurants regarding specific details in advance of making plans.

Price point is noted using a $-$$$$ rating, using the following estimated average per-person cost for dinner: $ = $10-15 | $$ = $16-20 | $$$ = $21-25 | $$$$ = $26+

Bear & the Butcher

815 Euclid Ave. • (859) 469-9188 • www.bearandthebutcher.com • $$ • Open for dinner Tues.-Sun.; open for lunch and dinner Fri.-Sun.

Located in the heart of Chevy Chase, this eatery has taken COVID-19 safety a step further than most: It recently installed a UV lighting system to help sterilize the air on both its upper and lower level patios, the first restaurant in Lexington to take this measure. The patios, which seat nearly 50 guests combined, and offer unique views of the Chevy Chase shopping district along Euclid Avenue, are “first come, first served” (no reservations). The menu focuses on locally sourced casual fare such as house-smoked meats, wings, street tacos, bar snacks and sandwiches.

Bru Burger Bar

3010 Lakecrest Cir. • (859) 305-0082 • www.bruburgerbar.com • $$ • Open for lunch and dinner Mon.-Sun.

Located in Beaumont Centre, the casual modern restaurant Bru Burger Bar boasts a large patio space with plenty of tables. At night, hanging string lights keep the patio well lit and full of ambiance. While the menu centers on a selection of 20 different gourmet burgers made from a signature grind of sirloin, chuck and brisket (Impossible-brand vegetarian options also available), it also features a selection of shareable appetizers, fresh salads, signature cocktails and mouthwatering desserts, like a peach-white chocolate bread pudding and the whiskey fudge brownie.

County Club

555 Jefferson St. • (859) 367-0263 • countyclubrestaurant.com • $$ • Open for dinner Wed.-Sat.

While County Club is largely known for its house-smoked meats, its creative salads, side items and cocktails are every bit as good. The restaurant is not yet serving guests indoors (at least not at the time of publication), but it recently expanded its outdoor seating with the addition of a large parking lot tent, in order to accommodate additional guests while still following social distancing guidelines. The restaurant follows a self-service model to limit contact with staff: Guests can place a takeout order at the door / window, and seat themselves on the patio.

Dudley’s on Short

259 W. Short St. • (859) 252-1010 • dudleysonshort.com • $$$$ • Open for dinner Mon.-Sun.; open for brunch and dinner Sat.-Sun.

When it comes to al fresco dining, Dudley’s serene rooftop garden is one of the most beautiful spots in town. Landscaped by Jon Caroloftis and surrounded by historic brick buildings, the patio rests in the heart of downtown Lexington, but feels like a serene escape. The elevated but approachable menu features flavorful dishes using local and seasonal ingredients, such as pimento cheese crab puffs and the classic local favorite Pasta Dudley, angel hair with chicken, red onion, peas, carrots, sun-dried tomato, fennel and asiago. To keep patrons safe, hand sanitizer is provided to each table, and reservations are highly recommended.

× Expand Even though the restaurant is located on a bustling downtown street, the rooftop patio at Dudley’s on Short feels like an escape. Photo furnished

Epping’s on Eastside

264 Walton Ave. • (859) 971-0240 • www.eppingsoneastside.com • $$$ • Open for dinner Mon.-Sun.; open for brunch and dinner Sat.-Sun.

The all-new, casual outdoor seating area at Epping’s on Eastside –– a temporary seated area installed specifically with COVID safety in mind –– can seat up to 100 guests. The tented seating area features picnic tables, foliage and ambient lighting, with a menu that features focuses on sandwiches, steaks and seafood, and fun drink offerings such as adult juice boxes. The patio features live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Guests’ temperature is taken at the door, and reservations are encouraged but not required to sit outside.

Infinity: A Skybar & Cafe

150 W. Main St. • (859) 253-1000 • www.facebook.com/infinityskybarcafe • $ • Open for lunch and dinner Mon.-Sun.

Located on the eighth floor above the new Marriott Residence Inn at Lexington City Center, Infinity Skybar and Cafè offers soaring, one-of-a-kind views of downtown Lexington. Dining at socially distanced tables on the patio is available (weather permitting); the indoor dining room also features large windows that are retractable during nice weather. The lunch menu includes a simple selection of items that include egg salad toast, Buffalo chicken wrap and BLT (all priced at $9 or under), while dinner focuses on shareable plates that include fried green tomatoes and deviled eggs, as well as classic main dishes such as steak frites and oven-roasted salmon. At any hour, the selection of beautiful creative cocktails is poised to take center stage.

Kentucky Native Cafè

446 E. High St. (this address reflects parking and the entrance for the cafè) • (859) 254-0383 • www.michlers.com/pages/cafe • $$ • Open for dinner Tues.-Sun.; open for brunch and dinner Sun.

A well-planned secret garden tucked in the middle of town, a place like Kentucky Native Cafè would simply not be possible if not for the multi-generational history of a family who deeply understands the intrinsic value of nature. For over 100 years, the Michler family has owned a beloved nursery, Michlers Greenhouses, nestled on a single acre between Maxwell and High Streets. Though situated in a central location near campus and downtown, Kentucky Native Cafè, the German-style beer garden the family opened five years ago behind to their long-running greenhouse operation, feels like an escape to the woods, with simple tables spaced thoughtfully amongst winding wooden walkways, mature trees and native plants. The historic shell of an old greenhouse provides a partial canopy over a walk-up window, where guests can place their orders before stealing away to a table of their choosing to forget about the state of the world for a while. The concise but lovingly crafted menu changes often, and focuses on small plates and salads using seasonal ingredients, inviting guests to pick two or three items for their plate. Wine, fruit spritzers, Local craft beer, espresso and gelato are also available. Because all of the seating is outdoors and uncovered, the cafè’s hours and operations are fully weather-dependent.

× Expand Located adjacent to Michler’s Florist, Greenhouses and Garden Design, the patio of Kentucky Native Cafè offers a truly unique “enchanted garden” experience. Photo furnished

Merrick Inn

1074 Merrick Dr. • (859) 269-5417 • www.themerrickinn.com • $$$$ • Open for dinner Mon.-Sat.

Dining at this institution has been a favorite Lexington tradition for more than 40 years. Located in the former manor home of a Thoroughbred horse farm, the restaurant and its idyllic covered patio, which overlooks a serene pool, are iconic.The restaurant is currently open for dining — by reservation only, at the time of publication — with a menu that focuses on traditional, uncomplicated fare with a Southern twist, like walleye pike, pecan-crusted pork tenderloin and Southern fried chicken.

Middle Fork / Goodfella’s

Middle Fork Kitchen Bar: 1224 Manchester St. #110 • (859) 309-9854 • www.middleforkkb.com • $$$ • Open for dinner Mon.-Sat.

Goodfella’s: 1228 Manchester Street • (859) 523-5280 • www.goodfellaspizzeria.com • $ • Open for lunch and dinner Mon.-Sun.

Middle Fork Kitchen Bar, a contemporary and creative American eatery with a menu that changes weekly is offering a contactless dining experience, where guests can either order takeaway at a walk-up window or enjoy a meal on the creekside “first come, first served” patio, which seats 54 guests at socially distanced tables. The restaurant has temporarily suspended inside dining, except on Fridays and Saturdays (reservations required to dine indoors on those evenings). Additional seating options at the neighboring brewery, Ethereal Brewing, offer overflow seating (or the opportunity to support multiple businesses in one outing).

A few steps away, Goodfella’s Pizzeria also offers a spacious creekside patio where guests can enjoy peaceful views with a New York-style pizza by the (giant) slice with a beer or cocktail. (Goodfella’s continues to utilize it’s traditional method of service, with guests ordering and picking up food inside the restaurant, rather than being served at their tables.)

× Expand Patrons can enjoy dinner and drinks while seated above the Town Branch Creek on the bricked patios of Goodfella's and Middle Fork. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Roulay Restaurant and Bar

107 W. Short St. • (859) 253-2222 • www.facebook.com/RoulayRestaurantandBar • $$$ • Open for dinner Thurs.-Sun.; open for brunch and dinner Sun.

After months of extensively retrofitting a former office suite in historic downtown Lexington, the Cajun and creole restaurant Roulay opened in downtown Lexington in mid-February — just weeks before the pandemic hit. After months of reconfiguring dining options to meet pandemic guidelines and safety measures (along with all local restaurants), the restaurant offers retractable, garage-door style walls that open to sidewalk dining, as well as a unique second-level patio that overlooks Short Street (reservations recommended). Menu offerings range from casual to high-end fare with a Cajun twist, including crab-stuffed bacon-wrapped jalapeños, andouille sausage-chicken gumbo and a Cajun Cobb salad. Sunday brunch menu features fried alligator and waffles, a beignets platter and more.

× Expand Roulay Restaurant and Bar offers features a second-story patio overlooking Short Street. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Sage Rabbit

438 S. Ashland Ave. • (859) 523-2095 • www.thesagerabbit.com • $$$ • Open for dinner Wed.-Sat.

The romantic, partially covered, dog-friendly patio of this chef-owned, farm-to-table eatery is open for dining on a first come, first served basis. Service currently only includes outdoor dining and no reservations are required. Diners are asked to choose their own table and order at the front door (while wearing a mask). With an ever-changing menu features various handmade pasta, burger specials, delectable house desserts and craft cocktails, the restaurant is enforcing social distancing.

× Expand Chevy Chase farm-to-table eatery Sage Rabbit is offering seat-yourself, order-at-the-door service on its romantic, dog-friendly patio. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Sav’s Restaurant and Gourmet Ice Cream

630 E. Main St. • (859) 785-1635 • savslex.weebly.com • $ • Open for dinner Mon.-Sat.

This cozy, colorful West-African restaurant recently moved from a campus-area location on South Limestone to a new spot on the corner of East Main Street and Old Lafayette Avenue. Since the pandemic, the parking lot has been transformed into a “dining lot,” featuring several tables beneath a large tent. The eatery is known for its flavorful sauce-based dishes, including a peanut sauce and a “leaf” sauce featuring leafy greens; both can be augmented with chicken or beef, though they are delicious as meat-free options as well. The restaurant’s current menu (temporarily simplified/limited from its original version) also offer platters such as lamb ragout and Cornish hen — and no meal at Sav’s is complete without a scoop of his gourmet ice cream for dessert.

Off the Beaten Path

If you’re up for a drive, these six great patios on the outskirts of town feel like a mini vacation.

Proud Mary BBQ

9079 Old Richmond Road • (859) 913-5611 • www.proudmarybbq.com • $ • Open Wed.-Sun. for dinner; open for lunch and dinner Sat. and Sun.

This mellow riverfront BBQ joint features four spacious patio decks overlooking the Kentucky River, where guests can indulge in casual Southern fare like BBQ, fried catfish and frog legs while enjoying live music.

Hall’s On the River

1225 Athens Boonesboro Road • 859) 527-6620 • www.hallsontheriverky.com • $$ • Open for lunch and dinner Mon.-Sun.

Hall’s On the River is a classic, off-the-beaten-path Lexington mainstay, boasting a spacious covered deck that overlooks a shaded curvature of Lower Howard’s Creek, where guests can enjoy Southern comfort food, like a catfish platter, Kentucky hot brown or pulled pork plate.

× Expand The patio of the historic river tavern Hall’s on the River offers classic, casual creekside ambiance. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Holly Hill Inn

426 N. Winter St., Midway • (859) 846-4732 • www.hollyhillinn.com • $$$$ • Open for dinner Fri.-Sun.

While its dining room is closed for in-person dining, this idyllic farm-to-table eatery — the flagship restaurant of award-winning chef Ouita Michel — has created a “suppers to go” system that allows guests to take their orders to go, or stick around for picnic-style, socially distanced dining at a table on the lawn or front porch.

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pike • (859) 846-5161 • www.wallacestation.com • $ • Open for lunch and dinner Mon., Wed.-Sun.; closed on Tues.

Located along one of the region’s loveliest scenic drives, this popular deli has an out-door deck and several safely-distanced picnic tables on the lawn, where visitors can enjoy homemade sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Jean Farris Winery & Bistro

6825 Old Richmond Road • (859) 263-9463 • www.jeanfarris.com • $$$ • Open for dinner and happy hour (3-6 p.m.) Fri.-Sun.; open for brunch and dinner Sat.-Sun.

This patio of this fine dining restaurant overlooks the scenic farm where Jean Farris Winery grows its grapes, as well many of the apples, fruits, vegetables and herbs used in the restaurant’s dishes. The temporarily limited menu features a handful of entree options and an extensive variety of nice charcuterie selections to pair with its local wine and craft cocktails.

× Expand Enjoy the fruit of the vine and scenic views when dining outside at Jean Farris Winery located on Old Richmond Road. Photo by Theresa Stanley

The Stave

5711 McCracken Pike, Frankfort • (859) 879-0101 • www.thestavekentucky.com • $$ • Open for lunch and dinner Wed.-Sat.

Tucked on McCracken Pike in Woodford County near the popular central Kentucky distilleries Castle & Key and Woodford Reserve, The Stave features a treehouse-esque outdoor dining patio overlooking Glenn’s Creek. The contemporary Southern restaurant also features live music on the patio most weekends.