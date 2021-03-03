Local Luminaries: Albert Lukonga

Drawing from founder and designer Albert Lukonga’s vast and varied experiences – from growing up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to working in American retail – the bespoke menswear label Albert Couture focuses on a leading-edge approach to individual style

On the fifth floor of the downtown creative hub Base110, entrepreneur Albert Lukonga – designer, founder and CEO of the bespoke menswear label Albert Couture – has transformed a quiet corner office into a high-end luxury fashion house. Sexy, sophisticated music, a tufted leather couch and a well-stocked bar help set the mood in the space, which is designed to be a place not only for Lukonga to work on his designs but also a comfortable venue where he can get to know his clients.

This focus on personalized service is an essential component of Lukonga’s brand – and a step he thinks is often overlooked in today’s fashion industry.

“What makes my label unique is the experience,” he said. “Our goal is to craft something that resonates with your everyday lifestyle.”

After several years of research and preparation, in February 2020 Lukonga officially opened his showroom. While his label currently centers on highly specialized sartorial menswear, such as suits, shoes and accessories, a much requested and anticipated women’s line is expected to launch this spring. With every product offered, a common thread among all of Albert Couture’s offerings is the concept of “bespoke,” meaning that every detail – from fabric, pattern and fit to buttons, cufflinks and lining – is tailor-made based on the measurements and specifications of the individual client. Individual garments are handcrafted abroad according to the designer’s specifications – suits are made in Naples, Italy; shoes are crafted in Valencia, Spain. But “every piece is made by one person from scratch,” he said.

While Lukonga can pinpoint many moments of inspiration that helped shape his journey, his personal and professional path were also marked by a number of hurdles. He was born in the in the Congolese town of Lubumbashi, a region largely defined by war, poverty and political unrest. Even though his family’s means were limited, Lukonga – who is known for his presiding attitude of positivity and joy – refers to his time growing up as an “adventure,” citing memories of playing soccer in the streets with his family of nine siblings, gardening and helping his mother, a tailor who taught sewing and fashion design at a local college (she eventually taught him how to take measurements). Lukonga also recalls learning to tie his father’s ties before he went to work in the morning. These memories, he said, helped instill an early appreciation for well-kept clothes.

“I loved clothes, even though I couldn’t afford to have any,” he said.

When he was 8 years old, his family fled the war-torn Congo for a refugee camp in Zimbabwe, where he says they lived for six or seven years. Eventually, UNICEF helped pave a path for the family to move to the United States, placing them in Lexington in 2006 with the help and support of Lexington Refugee Ministries. Lukonga was 14 at the time; he barely spoke English and knew nothing of this place called Kentucky.

While he never considered fashion or design to be a passion or career path as a teenager or young adult – at least not consciously – Lukonga was always known for his style, as well as for his infectious passion, enthusiasm and sunny outlook, all of which have certainly become defining elements of his brand. In high school, when he wasn’t playing soccer for Henry Clay, he worked as a model for Hollister & Co.; after graduating high school, he found his way into the retail world. While selling suits at Jos A. Bank, Lukonga developed close relationships with the clients he helped fit, many of whom remain his clients today. Working through the ranks of retail management, the designer says he “learned a lot about what worked and what didn’t in retail.” He observed things he felt were missing in today’s shopping experience: personalized service, attention to detail and a slower, more deliberate process. Today, those elements serve as the foundation for Lukonga’s business.

When asked what he sees as the future of fashion, Lukonga says that he sees people eventually moving away from mass production and huge inventories, in favor of high-quality, personalized products that are designed to suit individual lifestyles. Not only does he see this as a better approach to stocking our personal closets, but he ultimately sees breaking ties with “fast fashion” as a necessary step to addressing the environmental crisis. “I’d like to educate people to have fewer but better and long-lasting quality in what they wear,” he explained.

Still, he acknowledges that in many ways, the concept behind his label is largely considered to be on the leading edge, especially around here. Some of the most common feedback he got as he was launching his brand was, “Shouldn’t you be doing this in New York?”

“But I told them that I wanted to do it all here in Kentucky – to make New York come to Kentucky,” he explained. “I wanted to change how people look at clothes and how they shopped.”

Subscribing to the idea that what you wear and how you look play a pivotal role in how you feel, Lukonga makes it his personal mission to help his clients look and feel their very best.

“You sell yourself every day when you leave your house,” he said. “It’s amazing how people feel like they can do anything in the best clothes.”

For more info, visit www.albertcouture.com.

Albert Lukonga recently took some time to answer some questions from Chevy Chaser/Southsider writer Celeste Lewis.

What led you to fashion design, and how did you learn your skills? Everything I know today all started with my mother. She’s the queen of queens. My friends often talked about how they admired my style and asked for help with their style. My first retail experience was working at Hollister & Co. in high school as a model; later in college I had retail jobs, and I really liked building relationships with customers – getting to know them and helping them find what was best for them. Many of them became loyal customers who only wanted to work with me. I love that they are still my clients.

How did you come to live in Lexington? My entire family went from being in the refugee camp in Zimbabwe to Lexington, Kentucky – there’s a 1.5 percent chance of that happening to someone, last that I checked. It happened very fast. One minute we were in a crowded refugee camp and the next we were on a shuttle to the airport and landing in the United States, our new home. So many people helped us get settled and taught us about Lexington.

Tell me about the development of your business and your unique concept. I started my label as a shirts-only company, selling on Amazon back in 2018. At the time it was very tough, because as I was learning about business and I was also making some mistakes, which cost me a lot of money. It was one of the toughest moments for me. From that experience, I learned that in my industry, inventory was no longer the future. I wanted to get paid to make an item that you want, exactly to a T. Lucky for me, I knew how to measure, but I needed to learn more about fabrics, cuts, etc. So I flew to Europe while working for Jos A. Bank to learn from the best of the best, in Italy and Spain. That’s when I really learned business, the art of negotiation, and selling my story.

What’s something people would be surprised to know about you? I speak five languages, and I love to ski and surf.

Is there a place in Lexington that you like to go to recharge creatively? I love all kinds of coffee shops. I love to read, so any place that sells books is a weakness of mine.

Who are the designers or mentors who inspired you? I look up to Ralph Lauren. I want to be the first African version of him.

How important are clothes to identity? Tell me your thoughts on how our clothes shape us and become part of our individual history and well as the history of an era. Clothes tell so many stories. When I walk in a room, I can tell who’s comfortable and who’s not. I can notice someone who has never worn a suit before. People will always judge you based on appearance. You need to dress like you have already made it, closed that deal, gotten that girl – it’s important!

Do you have a favorite piece in your wardrobe you can’t live without? I think a man can’t go anywhere without a good pair of jeans and shoes.