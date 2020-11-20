Locally Crafted Gift Guide

A guide to eight locally crafted gift ideas for everyone on your list — naughty and nice alike

Launched by Lexington domestic violence shelter GreenHouse17, the Handmade by Survivors brand features a variety of soaps, candles, bath salts and lip balms handmade by survivors of intimate abuse, using flowers and herbs that the survivors helped grow and harvest as part of the agency’s nature-based healing program. Products can be purchased for local pickup or shipment across the nation at www.GreenHouse17.org; all proceeds support survivors of intimate partner abuse.

Under the moniker Kentucky Pop Art, Lexington artist Jerielle Hanlon creates whimsical, colorful paintings and prints of things she finds iconic or beautiful: animals, landscapes, people, local products, Kentuckiana, pet portraits and more. Prints are available for purchase at www.Etsy.com/Shop/KentuckyPopArt.

The Lexington-based company Maple & J creates bangles that are designed to “wear all the time…no need to take them off while bathing or exercising,” according to the company’s website. Founder Cara Hochalter started creating bangles for babies and children in 2014 after being inspired by children in Tibet who wore simple bangles all the time. The brand has expanded to include simple, timeless and high-quality jewelry for women and men, intended to be given as gifts, provide connection and passed down as heirlooms. A variety of styles are available to purchase at www.MapleAndJ.com.

The Iron Bridge Woodshop, an initiative of Six Treasures Ministries, connects currently or formerly homeless men with volunteers to craft handmade products from locally sourced wood. The project creates opportunities for participants and volunteers to build mutually positive relationships in the context of creative, meaningful work. Cutting boards, cheeseboards, chess boards and other products are available at www.ironbridgewoodshop.com.

Lexington-based company E.F. Meeks specializes in custom hand-sewn neckties, bowties, pocket squares, face masks and more. Designed by company founder Eric Goff, fabrics are often bright and equestrian- or bourbon-themed. Pictured is a limited-edition necktie designed and promoted in collaboration with Carson Kressley, proceeds of which benefit the United Professional Horsemen’s Association. Shop the full inventory at http://www.EFMeeks.com.

Barrel Down South is a Lexington-based company that creates a wide variety of socks, neckties, bowties, pillows, tea towels, ornaments and other items. Kentucky is a common product theme, with many products featuring funny bourbon-related sayings. Barrel Down South products are available locally at Kentucky Branded, Joseph-Beth Booksellers and Justins’ House of Bourbon/Bourbon Outfitters, with a full online inventory available at www.BarrelDownSouth.com.

This collection of Cosmic Giggles socks is a nod to the comic book miniseries “Cosmic Giggles” by late Lexington artist Charles Williams, who died of complications from AIDS in 1998. The sock collection was produced this year in conjunction with the first major museum retrospective of Williams’ work, curated by Phillip March Jones and held at the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center. The socks are available to purchase in person at Institute 193, the downtown Lexington gallery founded by Jones, as well as online at http://www.Institute193.com. All proceeds benefit Moveable Feast Lexington.

The Lexington-based brand Theory Beyond Design specializes in decor items created with the art of indoor plant propagation in mind. These stylish, handcrafted plant stands, hangers, wall decor and more are available at www.TheoryBeyondDesign.com, with some products also available at The Shop at the Historic Loudoun House, a local artisan gift shop featuring handmade gifts, jewelry, housewares, apparel, prints, books and more, all created by Lexington Art League member artists. The shop is open Wed.-Sat.,12-5 p.m.