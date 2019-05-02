May 2019 tadoo List

Concerts & Gigs

Ttotals. May 1. Nashville’s outer blues brothers create dynamic psychedelia that seeps through minimal grooves and expands with revelatory croons. Local acts Shawnthony Calypso and Space Camp will also perform in this show, presented by organizers of September’s Expansion Festival. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

On the Rail Roots Festival. May 3-5. This Derby weekend festival presented by The Burl boasts a robust and diverse lineup of folk, Americana, bluegrass and more. Performers include Jamestown Revival, Town Mountain, The Felice Brothers, Willie Watson, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Paul Cauthen, Lera Lynn, Senora May, Ian Noe, Bendigo Fletcher, Nicholas Jamerson, Grayson Jenkins, Wayne Graham, Valley Maker, Luna and the Mountain Jets and Abby Hamilton. Schedule and more information at www.theburlky.com. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. (859) 447-8166

Marcus Rezak ft. Jeff Franca (Thievery Corporation). May 9. Lead guitarist and original member of Chicago-based electronic super-group Digital Tape Machine (featuring members of Umphrey’s McGee), Marcus Rezak is known for his diverse musical styles, which have landed him many live and studio sessions across the globe. Jeff Franca’s time as the drummer for Thievery Corporation has clearly had an effect on his ears as he continues to explore downtempo and reggae with a hip-hop overtone. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Ona (Album Release). May 10. This indie-rock outfit comprising five longtime friends was formed in 2013 in Huntington, West Virginia. Their debut record “American Fiction” has appeared on NPR best-of lists, SIRIUS Radio airplay and a spot on the nationally syndicated radio program Mountain Stage. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand Broncho, which formed around a commission for founder Ryan Lindsey to create music for an ‘80s punk film, returns to town on May 11. Photo furnished

Broncho. May 11. Broncho was born when founder Ryan Lindsey was asked to create music for an early ’80s punk film. Churning out thoughtful, nuanced rock and roll with an art school spirit and a punk rock heart since 2010, the band’s fourth album, “Bad Behavior,” finds them leaning into their strengths for their most valiant effort yet. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Brian Krock’s “Liddle.” May 15. With the self-titled debut of his ferocious big band, Big Heart Machine, alto saxophonist Brian Krock emerged as a composer of complex and aggressively invigorating music. On his follow-up, “Liddle,” Krock scales down the size of the ensemble but not the intensity of the sound. 8 p.m. J. Gumbo’s, 808 North Limestone. www.jgumbos.com/lexington (859) 286-9239

Gangstagrass. May 17. Bluegrass/hip-hop may sound like an odd combination, but don’t tell that to Producer Rench, who conceived the sound of Gangstagrass in 2006. Though it began as an isolated experiment, Gangstagrass has since grown into a critically acclaimed success celebrated by The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, TVGuide, Elmore Leonard and NPR.org. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Katie Toupin. May 20. Katie Toupin toured for many years with the popular Louisville-area indie band Houndmouth, which she co-founded at the age of 21 and left in 2016. Now living in Los Angeles, Toupin embarks on her next chapter with her debut solo EP “Moroccan Ballroom.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Chris Robinson Brotherhood. May 23. The Chris Robinson Brotherhood’s new album, “Barefoot In The Head,” marks the band’s third studio release in just two years. Overspilling with infectious energy, the album showcases the continued growth of Robinson’s songwriting partnership with his bandmates and revels in the kind of adventurousness that can only come from five artists tuned into the same sonic wavelength. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Art & Exhibits

Gallery Hop. May 17. This monthly art-centric event brings locals and visitors together to celebrate art throughout the evening. Dozens of local galleries, museums and non-traditional exhibit spaces will be open to the public, with each site presenting a new exhibit for each Hop. Many will have food and drink available. 5-8 p.m. Various locations. A list of venues and an interactive map can be found at www.galleryhoplex.com

Francisco’s Farm Art Fair. May 18-19. This annual family-friendly festival features a wide array of handmade goods, art, and music on the historic and lush grounds of Midway University. A variety of local food and beverages will be available, from light snacks to great meals, summertime treats and adult beverages. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Midway College, 512 E Stephens St., Midway. www.franciscosfarm.org.

× Expand Lexington-based artist Derek King Jr. creates work surrounding the idea of identity within the youth community. His work will be on display at the Lyric Theatre gallery through May 24. Image furnished

Art Exhibit: Sauce. On display until May 24. Using the human figure, Lexington-based artist Derek King Jr. creates work surrounding the idea of identity within the youth community as well as the connection between the youth and the hip-hop culture. Focusing on popular styles and trends, King wishes to bring awareness to the constant battle of identity the youth deal with daily. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. ; Sat.: 1 a.m.-5 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center Gallery, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

Art Festival at McConnell Springs. May 25. This family-friendly event organized by local artist Sarah Mansfield will feature local art, food and music. Art will be available for purchase, and guests are encouraged to explore the natural beauty of the park. Note that dogs are not permitted at McConnell Springs Park. 12-4 p.m. McConnell Springs, 416 Rebmann Lane

Art Exhibit: “Luminous: Carolyn Hisel, a 50-Year Retrospective.” On display through June 16. Carolyn Young Hisel’s prolific career as an artist of landscape and figurative paintings, drawings and collage spanned fifty years. Over 100 pieces of her work have been curated for this retrospective exhibit from private and public collections across the country. The use of light, color and figurative form distinguished Hisel’s work as an important Kentucky artist. The themes of her work explored the spiritual realm and journey into the next world, invoking a deeply emotional response. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; noon-5 p.m. weekends; closed Mon. and Tues. Headley-Whitney Museum of Art, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. (859)255-6653

Theatre & Performance

Antagonist Productions: “Shame Bomb.” May 3-5, 9-11. Directed by Eric Seale, this play by Ed Clark is set in the near-future, when the first lady has been assassinated by a hate group fanatic. The president secretly cohabitants with an android replicant of her. Can freshman Congresswoman Gloria Lewis pass a gun law reform bill, or will politics and big technology stand in the way? StageBox Theatre, 3233 Partner Place, Suite 13. www.antagonistproductions.com (859) 308-3809

On the Verge: “A Doll’s House (Part One).” May 8-11, 16-18, 23-25. “Why would a woman walk out on her apparently perfect life?” asked Henrik Ibsen in 1879. Experience the door slam that was heard around the world in a site-specific presentation at the historic Brand Barrow House. With Rachel Lee Rogers, Kevin Hardesty, Stephanie Pistello Underwood, Tim Hull, Tom Phillips and Patricia O’Neill. Directed by Ave Lawyer. 7:30 p.m. Brand Barrow House (Episcopal Diocese of Lexington), 203 E. Fourth St. www.ontheverge.org (859) 271-2883

× Expand Vibraphonist Dick Sisto and his group, The Vibraganic Trio. will perform May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Central Library Farish Theatre, 140 East Main St. Photo furnished

Jazz: Live at the Library. May 9. The Jazz Arts Foundation Inc. and the Lexington Public Library continue their series of monthly jazz concerts at the with a concert featuring vibraphonist Dick Sisto and his group, The Vibraganic Trio. 7 p.m. Central Library Farish Theatre, 140 East Main St. (located in the downtown Lexington Public Library). www.jazzartsfoundation.org

Studio Players: “Dearly Departed.” May 9-26. When the head of the Turpin family suddenly drops dead at the kitchen table, his death brings the family together, at least physically, and the rest of the show is spent watching the mishaps and chaos that follow. Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, the Turpins’ other problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion, proving the old adage that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious. Thurs.-Sat., doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Sun., doors open at 2 p.m. and show begins at 2:30 p.m. Carriage House Theater, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org (859) 225-0370

LexPhil: “Star Wars: a New Hope” In Concert. May 18. This concert features the complete film “Star Wars: A New Hope” on a giant screen, while the Lexington Philharmonic led by Maestro Scott Terrell perform John Williams’ iconic scorelive. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

Contact: University of Kentucky Faculty Dance concert. May 18. This dance compilation concert ranges in genres from dance theater, contemporary ballet, contemporary modern dance, hip hop and contact improvisation. Senior dance majors Anna Wilson and Steven Griffie will presenttheir choreography, “In the Mountains,” which premiered as part of the senior seminar class and at the American College Dance Conference. 7 p.m. Guignol Theater, 465 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

Literature & Film

× Expand Kentucky poet, folklorist, and naturalist, Sarah McCartt-Jackson will read from her book “Stonelight” at this month’s Kentucky Great Writers Series. Photo furnished

Kentucky Great Writers Series. May 21. This installment of the series features readings from Tiffany Reisz (“The Lucky Ones”), David King (“The Trial of Adolf Hitler: The Beer Hall Putsch and the Rise of Nazi Germany”) and Sarah McCartt-Jackson (“Stonelight”). Each event begins with an open mic, followed by author readings. Nate’s Coffee will provide coffee and sweets, and locally owned Brier Books will sell the authors’ books. 6 p.m. Carnegie Center For Literacy & Learning, 251 W. Second St. www.carnegiecenterlex.com (859) 254-4175

Kentucky Women Writers Preview Party and Board Reunion. May 17. This event will preview the September Kentucky Women Writers Conference, unveiling the full roster, which includes poet Savannah Sipple, who will read from her new book at the event. Other KWWC 2019 authors’ books will be available for browsing and purchase. Four decades of former board members will also be honored at the event. 6 p.m. ArtsPlace, 161 N. Mill St. (859) 257-2874

Filmslang/Lexington Film League present “Bluegrass Shorts.” May 16. This installment of Filmslang, presented by the Lexington Film League, features a collection of short films shot by young and upcoming Kentucky filmmakers. 7 p.m. Farish Theater in the Lexington Central Library, 140 E Main St. www.lexpublib.org (859) 231-5500

Carnegie Center Books-in-Progress Conference. May 30-June1. Award-winning author Chris Offutt (“Country Dark,” “Out of the Woods,” “The Same River Twice,” and “My Father the Pornographer: A Memoir”) will be the keynote speaker at this event, geared toward writers in all stages. Participants can immerse themselves in craft and business workshops led by top authors and writing professionals, including Hannah Pittard, Margaret Verble, Gwenda Bond and Writer’s Digest editor Jessica Strawser. Topics include revision, fiction, nonfiction, YA, publishing and more. Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. Carnegie Center For Literacy & Learning, 251 W. Second St. www.carnegiecenterlex.com (859) 254-4175

Etc.

Thursday Night Live. With an average nightly attendance of 2,500, this outdoor live music experience takes place in downtown Lexington every Thursday evening, April 4 through Oct. 10. Guests can enjoy beverages, food and live music. This month’s lineup features The Ranahans (May 2), Honeychild (May 9), Paul Childers (May 16), The Big Maracas (May 23)and Superfecta (May 30). 5 p.m. Cheapside Park. www.downtownlex.com

PechaKucha Night: Vol. 7. May 2. Devised in Tokyo as an event for designers to meet, network and show their work, PechaKucha Nights are informal and fun gatherings where creative people get together and share their ideas, thoughts, vacation pictures – just about anything, really – in the PechaKucha format. Eight speakers show 20 images, each for 20 seconds. The images advance automatically while they talk. 6 p.m. Lexington Art League, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.pechakucha.org/cities/lexington

× Expand Geared toward nature lovers of all skill levels, The Bluegrass River Run aims to be the state’s largest paddling event. Photo furnished

Bluegrass River Run/In My Backyard Festival. May 11. Gearing up to be the largest paddling event in Kentucky, this journey is designed to take place among the towering palisade cliffs. Pool 9 of the Kentucky River runs placid and tranquil in the summer, with limited powerboat traffic and beautiful views, making the six-mile “Picking and Grinning Paddle” a leisurely float for families and paddlers of all skill levels. Paddlers are welcome to bring their own boats, and there will be canoes and kayaks for rent. Paddlers approaching the finish line will be greeted with a festival-style event featuring musical headliner Scott T. Smith and the Family, and fare from Proud Mary’s BBQ. Noon. Fort Boonesborough State Park, 4375 Boonesboro Road. www.explorekentucky.us

Down to Earth Plant Sale and Community Benefit. May 11. Every May, the Down to Earth Garden Club holds a special plant sale community fundraiser. The plants are grown, nurtured and generously donated by each club member. This community benefit will be held rain or shine. Natives, herbs, fruits, vegetables, perennials, wildflowers, grasses, hostas, shrubs, trees, annuals, container gardens, succulents, irises and more many plants for sun or shade will be available for purchase. 9 a.m. Woodland Parking Lot, 530 E. High St.

Taste of the Bluegrass. May 17. A benefit for God’s Pantry, this event is a celebration of food and beverages with live music and a silent auction. Attendees can taste some of the best appetizers, drinks, entrees and desserts from more than 60 local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. Attendees must be at least 21 with a valid photo ID. 7 p.m. Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road. www.godspantry.org

An Inspiring Evening: Honoring Jim Gray. May 17. Central to all his efforts in areas of job creation, urban growth and efficient government, has been Jim Gray’s tireless advocacy for Lexington’s arts and culture sector. This fundraising soiree hosted by the University of Kentucky Art Museum will celebrate Gray’s significant contribution to the art and culture of the Commonwealth, and will feature food and drink, special performances and viewing of art throughout the galleries. 7 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-5716

ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference. May 19-21. This conference was founded on the notion that humankind is united by the search for inspiration, motivation and one meaningful idea. At this event, everyday heroes from various industries across the globe will share their knowledge and explore solutions to improve their business and the world. Keynote speakers include Bear Grylls, adventurer, survival expert and TV presenter; Chris Zook, best-selling author of “The Founder’s Mentality” and more. Session info available at www.one.alltech.com/about Lexington Convention Center, 430 West Vine St. (859) 233-4567

× Expand Olympic track legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee will be the keynote speaker at this month’s Women Leading Kentucky Business & Leadership Conference, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Photo furnished

Women Leading Kentucky 20th Annual Business & Leadership Conference. May 22. Olympic legend and gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee will be the keynote speaker at this statewide annual conference. Women Leading Kentucky brings together professionals who are interested in leadership development, networking with other business-minded individuals and hearing inspiring talks about challenges and lessons learned. The conference features interactive breakout sessions, a silent auction, presentation of the Martha Layne Collins Leadership Awards honoring local women of achievement, 40-plus exhibitors and a door prize drawing. 8:30 a.m. Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa, 1800 Newtown Pike. (859) 243-5551 www.womenleadingky.com

Blues Between the Bridges. May 26. Blues Between the Bridges is an annual day-long music festival celebrating local and regional blues music. Produced by G. Busy, the event is pet-friendly and takes place rain or shine. Performers for this year’s 10th annual festival include Ronnie Baker Brooks, Paul Childers, Johnny Rawls, Biscuit Miller & the Mix and more. Doors at 2 p.m. Proud Mary BBQ, 9079 Old Richmond Road.