May 2025 tadoo List

GIGS

× Expand Black Violin will perform at the Lexington Opera House on May 1. Photo furnished

Black Violin. May 1. Featuring classically trained violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus, Black Violin combines the duo’s classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Filter. May 4. The industrial rock band behind ’90s hits like “Hey Man Nice Shot” and “Take a Picture” returns with a set that blends heavy guitar riffs with atmospheric textures. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Nolan Taylor. May 9. With a voice that carries grit and vulnerability, Ohio-based songwriter Nolan Taylor delivers storytelling steeped in rural experience and personal reflection. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Brent Cobb. May 10. Georgia native Brent Cobb brings his blend of country, rock, and Americana to the stage, drawing on his Southern roots and rich songwriting tradition. His music weaves narratives of life, love, and struggle with a soulful, easygoing style. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Amigo the Devil. May 11. With a sound that blends dark folk, country, and rock, Amigo the Devil’s music explores the complexities of life, love, and human nature through haunting lyrics and a distinctive voice. His performances are as intimate as they are intense. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Jake Xerxes Fussell. May 15. With a deep respect for Southern folk traditions, Jake Xerxes Fussell offers a blend of old-time ballads and original songs, weaving personal stories with the rich history of the American South. His expressive guitar work and understated vocals create an introspective atmosphere. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

GWAR. May 17. Prepare for an unforgettable night of grotesque costumes, explosive theatrics, and relentless metal. Known for their chaotic, larger-than-life live shows, GWAR will deliver a performance that's as wild and outrageous as it is heavy, mixing brooding riffs with their signature blend of dark humor and absurdity. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon. May 22. Two titans of progressive rock and metal join forces for an unforgettable night of intricate, powerhouse performances. Coheed and Cambria’s conceptual storytelling and soaring melodies meet Mastodon’s thunderous riffs and epic soundscapes in a show that promises to push the boundaries of both bands’ unique styles. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W Vine St. www.rupparena.com

× Expand The Grammy-nominated funk band Lettuce will make their debut at The Burl on May 23. Photo furnished

Lettuce. May 23. With a reputation for impeccable musicianship and infectious live energy, Lettuce brings their signature blend of funk, soul, and jazz to the stage. Known for their tight rhythms and spontaneous improvisation, the band will deliver a performance that blends complex arrangements with raw, groove-driven intensity to The Burl’s outdoor stage. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand "Birds and Beasts," an exhibit featuring the work of beloved Cincinnati-based modernist artist Charley Harper, is on display at the Headley-Whitney Museum through June 22. Image furnished

Charley Harper: “Birds and Beasts.” On display until June 22. Known for his “minimal realist” style, this collection includes more than 100 of Harper’s wildlife paintings and illustrations, many never before exhibited. Featuring works from Harper’s Ford Times Birds Collection and on loan from the Charley and Edie Harper Foundation, the show offers a unique look at Harper’s artistic philosophy, capturing the essence of nature with bold shapes and colors. Gallery Hours: Fri-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. www.headley-whitney.org

× Expand "Supernature," featuring the work of artist Jackson Markovic, will be on display through May 31 at Institute 193. Image furnished

Jackson Markovic: “Supernature.” On display through May 31. Supernature explores the intersection of body, material and transformation through Jackson Markovic's provocative use of chemicals, light and found objects. Infused with references to both pleasure and toxicity, the exhibition examines the passage of time, desire and loss. Markovic repurposes second-hand remnants from Metro Atlanta, including expired darkroom paper, vintage magazines and discarded lightboxes, to create work that unsettles and metabolizes. Through lumen prints and lightbox composites, Supernature reflects on intimate histories and the aftershocks of the AIDS crisis, capturing a complex lineage of ecstasy and disintegration. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone Street. institute193.org

Purrsonalities: An Augmented Reality Art Experience. On display through June 29. This collaborative art project celebrates shelter cats’ unique personalities through augmented reality. The exhibition unites traditional and digital artists to blend creativity, technology and animal advocacy, fostering awareness about pet adoption and supporting local shelters. This immersive experience aims to inspire community engagement, generate donations and encourage cat adoptions. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sun., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Artists Attic, 620 E. Main St. www.artistsattic.com

Axis Mundi. On display through May 16. Featuring the work of local artists Georgia Henkel, Liz Swanson and Lina Tharsing, this exhibit explores the concept of the axis mundi — a line connecting the heavens and the earth — through large-scale oil paintings, sculptural work and hand-painted clouds over archival architectural drawings. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

ETC.

× Expand The local organization Get HAAPI will host some events in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage Month in May. Photo furnished

AAPI Heritage Month. The third annual local celebration of the rich, multi-diverse culture of Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) will be a month-long series of events highlighting local AAPI artists, influencers, performers and creators in Lexington. Events include a celebration of local AAPI artists, performances, music and food trucks at Moondance Amphitheater on May 16 (6 p.m.) and a literary reading at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning on May 28. Both events start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. gethaapiky.wixsite.com/gethaapiky

LexPhil: Rites of Spring. May 2. Lexington Philharmonic celebrates the season with a powerful program, including Stravinsky's “The Rite of Spring,” a groundbreaking composition that revolutionized classical music. With its bold rhythms and vivid orchestrations, this performance promises an unforgettable evening of musical intensity and emotional depth. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

× Expand Fearless comedian Whitney Cummings brings her "Big Baby" tour to the Lexington Opera House stage on May 2. Photo furnished

Whitney Cummings: “Big Baby.” May 2. With her signature bold humor and fearless approach, Whitney Cummings brings her latest stand-up show, “Big Baby” to the stage. Known for her unflinching takes on relationships, gender and modern life, Cummings delivers a raw, relatable and uproariously funny performance that cuts through the noise. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Craft Beer Week. May 9-19. This long running tradition features tastings, special releases and events across the city’s breweries and taprooms. Whether you're a connoisseur or just a fan of great beer, this 10-day celebration offers something for everyone. Various locations. lexbeerscene.com

The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular. May 10. This immersive show brings the iconic music of Pink Floyd, including songs like “The Wall” and “Dark Side of the Moon,” to life in a visually breathtaking tribute alongside a stunning display of lasers and visuals. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Mayfest. May 11. Celebrate spring in downtown Lexington at Mayfest, a charming and vibrant outdoor festival featuring local vendors, live music, delicious food and family-friendly activities. Set against the scenic backdrop of Gratz Park, this event is always filled with community spirit, arts and entertainment. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Gratz Park, 100 N. Limestone. www.downtownlex.com

Black Jacket Symphony: Jimmy Buffett. May 18. Relive the tropical vibes and laid-back greatest hits of Jimmy Buffett in note-for-note form with this Black Jacket Symphony tribute concert. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com