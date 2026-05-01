May 2026 tadoo list

CONCERTS & GIGS

× Expand St. Paul and the Broken Bones will perform on May 6 at The Burl. Photo courtesy ATO Records

St. Paul and the Broken Bones. May 6. Birmingham-based soul band St. Paul and the Broken Bones channels classic Southern R&B through punchy horns and front man Paul Janeway’s dynamic, gospel-influenced vocals. 8 p.m. The Burl (Outdoors), 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. May 13. Mississippi-born guitarist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, a Grammy winner and one of the leading voices in contemporary blues, blends Delta tradition with modern rock edge and commanding stage presence. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand S.G. Goodman will perform May 15 at The Burl. Photo furnished

S.G. Goodman. May 15. Kentucky native S.G. Goodman writes sharp, atmospheric songs merging indie rock textures with Southern storytelling and a clear sense of place. Her show will feature opening sets from Lexington songwriter Abby Hamilton and Tennessee humorist, actor and musician Andy Marie Tilman. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

LexPhil and The Lexington Singers: Symphony of Sound. May 15. The Lexington Philharmonic joins The Lexington Singers for a full-scale collaboration pairing orchestral works with choral arrangements, moving between classical repertoire and contemporary selections. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

Buckcherry. May 16. Los Angeles rock band Buckcherry delivers a high-volume set rooted in early 2000s hard rock, built on driving riffs and frontman Josh Todd’s gritty vocal style. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand Molly Tuttle (pictured here) will perform alongside Maggie Rose on May 16 at The Burl. Photo furnished

Molly Tuttle & Maggie Rose. May 16. Grammy-winning flatpicker Molly Tuttle brings precision guitar work and progressive bluegrass, joined by Nashville-based Maggie Rose, whose powerhouse vocals and genre-crossing style draw from soul, rock and Americana. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

A Flock of Seagulls with Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience. May 20. New wave legends A Flock of Seagulls performs synth-pop hits including “I Ran (So Far Away),” joined by Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience, which recreates Depeche Mode’s electronic sound and visual style. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Local bluegrass duo Hancock and Shouse will perform May 24 at Tahlsound. Photo furnished

Tahlsound: The John Hartford Jamboree. May 24. Doubling as the kickoff to the summer bluegrass music series Southland Jamboree, this installment of Tahlsound honors the late folk and bluegrass composer John Hartford with a lineup rooted in bluegrass and old-time traditions. The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project will share new compositions, alongside regional acts Hancock & Shouse and The Tillers. Gates at 5 p.m. Oleika Temple Great Lawn, 302 Southland Dr. www.tahlsound.com

Yasmin Williams / Joseph Allred. May 27. Virginia guitarist Yasmin Williams is known for inventive techniques that incorporate tapping and percussive elements. She is joined by Joseph Allred, whose ambient compositions explore minimalism and drone through acoustic guitar. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.scfatickets.com

× Expand The Mountain Goats will perform May 28 at Manchester Music Hall. Photo furnished

The Mountain Goats. May 28. This long-running indie project pairs John Darnielle’s character-driven lyrics with a mix of lo-fi roots and full-band arrangements. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Grayson Jenkins. May 30. Eastern Kentucky songwriter Grayson Jenkins draws from coal country and rural life, delivering reflective country and Americana shaped by personal narrative and regional identity. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Gallery Hop. May 15. Downtown galleries, project spaces and pop-up venues open their doors for Lexington’s monthly art hop, featuring new exhibitions, artist talks and live demonstrations across multiple locations. 5–9 p.m. Various locations. www.lexarts.org

Arts Connect Incognito Art Ball. May 30. Hosted by Arts Connect, this annual masked fundraiser and auction invites guests to “bid on what you love, not who you know,” featuring more than 100 anonymous works by local and regional artists. The evening includes music, drinks and a lively, social atmosphere as attendees mingle with artists and place final bids. 6:30 p.m. LuigART Studios, 110 Luigart Court. www.artsconnectlex.org/incognito-art-ball

× Expand Subtle, a solo exhibition by artist Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch, will be on display through May 30 at the Wheelhouse Art, LLC gallery in Lexington. Image furnished

Subtle: A Solo Exhibition by Patricia Seggebruch. On display through May 30. This exhibition explores the power of quiet attention through large-scale canvases layered with encaustic and oil. Using repeated hand-cut lino block patterns and soft ombré gradients, Seggebruch creates a steady visual rhythm that emphasizes presence and the beauty found in focused, creative work. Gallery Hop reception May 15, 5-8 p.m. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Wheelhouse Art, LLC. 500 W. Short St. www.wheelhouse.art

“Equine: The Art of the Horse.” On display through May 30. This exhibition highlights the horse as both subject and symbol, featuring works that reflect Kentucky’s deep equine culture through painting and visual storytelling. Opening reception May 1, 6-8 p.m. Gallery hours: Tue.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Lyric Art Gallery, 300 E. Third St. www.historiclyric.com

Rodney Hatfield and Lynn Sweet: Retrospective Exhibition. On display through June 28. A major retrospective at the Headley-Whitney Museum brings together more than 200 works spanning five decades by two iconic Kentucky artists. Rodney Hatfield’s bold, uninhibited paintings, ranging from abstract to figurative and landscape, appear alongside Lynn Sweet’s handcrafted furniture and paintings in fresco, watercolor, and acrylic. Artist talks: Lynn Sweet (May 3, 2 p.m.); Rodney Hatfield, (May 17, 2 p.m.). Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. www.headley-whitney.org

× Expand "Gospel of the Working Class," an exhibition of work by textile artist Tabitha Arnold, is on display at Institute 193 through June 13. Photo furnished

Tabitha Arnold: “Gospel of the Working Class.” On display through June 13. Through large-scale punch-needle tapestries, Arnold interweaves contemporary political events with stories from historical class struggle, depicting both lesser-known labor histories and present-day organizing efforts. Opening reception May 1, 6-8 p.m. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone St. www.institute193.org

× Expand On display at 2nd Story Gallery through July 18, "Surface Tension" features work by Jana Cariddi, Carlos Rosales-Silva, Trish Tillman and Ben Tollefson (whose work is pictured above). Image furnished

“Surface Tension.” On display through July 18. This group exhibition brings together works by Jana Cariddi, Carlos Rosales-Silva, Trish Tillman and Ben Tollefson, exploring surface as an active site where texture, color and illusion give way to deeper social and psychological inquiry. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 1-5 p.m. and by appointment. 2nd Story Gallery, 522 W. Short St. www.2ndstory.art

ETC.

Lexington Craft Beer Week. May 8-17. This 10-day annual event celebrates the best of local craft beer, featuring tastings, special releases and other events across the city’s breweries and taprooms. www.lexingtoncraftbeerweek.com

Bluegrass Bock Fest. May 9. Hosted by West Sixth Brewing and Lexington Parks and Recreation, this inaugural festival will help kick off Lexington Craft Beer Week with locally brewed beers, including bock styles, alongside sausages, live bluegrass music, food trucks and family-friendly activities. The event also features crowd-favorite goat races on an all-grass track in the park. 3-8 p.m. Charles Young Park, 540 E. Third St. www.westsixth.com

× Expand Lexington native and Grammy-award winning violinist Zach Brock will perform with the Lexington Philharmonic on May 9 at Centenary Church. Photo furnished

Lexington Chamber Orchestra presents Zach Brock and “What Remains.” May 9. Presented by the Lexington Chamber Orchestra, this program explores themes of return and transformation, with the world premiere of Grammy Award-winning violinist and composer Zach Brock's “What Remains,” a new work for violin and orchestra that blends classical influences with improvised passages. 7:30 p.m. Centenary Church, 2800 Tates Creek Road

Mayfest Arts Fair. May 9-10. Presented by Downtown Lexington Partnership, this long-running juried festival transforms Gratz Park into an open-air art market featuring up to 100 regional artists working across mediums including painting, ceramics, jewelry and mixed media. The weekend also includes live music on the park stage, local food vendors and free, family-friendly activities throughout the grounds, creating a relaxed, community-focused atmosphere in the heart of downtown. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Gratz Park, 250 W. Third St. www.downtownlex.com/mayfest-arts-fair

× Expand Tony Award-winning singer and actress Bernadette Peters will perform May 10 at the Lexington Opera House. Photo furnished

An Evening with Bernadette Peters. May 10. Tony Award-winning performer Bernadette Peters, known for defining roles in Broadway productions including “Into the Woods” and “Sunday in the Park with George,” presents an intimate evening of songs from the American songbook. Backed by a small ensemble, Peters will move between musical theatre classics and personal storytelling, with a special opening performance by The Lexington Theatre Company. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

FEAST. May 15. Hosted by FoodChain, this annual fundraiser brings together more than 30 female chefs for a night of tasting stations built around Kentucky-grown ingredients, alongside live music from Yapa! and Joslyn and The Sweet Compression. The evening also features a silent auction and interactive fundraising moments supporting FoodChain’s “Food is Medicine” initiatives. 6 p.m. Fasig-Tipton, 2400 Newtown Pike. www.foodchainlex.org

× Expand Treyvon King will be one of many performers at the inaugural Houndstock music and BBQ festival taking place May 15-16 at Gatton Park on Town Branch. File photo

Houndstock. May 15-16. Presented by Smiley Pete Publishing and LM Communications’ HoundFM, this inaugural festival will feature two days of Americana, bluegrass and blues music with a bevy of local BBQ vendors. The lineup includes sets from Tee Dee Young; Bee Taylor & the Lexington Philharmonic; Treyvon King; Bedford; Mash Grass and more. Fri., 5-10 p.m.; Sat., 12-10 p.m. Gatton Park on Town Branch, 795 Manchester St. www.houndstockfest.com

Whose Line is it Anyway? May 19. Featuring cast members from the long-running improv series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” including Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops, this live show builds scenes, songs and sketches entirely from audience suggestions, blending quick wit with spontaneous comedy. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Central Bank Center Supper Club. May 19. Designed for culinary enthusiasts, each installment of this new recurring dining series features immersive themes, curated menus and spirit-driven collaborations. The debut event will feature a partnership with Castle and Key Distillery, offering a curated five-course menu led by Central Bank Center’s senior executive chef Chris Ross. 6 p.m. Central Bank Center, 430 West Vine St. www.centralbankcenter.com

Studio Players: Ken Ludwig’s “The Gods of Comedy.” May 21-June 7. Daphne and Ralph, two ambitious classics professors, see their academic breakthrough unravel when a desperate plea summons the gods of ancient Greece to campus. What follows is a fast-moving farce as myth collides with modern academia, sending up campus culture with screwball energy. Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2:30 p.m. Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Ct. www.studioplayers.org