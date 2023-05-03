May tadoo list

GIGS

Blues Traveler. May 3. Formed 36 years ago in Princeton, New Jersey, Blues Traveler has crafted an identity around following loose jam structures on basic blues riffs, an equation that has earned them followers in the jam band world as well as a great deal of commercial success. The band’s latest album, “Travelers Blues” (2021), sees them reimagining and recharging classics from the American blues songbook and a few surprises. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand Blues giant Keb' Mo' will return to the Lexington Opera House on May 8. Photo furnished

Keb’ Mo’. May 8. With a groundbreaking career spanning nearly 50 years, Keb’ Mo’ is one of the most accomplished and respected artists in contemporary roots music. His work weaves together the sounds of his childhood in Compton with the influences of his adopted hometown of Nashville, drawing on country, soul and blues to craft a heartwarming tapestry that celebrates the power of love and resilience. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Bit Brigade performing “Ninja Gaiden” and “Double Dragon.” May 10. Bit Brigade performs rock covers of full Nintendo Entertainment System game soundtracks while their resident gamer speed-runs the game live on stage. According to Nintendo Power, “The word ‘play’ is an understatement when it comes to Bit Brigade. These guys shred through the games as expertly as the band wails on their instruments.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Paul Cauthen brings his brand of outlaw country to Manchester Music Hall on May 11. Photo by Jody Domingue

Paul Cauthen. May 11. Nicknamed “Big Velvet” due to his smooth baritone, Paul Cauthen has kept the fires of old-fashioned outlaw country burning, with an undercurrent of gospel balanced by a hefty dose of midnight sleaze. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. May 17. Encompassing hits from the iconic band Led Zeppelin’s entire career, the concert event celebrates the life and music of Jason Bonham’s father, legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Heartless Bastards. May 19. Anchored by the powerful vocals and incisive songwriting of Erika Wennerstrom, the Heartless Bastards are a roots rock band whose tough, emotionally resonant music incorporates elements of blues, hard rock, garage punk and country, as filtered through tales of a hardscrabble life lived in the American Midwest. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Saxophonist and bandleader Lakecia Benjamin will perform at the Kentucky Theatre on May 25 as part of the Origins Jazz Series. Photo by Elizabeth Leitzell

Origins Jazz Series: Lakecia Benjamin. May 25. Charismatic and dynamic saxophonist and bandleader Lakecia Benjamin’s electric stage presence and fiery sax work has shared stages with Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, The Roots, Macy Gray and many others. Recorded after recovering from a traffic accident that left her jaw shattered, Benjamin’s 2023 album “Phoenix” has taken the jazz world by storm. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St. www.originsjazz.org

These United States with Mark Charles: A Fundraiser for Robby Cosenza. May 27. Combining Devandra Banhart’s “new weird American” eccentricity, Flaming Lips-influenced electronic bells and whistles and a Wilco-esque twanginess, the band These United States creates a musical melting pot that blends together a wide array of influences. After years of dormancy, the group will reconfigure to perform a show in tribute to former full-time member Robby Cosenza, a Lexington drummer who has been battling a rare cancer for the past year. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Origins Jazz Series: Marquis Hill & Joel Ross. May 12. From his beginnings as one of Chicago’s most thrilling young trumpeters to his current status as an internationally renowned musician, composer and bandleader Marquis Hill has worked tirelessly to break down the barriers that divide musical genres. Joel Ross has topped the DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star category for vibraphone and is one of the youngest artists to earn a residency commission and a spot in The Jazz Gallery All-Stars band. 7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 171 Market St. www.originsjazz.org

Good Morning Bedlam. May 17. An innovative force in the Midwest folk scene and beyond, this Minneapolis-based trio brings a unique twist on what is generally dubbed as folk music. In their music you will be treated to a haunting waltz, whistling tune, jazz scatting and the euphoria of violin melodies. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand For an exhibit opening at New Editions Gallery this month, 20 artists (including Graham Pohl, whose work is pictured here) will showcase 12" x 12" artworks. Image furnished

Hip To Be Square. On display May 19-July 1. A reinvention of a previous exhibit called “Gridworks,” this show will feature a collection 12” x 12” artworks from 20 different artists, including Deborah Westerfield, Christine Huskisson, Marcia Cone, Mary Rezny, Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch, Marco Logsdon, Graham Pohl, Rodney Hatfield and more. Gallery Hop reception on May 19. Gallery hours: 12-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun. New Editions Gallery, 500 West Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com

Damon Farmer: Joyride. On display May 6-June 16. Damon Farmer's paintings reflect his interest in things mechanical, whimsical and fantastical. Creating and sharing images of implausible activities or conveyances of dubious practicality is a joyful experience for Farmer. The title “Joyride” was chosen to express the desire that a tour of these narrative illustrations of an imagined reality would also spark a little joy in the viewers. Gallery hours: 12-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Lexington Art League, The Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

× Expand "Joyride," an exhibit featuring the whimsical paintings of Damon Farmer, will be on display at the Lexington Art League's Loudoun House Gallery from May 6-June 16. Image furnished

Bluegrass Transplants: Refugee Edition, Exhibition & Fashion Show. On display May 13-June 23. The refugee experience is filled with heartache, fear and uncertainty, but also with hope, and an unquenchable desire to build anew from the ashes. This latest iteration of Bluegrass Transplants is partnering with the nonprofit Box2Box, a successful mentorship program that helps young refugees and their families adjust to life in their new home here in the Bluegrass. Funds from items sold during the exhibition will help support the Box2Box mission. Gallery hours: 12-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Lexington Art League at The Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Consumption. On display May 12-July 1. In this two-person exhibition, artists Adrienne Dixon and Ciara LeRoy explore the theme of “consumption” and its effects. Through practices of daily observation of the mundane, media and self-reflection, the artists create bold, colorful compositions that question systematic injustice and encourage an equitable society. Playful embroidery, paintings and small-scale sculpture depict everyday items such as grocery lists, houseplants and bags that investigate how each artist consumes – and is consumed. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.; 12-5 p.m. Sat. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

Being Known: Identity and Expression of Fayette County Middle School Students. On display May 12-July 1. For this exhibition, students from Bryan Station Middle, Jessie Clark and Lexington Traditional Magnet showcase their artistic self-expression by thinking about who they are, what they value, their cultural heritage and traditions and their place in the community for this show, which follows the theme “Identity and Self-Expression.” Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.; 12-5 p.m. Sat. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Children and Youth Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

THEATRE, PERFORMANCE & MORE

× Expand Comedian Lewis Black will perform at the Lexington Opera House on May 4. Photo furnished

Lewis Black. May 4. Known as the “King of Rant,” Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger-pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees everywhere. Adding his own unique style, Black also delivers audience-written rants that have been submitted from the fans at his show and around the world. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular. May 6. Paramount's “Laser Spectacular” is the smash hit multi-media laser and light show featuring the original recordings of Pink Floyd, providing a great night of psychedelic entertainment for classic rock lovers and a new generation of Floyd fans. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Screening of “Clay 1613: An American Family in Black & White.” May 7. Directed by Charlottesville-based filmmaker Michael Jones, “Clay 1613” is a documentary inspired by the family research of Leontyne Clay Peck and The Clay Family Society. It chronicles the heritage of the Clay family and the journey of Leontyne Clay Peck and other Clay descendants in finding and connecting the dots to their family lineage. The historical and genealogical research focuses on connecting the poor, rich, black, white, known and unknown descendants of the English planter John Clay, who arrived in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1613. 7 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. 3rd St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

Jazz: Live at the Library: The Dave Clark Quartet. May 11. The Jazz Arts Foundation is proud to present a monthly series of live jazz performances by some of the region’s best musicians who work to bring the “golden age of jazz” back to life. Since its inception in March 2007, the series has brought in more than 200 different top-flight musicians and educators from Lexington, Cincinnati, Bloomington, Columbus and Louisville areas. 7 p.m. Central Library Farish Theater, 140 East Main St. www.jazzartsfoundation.org/jazz-at-library

Studio Players: “The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night.” May 11-14, 19-21, 26-28. ​​Written by Simon Stephens and adapted from the novel by Mark Haddon, this story follows Christopher John Francis Boone, a 15-year-old mathematical genius, as he tries to solve the mysterious death of his neighbor’s dog, Wellington. The play – one of the first of its kind to bring conversations about neuro-diversity to the forefront – takes its audience along for all the moments of his intense isolation: happy and sad, easygoing and intense, good and bad. 8 p.m. opening night and Fri.-Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun. Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org

Bike Month StreetFest. May 13. As the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization hosts its second annual StreetFest as part of Bike Month, Oliver Lewis Way will be closed between High Street and Broadway to allow people to bike, scoot, skate, jog or walk along the closed street. Community organizations are invited to share resources and host performances, classes or demonstrations related to the event’s mission. For more details – or to submit an event – visit www.lexingtonky.gov/bikewalk-lexington.

Halftone ’Zine Fest. May 13. Formerly known as the Kentucky Fried Zine Fest, this all-ages public event celebrates ‘zines (independent magazines), comics and other forms of printed art. More than 60 exhibitors from around the United States will display and sell their work, and interactive talks, workshops and readings will take place throughout the day. Keynote events include “Lost - A Retrospective” at noon with local DJ and comic artist “Uncle” Bill Widener exhibiting and discussing material from “Lost,” a Lexington punk/queer zine published from 1980-1983. At 2 p.m., artist J.T. Dockery presents “Remembering Ed McClanahan & Celebrating Underground Art.” For the COVID-cancelled 2020 event, Dockery and writer Ed McClanahan were scheduled to lead a panel discussion about their work and McClanahan’s history with zines, going back to the 1950s and 60s. This year’s event has been reimagined to serve as a tribute to McClanahan, who passed away in November 2021, and to shed light on Lexington’s rich underground cultures, whether literary, art, comics or hip-hop. 12-5 p.m. 21c Museum Hotel,167 W. Main St. www.halftonezinefest.org

LexPhil: “Bloom.” May 20. The 2022-23 Lexington Philharmonic season finale concert marks the arrival of spring with works representative of the beauty of color and the renewal of the earth. This concert includes works celebrating the flourishing beauty of color including Anna Clyne’s “Color Field” and Robert Schumann’s joyous Symphony No. 1, “Spring.” The guest percussion quartet Sandbox Percussion will join the orchestra for Viet Cuong’s “Re(new)al,” a concerto for percussion quartet and orchestra, inspired by renewable energy sources such as wind, hydro and solar. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

Lexington Singers: Come Rain Or Come Shine. May 20. Performing quality choral music in central Kentucky and around the world since 1959, the Lexington Singers are one of the longest continuously performing independent community choirs in America. In Kentucky, we're used to getting all kinds of weather in one week, or even in a single day. For this show, the Lexington Singers embrace that notion with a mix of weather-themed songs. From the “colors of the wind” to the “rains down in Africa,” you’ll hear a wide range of songs inspired by sun, rain, wind, clouds, snow and more. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Freaky Fridays: Screening of “Zardoz.” May 19. John Boorman's 1974 dystopian film “Zardoz" is one of the strangest studio movies ever committed to celluloid. Taking place at some point in the distant, distant future, Sean Connery plays a harness-wearing, gun-toting beach warrior named Zed who murders and commits assault at the perceived behest of a giant floating stone head named Zardoz. The film is screened as part of a new series featuring a monthly Friday night dose of cult classics. 10 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

Bluegrass BBQ Festival. May 19-20. Local and regional makers will kick summertime into high gear with this annual event produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, now taking place in a new location. A bevy of regional vendors will serve up some serious BBQ in a family-friendly atmosphere, with craft beer, cocktails, live music and additional concessions also available. Bands include TeeDee Young, Rough Customers, DeBraun Thomas, Bedford, Cody Lee Meece, Dead Air Dennis, Treyvon King Band and more. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets; no pets allowed. 4-10 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. www.bluegrassbbqfest.com

Screening of “A Picture of the 3 of Us.” May 27. This feature documentary by filmmaker Jared Varava chronicles the collaborative experiment from These United States, a rock ’n’ roll band with Lexington ties, as they played 33 shows in 33 cities with 33 different line-ups. From 2007 to 2012, the band recorded five studio albums and performed nearly 1,000 live performances in the U.S., Canada and Europe, appearing everywhere from Glastonbury to SXSW, Daytrotter to Lollapalooza, all the while garnering praise from NPR, the New York Times, SPIN, KEXP and others. All proceeds from this rare and special screening of Varava's documentary will support local musician Robby Cosenza’s fight against cancer. A Q&A will follow, featuring the filmmaker, singer/songwriter Jesse Elliot, multi-instrumentalist J. Tom Hnatow and Cosenza. 1:15 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

× Expand Rootsy blues act Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band will perform at this month's installment of Tahlsound Concert Series. Photo furnished

Tahlsound Concert Series: Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band & more. May 28. Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band is led by Reverend Peyton, considered to be one of the most premier finger pickers playing today. He has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy, country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David “Honeyboy” Edwards. The performance is part of the Tahlsound Concert Series, which presents monthly events celebrating local and regional music in a family-friendly setting from April through September. 5 p.m. Oleika Temple Great Lawn (behind Oleika Temple), 302 Southland Dr. www.tahlsound.com