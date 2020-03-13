New Chevy Chase shop features 70+ flavors of all-natural protein shakes

On March 4, Shake It – a new meal replacement shop named for the only product it sells – opened at 814 Euclid Avenue in the storefront formerly occupied by MonTea and Donut Days.

The business offers around 70 flavors of low-carb protein shakes, including fruity flavors such as mixed berry, orange pineapple banana and banana berry, and richer flavors such as blueberry cheesecake, peanut butter pie and white chocolate covered strawberry.

When ordering their shake, patrons choose a flavor of tea, which is used as a base, as well as a shake flavor. The tea and chosen flavor are then combined with protein powder and a shot of aloe. The 24-ounce shakes feature 200-250 calories or less, and contain 25 grams of protein and over 20 vitamins and minerals. The shakes are made with Herbalife protein powder, which offers different plant-based protein options such as soy and whey.

The shop features chic decor, including an Instagrammable faux greenery backdrop adorned with pink neon letters that “My God, You’re Beautiful” in pink neon letters. While the shop is more intended for on-the-go shakes, it features a small table as well as a bar that seats three.

× Expand Shake It owners EJ Fields, Greg Ladd and Ryan Conner. (Photo furnished.)

After becoming an enthusiast of the Herbalife product, local independent attorney Greg Ladd teamed up with Ryan Conner and EJ Fields who own two similar shops: HealthEase in Frankfort, Kentucky, and Stir Crazy, located on Virginia Avenue in Lexington. The three put the new store together in just three weeks, Ladd said.

Ladd said that the owners and employees of surrounding local restaurants such as Bear and the Butcher and Bourbon and Toulouse have been extremely helpful and supportive in his initiative to open the shake shop.

Shake It is open Mon.-Sat., 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-7 p.m..