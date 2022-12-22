New Year's Nosh

× Expand Photo by Amy Eddie

“May we always be grateful for the past, find joy in the present, and remain excited for the future.” It’s a classic and fitting end-of-the-year toast, and as we prepare to reflect, celebrate and look ahead, we’ve compiled a few festive-yet-simple recipes that are perfect for elevating your end-of-the-year celebratory gatherings.

Caviar with Chips and Lemon Creme Fraiche

Ingredients:

• 2 cups creme fraiche (typically found in the dairy aisle at gourmet groceries)

• 4 tablespoons chopped chives

• Zest of one lemon and 1 tablespoon of the juice

• 1 ounce caviar (Note: Salmon roe caviar is great tasting and a bit more affordable if serving a large group. Intimate and special occasions may call for the splurge of American sturgeon caviar.)

• High-quality potato chips or baked new potatoes, sliced in half for serving

Directions:

Mix together the creme fraiche, chives, lemon zest and juice. Refrigerate for one hour to overnight. Spoon a dollop onto each chip, followed by the desired amount of caviar and serve immediately.

Artichokes with Garlic Aioli

Ingredients:

• 3 garlic cloves, mashed

• 1/8 teaspoon sea salt

• 1 egg

• 1 egg yolk

• 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

• 2 whole artichokes

Directions:

Add garlic, salt, egg and yolk to the food processor or blender and combine. Slowly add olive oil until thickened. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Steamed Artichoke:

Steamed artichokes take a little extra work, but when combined with the right dip or sauce, they can elevate the simplest cocktail party.

Rinse artichokes and using kitchen shears, trim off the tips of each leaf, half-inch to an inch (the edible meat is at the base of the leaves, so don’t worry about losing too much at the tip).

Cut the stem off of the bottom so the artichoke can stand upright and pretty on your serving platter.

Bring a few inches of salted water to a boil using a steamer or pasta pot. Place artichokes in. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 45 minutes or until a leaf pulls away easily. Place on a serving platter with a bowl of the aioli and enjoy.

A how-to on eating:

You can serve steamed artichokes hot or at room temperature. Pull a leaf free, dip into the aioli, and use your teeth to scrape off the edible part of the base of the artichoke leaf. When serving, provide an empty bowl for discarded pieces. Once the leaves have been eaten, remove the choke (the fuzzy layer) with a spoon, and enjoy the artichoke heart!

Auld Lang Syne

Ingredients:

• ¾ ounce Aperol

• ¾ ounce St-Germain

• ¾ ounce lime juice

• ¾ ounce simple syrup

• 2 ounces dry sparkling wine

Method:

Combine all ingredients but sparkling wine in a shaker with ice and strain into champagne flute. Top with sparkling wine.