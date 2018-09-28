News & Notes: Chevy Chaser, Oct. 2018

× 1 of 3 Expand Owners of Lexington's oldest bar, Chevy Chase Inn, (from l-r) Bill Farmer Jr., Kevin Heathcoat, and Will Pieratt, will celebrate the the bar's 85th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 13. Photo by Sarah Hoskins × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Sarah Hoskins × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Sarah Hoskins Prev Next

Lexington’s oldest bar to celebrate its 85th birthday this month

Chevy Chase Inn, Lexington‘s oldest bar, will be celebrating its 85th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 13. Russell “Red Eye” Salyer will be serving up the infamous Bloody Mary’s that he’s been making for over 35 years for only $1.50, and at 7 p.m. Roger BonDurant take the stage that has been his weekend home since 1982, followed by Herrington and Fields at 10 p.m. Commemorative T-shirts and koozies will be available for purchase, and food will be available from Bourbon n’ Toulouse. The party will start at 11 a.m. and will continue deep into the night. For more information, visit Facebook.com/ChevyChaseInn.

Household hazardous waste disposal event set for Oct. 20

Fayette County residents can safely dispose of hazardous waste during a collection event on Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike. Difficult-to-dispose items such as household cleaners, automotive care products and mercury will be accepted at the drop-off location. Visit www.lexingtonky.gov/HHWevent for a full list of acceptable items and the required survey form.

Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate to host several Halloween events

Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate is featuring several opportunities to celebrate Halloween this month. On Oct. 11, a “Yappy Hour” costume contest for furry, canine friends will take place from 5-7 p.m. On Oct. 18, “A Novel Munch” highlighting Daniel Meyer’s book, “Kentucky Haunts,” with a reading, author Q&A and light appetizers from 5:30-7 p.m., and on Oct. 27, a storytelling hour in the newly minted “storytelling circle” will feature special fall treats and spooky children’s tales from 10-11 a.m.. More information on these and other events is available at henryclay.org/events.

Artistic collaboration sheds light on the dark history of Cheapside Square

This month, a multi-media artistic project that debuted in September will transform the public square at Cheapside Park into an outdoor museum of sorts, with large scale Roman-shade-style renditions of works created in collaboration among three artists displayed in the windows of various businesses that surround the square.

The project “I Was Here” – a collaboration between poet Nikky Finney, artist Marjorie Guyon and photographer Patrick J. Mitchell – was designed to call focus to the Lexington venue that once served as one of the largest slave auction sites in the United States. The “ancestor portraits” feature models who serve as artistic representations of unnamed ancestors who “once stood waiting to be bought and sold and who faced unspeakable human crimes against their humanity,” said Finney, a former Lexington resident who now resides in South Carolina. The striking images feature works from the National Book Award-winning poet juxtaposed over photographs by Mitchell that have been touched by Guyon’s brush as well.

“It is never too late to remember and honor a piece of the human puzzle that makes us who we are,” she said. “‘I Was Here’ honors that memory.”

A legend to guide the public through this installation will be available as the pieces are installed.