News & Notes - May 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many aspects of our day-to-day lives. In light of the overwhelming amount of information floating around, we wanted to offer a handful of quick resources and relevant updates that might be useful to our readers. Keep in mind that details are changing quickly; check the websites outlined below for the most up-to-date information.

Local COVID-19 Resources

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government has built a one-stop website for local information related to the novel coronavirus, including details about local testing options, links to unemployment support, benchmarks for reopening the economy and more. www.lexingtonky.gov/coronavirus-response.

The local organization CivicLex has also created a helpful information hub for local COVID-19-related links, including basic needs, community needs, facts vs. myths, and more. www.covid19lexington.org.

Relief for Artists

LexArts, in partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation, has created The Arts Resilience Initiative to provide financial relief for artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is a “resources-in, resources-out” fund, which will continue to provide relief to artists only as long as donations support it.

Artists who reside in Fayette, Bourbon, Clark, Jessamine, Madison, Scott or Woodford counties, who typically get a minimum of 40 percent of annual income from arts activities, who have demonstrated both loss of income from COVID-19 cancellations and financial need are eligible for one-time relief awards, up to $500. Applications will be accepted continuously and reviewed weekly. Visit lexarts.org/ArtsResilience for more details.

Free Meals for Those in Need

Lexington’s Restaurant Workers Relief Program, an offshoot of the Louisville-based LEE Initiative, is distributing free meals daily to out-of-work hospitality industry employees and others in need, at the Boston Road location of Great Bagel (3650 Boston Road). Pick-up is from 5-7 p.m. daily. Visit leeinitiative.org/#lex for more details.

A new initiative called Nourish Lexington is preparing and distributing hundreds of free meals a day throughout the week (Mon.-Fri.) for anyone in need. Visit www.nourishlexington.org for more details on distribution sites, which are subject to change weekly.

Recycling and Yard Waste Pick-up

On April 13, it was announced that residential recycling pick-up would be suspended for several weeks, due to a broken shaft in the sorting machine. Residents can still collect recycling at home and it will be collected as soon as possible. For updates, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/recycleupdates.

Pick-up of yard waste has been suspended temporarily as well, in the interest of keeping the public and Waste Management employees safe, though the City did announce a one-time pick-up for the month of May. On Wednesday, May 13, crews will pick up yard waste for everyone who has City garbage pickup on Mondays and Tuesdays; residents who have city collections on Thursdays and Fridays will have their yard waste picked up on Wednesday, May 20.

Yard waste materials will be collected weekly again once services return to normal. In the meantime, outside of the occasional pick-up dates, Fayette County residents can take yard waste to the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, located at 4216 Hedger Lane. The limit on the number of free loads a resident can bring each month is being waived while curbside collection of yard waste is suspended. Residents must present an ID showing your Fayette County address to utilize the service. Material can be delivered in yard waste bags.

Hours for the Haley Pike facility are Mondays, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.