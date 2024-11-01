November 2024 tadoo list

GIGS

× Expand Talking Heads tribute band Same As It Ever Was will play for two nights as part of a Cult Classic Halloween celebration at The Burl Nov. 1-2. Photo furnished

A Cult Classic Halloween: Same As It Ever Was. Nov. 1-2. 8 p.m. Fans of the Talking Heads can enjoy a night filled with iconic hits as Same As It Ever Was pays homage to the original band’s unique sound and style with a two-day Halloween event that encourages attendees to dress as their favorite cult classic Halloween character. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Joslyn & the Sweet Compression. Nov. 8. Joslyn & the Sweet Compression brews up soul, rock and funk, with a hit of powerful vocals and lively brass instrumentation. Their sound is marked by catchy melodies and rhythmic grooves appealing to a diverse audience with a modern twist on classic influences. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Moon Taxi. Nov. 8. Known for blending rock, pop and electronic influences, Moon Taxi has gained recognition for energetic live shows and anthemic tracks like "Two High." Their introspective lyrics and catchy melodies appeal to a diverse audience, establishing them as a standout act in the modern rock scene. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Morgan Wade. Nov. 9. A rising country artist with a reputation for emotive songwriting and a distinctive voice, Morgan Wade captivates audiences with her blend of country, rock, and Americana. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Steep Canyon Rangers. Nov. 9. Steep Canyon Rangers is a celebrated bluegrass band that seamlessly merges traditional roots with a modern flair. Since the group’s formation in 2000, they’ve honed their intricate harmonies and exceptional musicianship. Their performances are known for a lively mix of original compositions and innovative interpretations, earning them critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Riders in the Sky Family Show. Nov. 14. This American Western music and comedy act has released nearly 40 full-length albums and has made countless television and radio appearances over the course of its nearly 50-year career. They still tour with a handful of original members at the helm. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.troubashow.com

Futurebirds. Nov. 15. Indie rock band Futurebirds is known for their distinctive blend of Southern rock, psychedelia and folk influences. Formed in 2008 in Athens, Ga., they create a rich, atmospheric sound characterized by layered harmonies and intricate instrumentation. Their music often features reflective lyrics and a laid-back vibe. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Knoxville, Tennessee's Adeem the Artist will perform at The Burl on Nov. 17. Photo by Jared Hamilton

Adeem the Artist. Nov. 17. Adeem the Artist is a genre-defying musician specializing in poignant songwriting and vibrant storytelling. Blending elements of country and pop, Adeem's music explores themes of identity, love and resilience. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Sheryl Crowe Tribute. Nov. 23. Paying homage to the iconic 90’s singer-songwriter, this tribute performance captures the essence of Crow’s celebrated hits featuring soulful vocals and a dynamic stage presence from a variety of local guest musicians including Kim Conlee, Erin Reynolds, Abby Hamilton, Maggie Noelle, Maggie Lander and more. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Magnolia Boulevard. Nov. 29. Magnolia Boulevard’s rich vocal harmonies and captivating melodies create a heartfelt sound that resonates deeply with audiences. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Art by Nature. On display through Dec. 6. The Art by Nature program highlights the beauty of Fayette County landscapes and plants. Local artists create pieces inspired by the list of chosen sites provided each year. This year’s exhibit will focus on monarch waystations across the county. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

× Expand "Messy, Messy Choices" by Hannah Smith is among the works on display at the UK Art Museum exhibit "Floor, Wall, Outlet." Photo furnished

Floor, Wall, Outlet: Sculpture and Works on Paper. On display through Jan. 18. This exhibition explores how ideas become form. Sculptures using materials including wood, plastic, metal and rope are situated in distinct areas of the gallery, activating space on walls, floor, and pedestals, some requiring electrical outlets to illuminate bulbs and power LED circuits. Accompanying the sculptures are several prints from the “New York Collection for Stockholm Portfolio” from 1973, including canonical artists Lee Bontecou, Mark di Suvero, Donald Judd, Claes Oldenburg, Robert Rauschenberg and Richard Serra, investigating aspects of representation and abstraction with their signature styles of drawing. Gallery Hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

Still, Life! Meaning and Mending in Contemporary Art. On display Nov. 2024-Oct. 2025. Still life imagery appears throughout this multi-media exhibition, addressing, engaging and challenging a range of contemporary issues, including gender, consumerism, migration, displacement and mourning. From depictions of wilting bouquets or wildflowers by Valerie Hegarty, Tiffany Calvert, Elena Dorfman and Hung Liu, to the dazzling patterns utilized by Natalie Baxter and Zak Ové, floral imagery here reflects and refracts a heightened awareness of both human vulnerability and resilience. Gallery hours: Open to the public 24/7 21c Museum Hotel Lexington, 167 West Main St. 21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington

ETC.

× Expand Jayna Elisa stars as Tina Turner in the touring musical "TINA - The Tina Turner Musical," which stops at the Lexington Opera House Nov. 1-3. Photo by Julieta Cervantes

“TINA - The Tina Turner Musical.” Nov. 1-3. An uplifting comeback story like no other, this musical follows the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers to become the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of Tina Turner’s most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation is recommended for ages 14+. 7:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 1:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun.; 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Meteorologist Al Roker of NBC's Today Show will present his book "Al Roker's Recipes to Live By" at the Kentucky Book Festival on Nov. 2 at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington Green. Photo furnished

Kentucky Book Festival. Nov. 2. This celebration of reading, writing and publishing takes place each fall with events geared to connect book-lovers and authors, spark engaging conversations, and empower readers by providing access to new books as well as opportunities to learn more about writing in a fun, supportive environment. This year’s event will feature 150 authors including Al Roker, Crystal Wilkinson, David Arnold, Chef Edward Lee and many more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Cir. kybookfestival.org

Carnegie Classics: “Murder on the Orient Express.” Nov. 9. For this fully immersive annual literary event, a classic work of literature is brought to life with themed food, beverages, performances, visuals and more. This year’s iteration will be centered around Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.” Guests are invited to join a luxurious trip through Europe that goes off the rails when a fellow passenger is mysteriously murdered. Advance tickets are available for the event which includes dinner from Minton’s and an open bar. Tickets will also be available at the door, pending availability, and costumes are encouraged. 7-11 p.m. Carnegie Center, 251 W. 2nd St. carnegiecenterlex.org

Studio Players: “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some).” Nov. 14-17, 22-24, 29-30, Dec. 1. Instead of performing Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told, plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every Christmas carol ever sung. 8 p.m. opening night, Fri. and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat. and Sun., 2 p.m. Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Ct. Sun. www.studioplayers.org

× Expand The contemporary dance company Movement Continuum presents a continuation of its acclaimed production "Traveler" Nov. 15-17. Photo furnished

Movement Continuum: “Traveler.” Nov. 15-17, 22-24. The Lexington-based contemporary dance company Movement Continuum presents a continuation of its acclaimed production “Traveler,” journeying along one unbroken thread of time tethering American women together. Emily Dickinson, Nellie Bly, Zelda Fitzgerald and Vivian Maier all lived boldly, standing as who they were without apology. The 2024 production introduces new faces and stories to the company's journey as it continues to explore facets of the American female experience, touring time, investigating private lives, public art, the isolation of single rooms and crowded city streets, and asking, “From 1830 until now, how are we connected?” Pam Miller Black Box Theatre, 141 E. Main St.

Lexington Theatre Company: “A Christmas Story.” Nov. 21-24. Unwrap the magic of the season with the stage adaptation of “A Christmas Story.” Will Ralphie get his Red Ryder BB gun? Or is everyone telling him, “You’ll shoot your eye out!” a sign that his wish won’t come true? Enjoy all the antics from the classic movie set to a score by Pasek & Paul. 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and Fri.; 1 p.m. Sat. and Sun.; 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

University of Kentucky Dance & Theatre: “As You Like It.” Nov. 14-24. This Shakespeare comedy explores the themes of love, identity and the contrast between court life and the natural world. The play follows Rosalind and Celia, who flee from the world of the court and escape to the forest. While trying to navigate these strange and wonderful woods, they encounter a world of unexpected renewal, romance and disguise along the way. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Fri. and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Guignol Theatre, 465 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

Lexington Philharmonic: Give Birth to the Dream. Nov. 23. This program will open with Mary D. Watkins’ “Five Movements in Color” followed by Dolores White’s “Give Birth to the Dream,” which incorporates the poignant and hopeful verses of Maya Angelou's poem “On the Pulse of Morning,” featuring narration and soprano soloist, Angelique Clay. The evening closes with the monumental “Piano Concerto No. 2” by Sergei Rachmaninoff, featuring acclaimed pianist Michelle Cann. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org