November 2026 tadoo List

CONCERTS & GIGS

× Expand The contemporary ensemble Bang on a Can All-Stars pay homage to Philip Glass and Steve Reich in celebration of the composers' 90th birthday milestones on Nov. 6. Photo by Peter Serling

Bang on a Can All-Stars: “90/90.” Nov. 6. The contemporary genre-bending collective Bang on a Can All-Stars celebrates composers Philip Glass and Steve Reich in celebration of their 90th birthday milestones. Presented as part of the SCFA Expansive Sounds Series, the two-part program explores Glass’s music in the first half and Reich’s in the second, showcasing the ensemble’s energy, precision and adventurous approach to contemporary music. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. Nov. 7. Tribute band ZOSO recreates the sound of Led Zeppelin’s legendary live performances, pairing faithful musicianship with the stage presence of the original quartet. With more than three decades of touring behind it, the group brings the Zeppelin catalog to life for longtime fans and a new generation of listeners. For ages 18 and older. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

A Tribute to Willie. Nov. 7-8. A group of Lexington area artists will join forces to pay tribute to Willie Nelson with a set that covers the arc of the beloved songwriter’s catalog from “Crazy” and “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” to “Always on My Mind,” “Stardust” and more. Performers include The Kentucky Partisans, Bamboo Palace, The Swells, Zoe Speaks and more. The weekend features two performances: 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 8. Scottish Rites Bodies, 553 Rosemont Garden. www.tahlsound.com

Pony Bradshaw. Nov. 13. North Georgia singer-songwriter Pony Bradshaw draws on the landscapes and lives of Appalachia for richly detailed songs rooted in country, folk and blues. His approach to songwriting turns characters, places and everyday encounters into evocative stories about community and belonging. Will Stewart opens. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will perform at Manchester Music Hall on Nov. 14. Photo by Laura Carbone

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. Nov. 14. Blues guitarist and singer Christone “Kingfish” Ingram brings The Hard Road Tour to Lexington (rescheduled from a previously scheduled spring date), pairing expressive guitar work with a sound that carries the blues tradition forward. His album “Hard Road” reflects on the journey from young local talent to an international performer, blending personal storytelling with his commanding musicianship. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

STS9: Human Dream Tour. Nov. 15. Electronic textures meet live instrumentation in STS9’s expansive blend of funk, jazz and dance music. Touring behind “Human Dream,” the instrumental quintet moves between intricate rhythms, atmospheric passages and propulsive grooves. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand The Jayhawks will perform at The Kentucky Theatre on Nov. 17. Photo furnished

Troubadour Concert Series: The Jayhawks. Nov. 17. Celebrating 40 years of music, Minneapolis roots-rock band The Jayhawks continues to find fresh possibilities in melodic songwriting, rich harmonies and country-influenced arrangements. Singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards joins the group’s Sanctuary Park Tour for its Lexington stop. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.troubashow.com

Maggie Rose. Nov. 20. With a powerful voice and a sound spanning soul, R&B and Americana, Nashville singer-songwriter Maggie Rose explores resilience, growth and self-discovery. Her recordings include the Grammy-nominated “No One Gets Out Alive” and “Half Moon,” which expands her musical palette with soulful symphonic pop. MP Gannon opens. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Friendsgiving With Magnolia Boulevard. Nov. 28. Lexington’s Magnolia Boulevard celebrates its third annual Friendsgiving with an evening of Appalachian rock and soul. Vocalist Maggie Noelle leads the group through a blend of blues, rock and roots music, with Pressing Strings and The Jesse Williams Band rounding out the holiday-weekend lineup. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

LexArts HOP. Nov. 20. During the LexArts HOPs, thousands of locals and visitors alike converge in downtown Lexington to celebrate art throughout the evening, with new gallery exhibitions and special arts events at traditional and non-traditional gallery spaces. Patrons start at one of 40-plus locations and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Official HOP hours are 5-8 p.m., but many venues keep additional hours. A full guide is available at the LexArts HOP website: www.lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop

COMMON GROUND: Collaborations by Primates and Artists. On display Nov. 6-Dec. 4. Paintings by primates who live at the Primate Rescue Center in Jessamine County appear alongside works created through artistic exchanges between the primates and local human artists. Both an exhibition and a fundraiser, “Common Ground” supports the center’s mission of providing lifetime care and a safe haven for its residents, with all auction proceeds benefiting the organization. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 1-5 p.m. and by appointment. 2nd Story Gallery, 522 W. Short St. www.2ndstory.art

× Expand An exhibition of whimsical paintings by Suzonne Hall Bunch imagining dogs on everyday adventures and fantastic dream voyages is on display at Fine Arts Editions in Georgetown. Image furnished

Suzonne Hall Bunch: Off the Leash. On display through Nov. 24. Suzonne Hall Bunch’s whimsical paintings imagine dogs embarking on everyday adventures and fantastic dream voyages. Vibrant colors and playful narratives celebrate curiosity, companionship and the uncomplicated joy of living in the moment. Reception: Nov. 5, 5:30-8 p.m., with an opportunity to meet the artist, visit with adoptable dogs and support the Scott County Humane Society. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hockensmith’s Fine Art Editions, 146-150 E. Main St., Georgetown. www.finearteditions.net

× Expand The University of Kentucky Art Museum is displaying a collection of surreal photography in its "Capturing the Uncanny" exhibit through Nov. 24. Image furnished by the University of Kentucky Art Museum

Capturing the Uncanny: Legacies of Surrealism in Photography. On display through Nov. 24. Eerie scenes, unexpected juxtapositions and unsettlingly familiar images reveal Surrealism’s lasting influence on photography. Drawn from the University of Kentucky Art Museum’s collection, the exhibition spans five decades of work exploring desires, fears and suppressed memories. Featured artists include Sandy Skoglund, Jahi Chikwendiu, Ralph Eugene Meatyard and Roger Ballen. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

Storied Quilts: The Art of Quilts and the Stories They Tell. On display through Dec. 6. Quilts drawn from private collections, museums and celebrated quilt artists showcase the artistry and storytelling possibilities of this textile tradition. Highlights include works by the Gee’s Bend Quilters, Minnie Adkins, Rebekka Seigel and Eugene Poole, alongside loans from the National Quilt Museum and collections belonging to Phyllis George Brown and Linda and Jerry Bruckheimer. Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum of Art, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. www.headley-whitney.org

ETC.

“Bee Taylor and the Lexington Philharmonic String Quartet: The Movie." Nov. 5. A collaboration between songwriter Bee Taylor and the Lexington Philharmonic String Quartet gets a second life on the big screen. Filmed by Lexington’s Black Mountain Studios and introduced on screen by author Silas House, the 85-minute concert film captures the interplay between Taylor’s band and sweeping string arrangements. A live Q&A with Taylor, the filmmakers and other guests will follow. 7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

× Expand Author and journalist Ta-Neshi Coates will give a talk as part of Transylvania Univeristy's Creative Intelligence Series on Nov. 5. Photo furnished

A Conversation with Ta-Neshi Coates. Nov. 5. An award-winning author and journalist and the author of the bestselling books “The Message,” “The Beautiful Struggle,” “We Were Eight Years in Power,” and “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Neshi Coates is also a journalist who gained a wide readership during his time as national correspondent at The Atlantic, where he wrote about cultural, social, and political issues, particularly regarding African Americans and white supremacy. With a career spanning over two decades, Coates has written for numerous publications including The Washington City Paper, The Village Voice, The New Yorker and The New York Times. He is a contributing editor at Vanity Fair. He will lead a conversation at Transylvania University, presented in collaboration with the Bingham Center for Teaching Excellence and the Hazelrigg Lecture Series for the Humanities and Social Sciences. 7 p.m. Haggin Auditorium in the Mitchell Fine Arts Center, 300 N. Broadway. www.transy.edu/calendar/creative-intelligence

Lexington Bourbon Week. Nov. 5-14. Dozens of participating restaurants and bars will offer special bourbon-centric cocktails that aren’t normally on the menu, utilizing creative ingredients designed to impress any palate. Visit the website for more details on participating locations, featured cocktails and ways to participate. www.lexingtonbourbonweek.com

Kentucky Book Festival. Nov. 7. This annual celebration of reading, writing and publishing takes place each fall, with events geared to connect book lovers and authors, spark engaging conversations and empower readers by providing access to new books as well as opportunities to learn more about writing in a fun, supportive environment. Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Cir. kybookfestival.org

Studio Players: “A Texas Carol.” Nov. 5-7, 13-14 and 20-21. Christmas takes a chaotic turn when the Dinkel family gathers at Mee-Maw Jane’s East Texas ranch, only for the first grandchild to discover she has already died. Keeping the news—and her body—from the rest of the family becomes an increasingly outrageous effort to save the holiday. Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2:30 p.m. Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org

Carnegie Classics: “Pride & Prejudice.” Nov. 14. Jane Austen’s beloved novel inspires an evening of entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, dancing, art and more at the Carnegie Center. The literary celebration invites guests to step into the spirit of “Pride and Prejudice,” with costumes encouraged but not required. 7-11 p.m. Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 W. Second St. www.carnegiecenterlex.org

Gabriel Iglesias: The 1976 Tour. Nov. 15. Known to fans as “Fluffy,” comedian Gabriel Iglesias turns everyday experiences into animated stories punctuated by character voices, sound effects and affectionate observations about family, food and life on the road. The comedian and actor visits Lexington as part of The 1976 Tour. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Adam Becker: “More Everything Forever.” Nov. 18. Science journalist and astrophysicist Adam Becker examines Silicon Valley’s visions of the future, from artificial intelligence and space empires to promises of limitless growth. Drawing on his book “More Everything Forever,” Becker questions the assumptions behind these ambitions and considers whose interests they serve. Presented by UK’s Tracy Farmer Institute for Sustainability and the Environment. 6-8 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, Recital Hall, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

LexPhil: Sounds in Color. Nov. 21. Music and visual imagination converge in a program featuring Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” Stacy Garrop’s “CHROMA” and Kevin Puts’s Flute Concerto. Mélisse Brunet conducts the Lexington Philharmonic, with flutist Michael O’Brien featured as soloist. An “Inside the Score” talk with Brunet precedes the performance at 6:30 p.m. in the Presidents Room. Concert: 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

Movement Continuum: The Lifecycle of a Valkyrie. Nov. 14-15, 20-22. As its culminating 16th season production, Lexington’s contemporary dance company Movement Continuum will present its 20th original show, “The Lifecycle of a Valkyrie.” Through the lens of contemporary dance with a cast of 15 dancers, the show pursues the lineage of storytelling, secret keeping, and what it means to divide oneself to make others more whole. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center in the Black Box Theatre. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.