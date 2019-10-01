October 2019 tadoo List

Earthless. Oct. 5. Formed in 2001, Earthless prides itself on creating energetic, unique and free-thinking instrumental music inspired by an eclectic mix of German krautrock and Japanese heavy blues. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

Man Man. Oct. 8. This genre-defying, brass-laden indie pop band’s multi-instrumental style is centered around the piano playing of lead singer, songwriter and lyricist Honus Honus (Ryan Kattner). 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

Pakg/1200/The Jesse Lees. Oct. 10. A Louisville-based triple bill featuring Pakg, a self-described “post-trap garage punk leading the rock renaissance”; Louisville rapper, composer and community organizer 1200; and the Jesse Lees, who intertwine elements of psychedelic rock, soul and hip-hop. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

Cracker. Oct. 10. The alt-rock band Cracker, best known for their ’90s hits “Low” and “Euro-Trash Girl,” are back and in top form on their new album, “Sunrise in the Land of Milk And Honey.” This rich new trove of sharp-witted songs showcases a bristling late ’70s/early ’80s power pop/punk aesthetic. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 537-7321

Saintseneca. Oct. 11. The expansive stylings of this critically acclaimed, Columbus-based rock quintet led by singer-songwriter Zac Little have been described by NPR as “fatalistic, ruminative rambles to arrangements that sparkle and surprise.” 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Smooth Hound Smith. Oct. 12. Smooth Hound Smith is a foot stompin’ Americana duo founded by Zack Smith and Caitlin Doyle-Smith. Based in East Nashville, they record and perform a varied and unique style of folky, garage-infused rhythm & blues. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Andy Frasco & the U.N. Oct. 17. Andy Frasco and band are known for their California feel-good brand of high energy, boogie-infused party blues and jam music. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Southern Culture on the Skids. Oct. 18. Southern Culture on The Skids has been spreading the rock ’n’ roll gospel since they formed in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 1983. They describe their sound as “a greasy mix of surf, rockabilly, R&B and country-fried garage with a side of psych.” 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

Ona/Mo Lowda & the Humble. Oct. 18. While Huntington, West Virginia, indie rock outfit Ona’s debut record “American Fiction” reached critical success – appearing on NPR best-of lists and getting noted as an “underrated gem” by Vice – their sophomore release, “Full Moon Heavy Light,” sees the band, which has toured with friend and former label mate Tyler Childers, even more focused and fully formed. The Philadelphia-based trio Mo Lowda & The Humble cites influences from My Morning Jacket, Led Zeppelin and Neil Young to Jaco Pastorius, Pink Floyd and Victor Wooten, among others. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

of Montreal. Oct. 21. Throughout its existence, of Montreal’s musical style has evolved considerably and drawn inspiration from a variety of genres, from art rock to prog rock to 1960s psychedelic pop, while also creating a sound and ambiance that is uniquely its own. Lead singer Kevin Barnes described their latest release, “White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood,” as “very inspired by the extended dance mixes that people used to make for pop singles back in the ’80s.” With over-the-top costumes and visual prop, their live shows never cease to dazzle. 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

× Expand Kelsey Waldon will perform at The Burl Oct. 26. Photo furnished

Kelsey Waldon. Oct. 26. Kelsey Waldon hails from Kentucky’s Ballard County unincorporated community Monkey’s Eyebrow. Raised in a musical family, she took notes from legends like Merle Haggard and Mavis Staples, to bluegrass luminaries Ralph Stanley and Ricky Skaggs, and songwriting greats Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt and John Prine, who signed her to his label – the first new signee he’s welcomed in 15 years – earlier this year. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

ART & EXHIBITS

Trees: Photos by Guy Mendes and Tom Kimmerer. On display through Oct. 27. This exhibit features magnificent, often haunting tree photos by local artists Guy Mendes and Tom Kimmerer. The Gallery at Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St. Gallery Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. www.ccclex.org/art

Henry Speller: Mother Wit. On display through Nov. 2. Born in 1903 in the tiny Delta community of Panther Burn, Mississippi, Henry Speller spent the first half of his life as a sharecropper and subsistence farmer, later moving to Memphis to work odd jobs for many years, from junk man to landscaper, garbage collector and janitor for a trucking company. His drawings often capture both the vibrance and chaos of life, and although his world was relatively narrowly defined, he seemingly employed all of his experience and attention in service to his art. Through observation, memory and an intuitive formal virtuosity, Speller transcribed the past and present, the country and city, through his expansive imagination. Institute 193, 193 N. Limestone Ave. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat. www.institute193.org (859) 327-0551

× Expand Evoking a sense of magical realism, Melissa T. Hall’s photographs are mired in her experience of personal loss and her own substantial brush with mortality. They are on display at the M.S. Rezny Gallery through Oct. 12. Image furnished

Aftermath: Melissa T. Hall. On display through Oct. 12. Melissa T. Hall’s photographs are mired in her experience of personal loss and her own substantial brush with mortality, encompassing “the agony and the ecstasy,” as well as anecdotes translated from her actual experiences. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m.; Sat., 1-4 p.m. and by appointment. M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrenzy.com (859)-252-4647

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Hussain. Oct. 4. Most musicians hope at most for proficiency in one chosen form, but Fleck (banjo), Hussain (tabla), Meyer (double bass) and their special guest, Rakesh Chaurasia (bansuri: Indian flute), move from bluegrass to Western classical to Indian classical to jazz, transmuting genres into something uniquely their own with a sense of sorcery. It’s music that transcends description: ineffable, indefinable and very beautiful. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

Upstairs at Midnight Theatre: “Naked on Request.” Oct. 10-13. Presented by the emerging actor-driven Lexington theater organization Upstairs at Midnight, this new one-man play by Kevin Lane Dearinger stars Ryan Case and is directed by Laurie Preston. The play explores a timid life inspired by the powerful resilience of Quentin Crisp, an author and raconteur who was outrageous, honest and relentlessly himself. Always a vivid personality in life, his public image seems to have faded since his death, but his legacy lingers. 8 p.m. Smiley Pete Publishing, 434 Old Vine St. www.upstairsatmidnight.eventbrite.com

Lyle Lovett. Oct. 9. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the four-time Grammy Award-winning musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. 7:30 p.m. Newlin Hall, Norton Center for the Arts, 600 W. Walnut St., Danville (859) 236-4692

× Expand The rotating cast of of artists in Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will bring their renditions of pop hits to the Singletary Center for the Arts on Oct. 19. Photo furnished

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. Oct. 19. Postmodern jukebox is known for reimagining popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially the early 20th century forms of swing and jazz. In the eight years since its inception, the group has also gained a large online following, covering songs by artists ranging from Lady Gaga and The Strokes to Katy Perry and the White Stripes. Since beginning as a small group of friends making music in a basement in Queens, New York, PMJ has grown to feature over 50 members in its rotating cast. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

× Expand Over the Rhine will perform a memorable concert at the Kentucky Castle on Oct. 17 as part of the Troubadour Concert Series. Photo by Kylie J. Wilkerson

Troubadour Concert Series: Over the Rhine. Oct. 17. The Ohio-based husband-and-wife team of Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist have shared the stage with Bob Dylan, John Prine, Adrian Belew, Squeeze, Ani DiFranco, My Morning Jacket and Cowboy Junkies. The Wall Street Journal describes their album, “Meet Me at the Edge of the World,” as “subtle and elegant, with airy musical arrangements and breathtaking vocal harmonies that fit the title of the album.” 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles www.thekentuckycastle.com (859) 256-0322

LexPhil: “Deep Music.” Oct. 25. The evening will open with Grammy-award winning composer Libby Larsen’s “Deep Summer Music,” a textural work inspired by the last days of summer in her home state of Minnesota. Harpist Allegra Lilly, principal harpist of the St. Louis Symphony, will join for Ginastera’s “Harp Concerto,” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 brings the evening to a joyous and boisterous close. Akiko Fujimoto, associate conductor for the Minnesota Orchestra and a finalist in LexPhil’s search for music director and conductor, will lead the orchestra in this program of moving works. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org (859) 233-4226

Aquila Theatre: “1984.” Oct. 26. The New York-based theatre troupe Aquila Theatre was founded on the belief that everyone should be given the opportunity to engage with classical drama of the highest quality at an affordable price, right in their own community. This live performance is an adaptation of George Orwell’s 1949 dystopian novel that presents a chilling prophecy about the future. 7:30 p.m. Centre College, 300 West Walnut St., Danville www.centre.edu (859) 236-4357

ETC.

Studio 300 Digital Art and Music Festival. Oct. 3-4.This annual festival organized the Transylvania University’s Digital Arts and Media program explores creative manifestations of technology through concerts and exhibitions of digital art and music. The event features concerts on Transy’s campus in Haggin Auditorium; an off-campus concert at Al’s Bar; and multimedia gallery exhibits and installations in the Morlan Gallery and the online Studio 300 BYTE Gallery. Artists and musicians from Lexington and beyond will be represented throughout the submission-based programming, which includes a range of categories from electro-acoustic music, video music and late night club electro music, to digital performance, animation and interactive web art. Keep an eye on studio300.transy.edu for more details.

× Expand NoLi Night Market takes place the first Friday of the month in the parking lot of the Kentucky Fun Mall. Photo furnished

NoLi Night Market. Oct. 4. This pop-up, open-air market takes place the first Friday of every month through the end of the year. Designed to showcase local businesses, artists and non-profit organizations, the monthly event features vendors selling everything from homemade soaps and jewelry to custom-made apparel and artwork. Attendees can purchase food and beer from a variety of northside restaurants and food trucks and enjoy live music performances from local and regional bands. 6-10 p.m. 700 block of Bryan Avenue. www.facebook.com/thenightmarket

Bob Ross Painting Party. Oct. 5. This event offers attendees an opportunity to learn to paint from a certified Bob Ross instructor. Attendees will be live in the KET studios painting happy little trees and turning happy little accidents into clouds with other KET supporters. 1 p.m. KET Studios, 600 Cooper Drive. www.ket.org (859) 258-7000

Tree Week. Oct. 12-19. This second annual week-long event produced by The Urban Forest Initiative will celebrate Lexington’s trees and the many ways they impact our lives. Participants can take part in a variety of free activities that include the Lexington Cemetery Tree Walk, outdoor yoga beneath trees, tree planting at the Arboretum, DIY art projects, a walk-and-talk event at Springhouse Gardens, group hiking trips, bike tours and much more. Visit ufi.ca.uky.edu/treeweek2019 for the full schedule of events and more information.

UK Opera Theatre: Puccinni’s “Gianni Schicchi” and “Suor Angelica.” Oct. 11-13. In the tragic melodrama “Suor Angelica,” Sister Angelica has been shut away in a convent for seven years as punishment for a youthful indiscretion. Her aristocratic aunt visits her with soul-shattering news. In the hilarious farce “Gianni Schicchi,” a shady businessman has been called in reluctantly by the Donati family to help falsify a will. He complies but not with the results the family hopes for. 7:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

× Expand Sudanese-American artist Sinkane will bring his unique blend of funk, krautrock and electronica to this year’s campout festival Moonshiner’s Ball. The sixth annual event takes place about an hour south of Lexington at Rockcastle Riverside. Photo furnished

Moonshiner’s Ball. Oct. 10-13. Now in its sixth year, the regional music festival The Moonshiner’s Ball returns to the Rockcastle County venue Rockcastle Riverside for a weekend of music, camping and fun for all ages. With an informal tagline “folk by day, funk by night,” the festival features a diverse and robust lineup of local and national musical acts, with headliners that include Sinkane, a Sudanese-American artist who blends elements of krautrock, prog rock, electronica and funk; high-energy Nashville alt-country songwriter Rayland Baxter; and progressive rock fusion band Tauk. Also performing will be Brass Against, a nine-piece horn band that focuses on funked-out covers of protest songs and other anthems by artists like Rage Against the Machine, Tool, Living Colour and more; rising songwriter and fiddle-player Lillie Mae; popular bluegrass group The Wooks; Senora May; Bendigo Fletcher; Good Morning Bedlam and more. Rockcastle Riverside, Livingston www.themoonshinersball.com

Ghost Hunt at Waveland. Oct. 25. Is the historic south Lexington property Waveland haunted? Do you dare to find out? The Lexington Paranormal Research Society will hold a paranormal investigation at the historic site, with all proceeds to be donated to the Friends of Waveland organization. 8 p.m. Waveland State Historic Site, 225 Waveland Museum Lane (859) 272-3611 www.parks.ky.gov/parks/historicsites/waveland

Downtown “Thriller” Parade and Halloween Variety Show. Oct. 27. One of Lexington’s best-attended annual events, the Halloween parade and variety show will feature a bevy of fun activities for all ages on the streets of downtown Lexington. The festivities kick off with the Wicked Wonders Art Market (4-8 p.m. and the Fifth Third Pavilion at Cheapside Park), with a Halloween Variety Show taking place at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza and 4:30 p.m. The Halloween and Thriller Parade, featuring floats, costumed characters and more performance groups, culminating with the annual zombie-filled reenactment of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video (6:30 p.m.). www.lexingtonky.gov/halloween. (859) 288-2925