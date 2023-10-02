October 2023 tadoo List

Gigs

× Expand Master percussionist Makaya McCraven will perform at the Singletary Center for the Arts on Oct. 6. Photo by David Marques

Makaya McCraven. Oct. 6. Presented in partnership between Origins Jazz Series and the Singletary Center for the Arts, this prolific and forward-thinking drummer, composer and producer has a unique gift for collapsing space, destroying borders and blending past, present and future into poly-textural arrangements of post-genre, jazz-rooted 21st-century folk music. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

Town Mountain. Oct. 7. Hailing from Asheville, North Carolina, Town Mountain is the sum of all its vast and intricate influences. This bastion of alt-country rebellion and honky-tonk attitude pushed through the hardscrabble Southern Appalachian lens of its origin. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Ruben and Clay: Twenty Years – One Night. Oct. 10. Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken reunite 20 years after captivating audiences during their historic run on the second season of Fox’s “American Idol,” with a tour highlighting the music that made the pair household names and favorites on the show. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

× Expand Classically-trained string musicians/hip hip duo Black Violin will perform Oct. 11 at the Lexington Opera House. Photo furnished

Black Violin. Oct. 11. The Black Violin Experience Tour showcases the two-time Grammy nominated duo Black Violin, brought to life by Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste. Invoking a mystifying musical fusion of exquisite classical sounds and exhilarating hip-hop beats, the concert performance boldly merges centuries of music and unites audiences with a message of hope and possibility. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Fredd C. & Guests. Oct. 13. Lexington hip hop artist Fredd C.'s journey as an artist began early in life. Using music as an outlet and escape from trauma he experienced growing up in East Lexington, he has amassed a loyal following performing literally "from dive bars to rooftops." Central to Fredd’s story is his producer, DJ and longtime friend, Cory D. Their live shows bring a level of energy not easily found outside of Kroger Field or Rupp Arena. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Tillers. Oct. 22. The Tillers have been thumping their own distinctive sound of folk music for a decade. Four studio albums and one live record have won them praise as modern folk storytellers on the national soundscape. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Sundy Best. Oct. 23. Composed of Nick Jamerson and Kris Bentley, Prestonsburg, Kentucky-based Sunday Best specializes in a mix of country, Appalachian folk, bluegrass, rock, soul and R&B. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Art & Exhibits

× Expand Ballet on the the Bluegrass, an Oct. 1 cocktail gala on a private farm featuring performances from the Lexington Ballet Company, will kick off this month's series of "Arty Parties." Photo furnished

Arty Parties. Various dates. This event series, a fundraiser and “fun-raiser” produced by LexArts, is designed to “stimulate your senses, shake and stir your status quo and spark spectacular socializing.” A series of creative events will take place at all manner of unique spaces including Dudley’s rooftop, Trifecta Glass Art Lounge, Triangle Park, The Burl Arcade, Lexington Children’s Theater and a variety of private residences. From brunches and cocktail parties to a silent disco and an after-party for the premiere of the upcoming Hulu series “Living for the Dead,” the events range from intimate to super-sized, laid-back to lavish, with ticket prices ranging from $25-250 depending on the event. October events include Ballet on the Bluegrass (Oct. 1), Banjos and Bourbon Sunset Soiree (Oct. 3), Art, Appetizers and Apertifs (Oct. 13), Glamour and Glass (Oct. 20), Toasting the House that Bourbon Built (Oct. 21), Cocktails with Zombies (Oct. 21), a Black Carpet Paranormal Post-Premiere (Oct. 24), Mingle with the Masterpieces (Oct. 26), Silent Disco Dance Party (Oct. 26), Game On: Highballs and High Scores (Oct. 29) and Martini Monday (Oct. 30). More details at lexarts.org/support/arty-party.

× Expand Work by artist John Hitchcock will be displayed at the new curatorial space 2nd Story through Nov. 30. Image furnished

John Hitchcock: Horse Songs. On display through Nov. 30. The Wisconsin-based artist and musician John Hitchcock was raised in Oklahoma on Comanche tribal lands and draws on his personal history to create prints, drawings and sculptures that fuse energetic abstraction with layered allusions to indigenous cultures. For this exhibition at the new curatorial space 2nd Story, he created an entirely new body of work inspired by the centrality of horses to his ancestors in the southern Plains during the 18th and 19th centuries and the animal's enduring significance in contemporary Native life and ceremonies. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 1-5 p.m. and by appointment. 2nd Story, 522 W. Short St. www.2ndstory.art

Pagan Babies. On display through Nov. 4. In conjunction with the Faulkner Morgan Archive’s release of “Pagan Babies,” a collection of essays and photos, this exhibit reflects a project half a century in the making encapsulating a vital moment in Kentucky’s queer history. This exhibit will feature sumptuous visuals and objects from the archive. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone St. www.institute193.org

Loosen the Reins. On display through Nov. 4. This loosely equestrian-themed exhibit will feature the work of artists Julie Cook, Jaime Corum, Joyce Garner, Lesley Humphrey and Ray Papka. Gallery hours: Wed.-Fri., 12-5 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com

We…Meaning Black Men. On display through Nov. 7. This multimedia art exhibition is the result of a collaborative effort by a group of artists who capture the essence of cultural expression through mediums such as wood carvings, assemblages, glassworks, photography, mixed media and sculpture. Featured artists include Kiptoo Taurus, Kenneth Burney, Patrick J. Mitchell, LaVon Williams, Jr., Frank X Walker and Mark Lenn Johnson. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri. 1-5 p.m. Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. lexingtonlyric.com

Henry Faulkner 100th Birthday Exhibition. On display through Nov. 12. During his prolific career spanning three decades, Kentucky artist Henry Faulkner created over 5,000 works of art, recognized and regarded for their spontaneity, use of light, vibrant color and joyful themes,. Designed to honor and celebrate Faulkner’s unique gift of imagination, irresistible personality and his life’s work as we approach what would have been his 100th birthday, this major exhibit features 100 of the artist’s paintings and drawings, all on loan from private collections. Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. www.headley-whitney.org

PRHBTN. On display Oct. 20-Dec. 1. Since 2011, the street art festival PRHBTN — a play on the word ‘prohibition” — has celebrated art forms often seen as taboo, by bringing in more than 40 internationally-known street artists to Lexington to create murals on some of the city’s most prominent walls. While the mural element of the festival ended last year, organizers will continue to host this annual gallery exhibition, considered one of the best opportunities in Lexington for Kentucky artists of all disciplines and professional levels to present their work. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House Gallery, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Theatre, Performance & More

An Evening with Silas House. Oct. 3. Part of Sayre School's Community Education program, New York Times bestselling author, 2023 Southern Book Prize winner and poet laureate of Kentucky Silas House will read from his work during this event, which is open to the general public. 7 p.m. Thomas A. Grunwald (TAG) Buttery, Sayre School, 194 N. Limestone St.

University of Kentucky Opera: “Susannah.” Oct. 6-8. Set in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, this opera tells the tale of Susannah Polk, a young woman raised by her older brother, Sam. Susannah’s small town turns against her after she’s painted as a seductress by the church elders for bathing in a creek. Visiting revival preacher Reverend Olin Blitch tries to force her into repentance only to prove his character is darker than his evangelical exterior. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Lexington Opera House, 401 Short St. www.ukoperatheatre.org

Tree Week. Oct. 6-15. This annual, week-long celebration is designed to foster an appreciation of trees and green spaces in Lexington and other communities throughout Kentucky. Participants can enjoy tree walks, tours and hikes, educational programming for youth and adults, art projects and exhibitions, yoga and much more. Various locations; full schedule and more details at ufi.ca.uky.edu/treeweek

× Expand Hosts of the the Judge John Hodgman Podcast, Bailiff Jesse Thorn and Judge John Hodgman, will bring their live show to town on Oct. 9. Photo furnished

Van Freaks Roadshow. Oct. 9. Direct from the Webby Award-winning Judge John Hodgman Podcast, Judge John Hodgman and Bailiff Jesse Thorn will bring their mix of non-swearing comedy, pop culture obsession and sheer, unadulterated fake legal wisdom to the stage. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Amadeus Lex: A Walk in the Woods. Oct. 9. Amadeus Lex is a fresh and exciting chamber music series presenting shows in Lexington and the surrounding area. The organization kicks off its third season with a program of contemplative and romantic music reminiscent of an evening stroll in the forest, featuring Borodin’s second string quartet and the first Brahms sonata for viola and piano. Featuring JuRang Kim, Madison Jones, Jonathan Crosmer, Rebecca Kiekenapp and Madeline Rogers. 7 p.m. St. Raphael Episcopal Church, 1891 Parker's Mill Rd. www.amadeuslex.com

Ziva Voices: HerStory in the Making. Oct. 12. Ziva Voices is dedicated to providing women with opportunities to share their perspective, stories, success and tools for the benefit of other women and societies. Attendees are invited to be inspired by remarkable success stories, learn to set new standards for financial independence and prosperity, and network with an extraordinary group of women. 5 p.m. The Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St. www.zivavoices.com

The Moonshiner’s Ball. Oct. 12-15. Taking place at an idyllic campground and music venue in the heart of Daniel Boone National Forest, this intimate, family-friendly music festival features a weekend of music, camping and fun for all ages, a little over an hour outside of Lexington. With the loose tagline “folk by day, funk by night,” the festival features a diverse and robust music lineup, including nationally touring artists Galactic, Neil Francis, Sierra Hull, Adia Victoria and Thumpasaurus, alongside a strong slate of upcoming Kentucky artists such as Kelsey Walden, Magnolia Boulevard, Hot Brown Smackdown, “host band” Blind Corn Liquor Pickers and more. Rockcastle Riverside, Livingston, Ky. www.themoonshinersball.com

An Evening with George Saunders. Oct. 19. UK Gaines Center for the Humanities presents an evening with George Saunders, one of America’s most celebrated contemporary authors. An essayist and author of 12 books, including “Lincoln in the Bardo,” which won the 2017 Man Booker Prize for best work of fiction in English, Saunders has also had stories appear regularly in The New Yorker since 1992. The short story collection “Tenth of December” was a finalist for the National Book Award and won the inaugural Folio Prize in 2013 (for the best work of fiction in English) and the Story Prize (best short story collection). A book signing to follow. Tickets are FREE, but registration is required. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St.

Lexington Philharmonic: Vision & Voices. Oct. 20. The opening night of the 2023-’24 LexPhil season will feature the combined orchestral and choral forces of The Lexington Singers and Children’s Choir, the University of Kentucky Chorale and Men’s Chorus, and featured soloists from the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre at the Singletary Center for the Arts. The show will open with two works by Composer-In-Residence Shawn E. Okpebholo and close with Carl Orff’s magnum opus, “Carmina Burana.” 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

Variety Live: “Pretty Woman: The Musical.” Oct. 20-22. Vivian and Edward are unlikely soulmates who overcome all odds to find each other...and themselves. Experience the moments you love from the movie and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way in this joyous theatrical take on a love story for the ages. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Kentucky Book Festival. Oct. 21. This celebration of reading, writing and publishing takes place each fall, with events geared to connect book lovers and authors, spark engaging conversations and empower readers by providing access to new books as well as opportunities to learn more about writing. This year’s event will feature 150 authors including Silas House, Crystal Wilkinson, Gwenda Bond and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Cir. kybookfestival.org

× Expand "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?", the novel that inspired the film "Blade Runner" is the theme of this year's Carnegie Classics. Photo furnished

Carnegie Classics. Nov. 4. Though not technically taking place in October, this event is worth planning for. Humans and replicants (aged 18+) are invited to walk along the pages of Philip K. Dick's 1968 cyberpunk dystopian novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” for this year’s Carnegie Classics, an annual event that creates a fully immersive event around a classic work of literature. This year’s event will feature an android-themed art installation by Jake Cecil Carpenter, art pieces from Marissa Price, Charlie Thaker and others, and performances by Everyone Lives Everyone Wins, Leaden Verse, David Austin and Sora Contemporary Circus — all drawing inspiration from the novel that inspired the groundbreaking 1982 film “Blade Runner.” Post-apocalyptic costumes inspired by the novel are encouraged, and the winner of the costume contest will receive a signed poster by actress Sean Young, who played Rachael Rosen in the film. A variety of events designed to engage audiences through literature and film are scheduled in the weeks leading up to the main event. 7 p.m. Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 W. Second St. carnegiecenterlex.org/carnegie-classics-androids