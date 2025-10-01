October 2025 tadoo list

Concerts & Gigs

Unknown Mortal Orchestra. Oct. 3. Psychedelic grooves meet lo-fi intimacy with the kaleidoscopic sound of the New Zealand indie psych band Unknown Mortal Orchestra, which is defined by hypnotic rhythms and a genre-defying approach to global grooves. 8 p.m. The Burl (outdoors), 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

The Kentucky Gentlemen. Oct. 7. Twin brothers Brandon and Derek Campbell mix soulful harmonies with radio-ready polish for a unique sound blending country, pop and R&B. With breakout singles like “Vibin’” putting them on the Nashville map, the pair deliver a show that’s both homegrown and high-gloss. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Kansas, Jefferson Starship, Molly Hatchet. Oct. 9. A classic rock triple bill hits Gatton Park as the legendary rock band Kansas joins forces with Jefferson Starship and southern rockers Molly Hatchet. From the timeless harmonies of “Carry On Wayward Son” to the cosmic rock of “Jane” and the Southern swagger of “Flirtin’ With Disaster,” this once-in-a-lifetime show is a journey through rock history. 7 p.m. CommonSpirit Health Stage at Gatton Park, 795 Manchester St. gattonpark.org

× Expand Deafheaven will perform at Manchester Music Hall on Oct. 12. Photo furnished

Deafheaven. Oct. 12. Black metal collides with shoegaze in Deafheaven’s wall-of-sound live sets. Known for their critically acclaimed album “Sunbather,” the band pushes heavy music into soaring, cinematic territory that hits as hard emotionally as it does sonically. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. manchestermusichall.com

Jammy Buffet. Oct. 12. A tribute with a twist: local players mash up the easy-breezy hits of Jimmy Buffett with the improvisational fire of jam bands. Expect “Margaritaville” stretched into a danceable jam session, beach balls in the air, and a celebratory vibe in honor of the king of the Parrot Heads. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Cole Chaney. Oct. 17. Eastern Kentucky singer-songwriter Cole Chaney delivers raw, plainspoken Americana rooted in the grit of Appalachian storytelling. With haunting vocals and anthems like “Ill Will Creek,” his live set feels both intimate and anthemic. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Outside the Spotlight: Fred Lonberg-Holm, Keefe Jackson, Christoph Erb, Gabby Fluke-Mogul Quartet. Oct. 20. This powerhouse lineup unites Chicago cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm, reedist Keefe Jackson, Swiss saxophonist Christoph Erb, and violinist Gabby Fluke-Mogul for an evening of fearless improvisation. Known for pushing jazz into uncharted territory, each artist brings a distinct voice to a set that’s as unpredictable as it is electrifying. 7 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel. www.outsidethespotlight.org

Randy Travis. Oct. 23. One of country music’s most beloved voices, Randy Travis brings decades of hits, heartfelt gospel songs and timeless classics to the Opera House stage. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Roots-rockers Ole 60 will perform two nights at The Burl on Oct. 30-31. Photo furnished

Ole 60. Oct 30-31. Kentucky’s rising roots-rockers bring two nights of whiskey-soaked Americana, sharp musicianship, and heartfelt storytelling to The Burl for a two-night run. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Art & Exhibits

× Expand Works by Deanna Clayton (pictured here), Travis Adams, Thomas Scoon, Bryan Randa and Jack Gramann will be on display through Oct. 15 at Trifecta Glass • Art • Lounge. Photo furnished

Figure It Out. On display through Oct. 15. This compelling group showcase is centered around the human figure and features works by Travis Adams, Thomas Scoon, Deanna Clayton, Bryan Randa and Jack Gramann. It highlights masterful interpretations of the body and face in glass, with each artist bringing a unique and collectible approach to figurative work. Gallery hours: Mon.-Tues., by appt.; Wed.-Sun., 12-6 p.m. Trifecta Glass • Art • Lounge, 243 Walton Ave. Trifectadesignstudio.com

× Expand "Monet's Water Lillies III" by Dobree Adams is among the photographs on display at "Awe & Wonder" exhibit at 193 SHOP, the satellite lcoation of gallery Institute 193. Photo furnished

Awe & Wonder: Photographs by Dobree Adams and Poems by Jonathan Greene. On display through Oct. 25. Ranging from the canyons of Southern California, through her home along the Kentucky River, and across the Atlantic into quiet corners of rural France, the 16 photographs presented here by Dobree Adams capture moments of startling reverence. The soft, darkened edges around many of these images function like an inhale before a careful effort. Poems by Jonathan Greene will accompany the photographs in a rich, comfortable dialogue, speaking of quiet rituals and returning presence. In this immersive interplay between visual and verbal, Adams and Greene weave a gentle communion that winds together poet, artist, viewer and world. Presented in conjunction with the Louisville Photo Biennial. Gallery hours Thurs.-Sun, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. 193 SHOP, 193 N. Limestone.

PRHBTN 13. On display Oct. 10-Nov. 21. This annual exhibition takes pride in being a great opportunity for Kentucky artists of all disciplines to present artworks regardless of age, experience, media, discipline or subject matter. Known for its no-holds-barred ethos, the exhibit has resulted in displaying some of the most provocative artwork in the city each year. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House Gallery, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

America! America! On display Oct. 10-Nov. 21. This exhibit featuring artists Kim Dixon and Ciara LeRoy explores and deconstructs what it means to be a citizen via both artists’ shared and unique experiences within the Black American diaspora. Using mixed media that includes textiles, painting and drawing on canvas, paper and wood, the exhibit also challenges high art stereotypes, particularly those targeting the crafting arts, such as quilting and needlework, as only inhabiting the domestic sphere. Directly dispelling the construct of “home” by highlighting varying conflicts that “we” as individuals must navigate in our everyday lives, the exhibit conveys powerful messages and disarms viewers, invoking nostalgia while prompting deeper reflection. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center City Gallery, 141 Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

× Expand "Self and Others" is an exhibit focusing on innovative Japanese photography techniques, including this piece by Masatoshi Naito. On display at UK Art Museum through Dec. 20. Photo furnished

Self and Others: Japanese Photography after 1968. On display through Dec. 20. This exhibition focuses on three innovations developed in Japan in the 1970s — are-bure-boke (grainy-blurry-out of focus), konpora (contemporary), and I-photography (first-person). Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

Etc.

Jo Koy. Oct. 3. Comedy superstar Jo Koy takes the stage with his mix of sharp observational humor, family stories and infectious energy. After selling out arenas around the world, Koy brings his latest tour to Lexington for one night only. 8 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

Nurse Blake: But Did You Die Tour? Oct. 7. Nurse, influencer, and comedian Blake Lynch transforms his real-life hospital experiences into laugh-out-loud stories about patients, co-workers and life in scrubs. His fresh, irreverent perspective makes this show as cathartic as it is hilarious. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. lexingtonoperahouse.com

World Ballet Co.: “Cinderella.” Oct. 8. This enchanting production combines the timeless music of Prokofiev with stunning choreography and dazzling costumes. Featuring 40 professional dancers, the performance brings the fairy-tale story to life with elegance and breathtaking stagecraft. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. lexingtonoperahouse.com

“Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy.” Oct. 10-12. Based on the hit film, this Broadway musical blends heartwarming family drama with comedy and show-stopping musical numbers. Follow Daniel Hillard’s hilarious transformation into everyone’s favorite nanny. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. lexingtonoperahouse.com

LexPhil: The Witching Hour. Oct. 11. The Lexington Philharmonic’s 2025-’26 season will kick off with a thrilling program in which mystery, imagination and orchestral music collide. The night will begin with “This Midnight Hour” by Anna Clyne, an atmospheric work inspired by two works of poetry. Then acclaimed pianist Spencer Myer will join the orchestra for Liszt’s “Totentanz“ (Dance of Death). The evening will conclude with Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique.” 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

× Expand Comedian Adam Sandler will perform at Rupp Arena on Oct. 16. Photo furnished

Adam Sandler. Oct. 16. The comedy icon and film star takes his stand-up back on the road, delivering a mix of classic characters, sharp new material, and maybe even a song or two. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. rupparena.com

Scarefest. Oct. 14-19. Lexington’s premier horror and paranormal convention returns with six days of thrills, chills and celebrity encounters. Expect film screenings, panels, haunted attractions, meet-and-greets and a sprawling vendor floor filled with everything from spooky art to ghost-hunting gear. Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. scarefestweekend.com

× Expand Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents the gothic ballet tradition "Dracula" at the Lexington Opera House Oct. 18-19. Photo furnished

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: “Dracula.” Oct. 18-19. A gothic ballet tradition, “Dracula” returns to the Opera House with eerie sets, dramatic costumes and choreography that marries classical technique with theatrical flair. Perfect for Halloween season, this production turns the legendary vampire tale into a mesmerizing dance spectacle. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.kyballet.com

Deconstructing “Abbey Road" with Scott Freiman. Oct. 22. Musicologist and storyteller Scott Freiman dissects the Beatles’ landmark album track by track, revealing the studio secrets and cultural context behind the band’s 1969 masterpiece. A must for both lifelong fans and curious newcomers. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

“The Love Song of R. Buckminster Fuller”: A Film by Sam Green with Live Score from Yo La Tengo. Oct. 24. Part documentary, part live concert, this unique event pairs filmmaker Sam Green’s exploration of visionary architect Buckminster Fuller with an original score by indie rock trio Yo La Tengo, performed live by the band. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

× Expand Internationally-acclaimed artist Ebony G. Patterson. Photo by Frank Ishman, courtesy of the artist and Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago.

An Evening with Ebony G. Patterson. Oct. 23. Internationally acclaimed Jamaican-born artist Ebony G. Patterson shares stories behind her vibrant, politically charged installations and mixed-media works. Diving into themes of beauty, identity and social justice, the talk will offer audiences rare insight into her creative process. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

Heather McMahan. Oct. 23. The Instagram-famous comedian and actress brings her bold, self-deprecating humor to Lexington. Known for her unfiltered takes on modern life, relationships and family, McMahan delivers an evening that’s equal parts cathartic and sidesplitting. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. lexingtonoperahouse.com