October Tadoo List

CONCERTS & GIGS

Blackberry Smoke. Oct. 2. Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke celebrates 25 years of music with a tour honoring its Georgia roots and hard-driving blend of rock, blues, country and Americana. The band’s catalog includes six chart-topping albums, along with its latest release, “Be Right Here,” a collection of songs inspired by classic rock and vintage country. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will perform at the Lexington Opera House on Oct. 6. Photo furnished

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. Oct. 6. Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox brings its “Future Is Vintage World Tour” to Lexington, transforming familiar hits into vintage jazz, swing and soul arrangements. The troupe of singers, dancers and instrumentalists puts a retro spin on everything from ’70s rock and ’80s Britpop to contemporary chart-toppers, movie themes and video-game soundtracks. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Ratboys. Oct. 14. Chicago indie rock band Ratboys pairs crunchy guitars and infectious melodies with touches of alt-country and power pop. Led by singer-songwriter Julia Steiner, the group visits Lexington following the release of its sixth album, “Singin’ to an Empty Chair,” which moves between candid introspection, playful experimentation and sprawling guitar-driven arrangements. Smidley opens. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Josiah & the Bonnevilles, led by singer-songwriter Josiah Leming, will perform at The Burl on Oct. 15. Photo furnished

Josiah & the Bonnevilles. Oct. 15. Tennessee trio Josiah & the Bonnevilles blends understated folk, country and Americana with intimate storytelling and stripped-down arrangements. Led by singer-songwriter Josiah Leming, the group has built a devoted following through original songs and rootsy interpretations of pop hits. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Cole Chaney. Oct. 16. Eastern Kentucky singer-songwriter Cole Chaney brings his vivid Appalachian storytelling and haunting blend of country, folk and bluegrass to The Burl’s outdoor stage. He’ll perform with his backing band KYOVA, drawing from songs shaped by the people, landscapes and traditions of his home state. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Jonas Brothers. Oct. 17. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas revisit the music that defined their early career on The Burning Up Tour All Over Again. Inspired by the trio’s blockbuster 2008 tour, the arena show pairs nostalgic favorites including “Burnin’ Up,” “Lovebug” and “S.O.S.” with hits from across the group’s catalog. Magnus Ferrell appears as a special guest. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

× Expand Fourteen-time Grammy winner Dan Tyminski will perform at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center on Oct. 23. Photo furnished

Dan Tyminski. Oct. 23. Fourteen-time Grammy Award winner Dan Tyminski brings his soulful tenor, intricate guitar work and deeply rooted bluegrass style to Lexington. A longtime member of Alison Krauss & Union Station, Tyminski is also known as the singing voice behind “Man of Constant Sorrow” in the film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” 6 p.m. Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

The Brook & The Bluff. Oct. 23. Nashville-based band The Brook & The Bluff pairs layered harmonies with melodic Southern-inflected songwriting. The group returns to the road behind its latest album, “Werewolf,” a high-energy collection inspired by the raw spirit of its live performances and classic rock influences. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Houndmouth. Oct. 23-24. The Louisville-area rock band Houndmouth returns to The Burl Outdoor Stage for two nights, filling the venue with loose-limbed grooves, vivid storytelling and singalong favorites. Kentucky artists Bendigo Fletcher and Abby Hamilton open both nights. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Purple Xperience: A Prince Tribute. Oct. 29. Minneapolis-based tribute band The Purple Xperience celebrates the music, showmanship and unmistakable style of Prince. Fronted by Marshall Charloff, the group performs the Purple One’s greatest hits live for a free show, as part of Lexington’s Breeders’ Cup Festival. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Johnny Blue Skies. Oct. 30. Sturgill Simpson takes the stage under his Johnny Blue Skies moniker for the Mutiny for the Masses Tour. The expansive performance draws from across Simpson’s genre-defying catalog as well as the latest Johnny Blue Skies album, “Mutiny After Midnight.” 8 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

× Expand Shakey Graves will perform at The Burl on Oct. 31. Photo furnished

Shakey Graves. Oct. 31. Austin singer-songwriter Shakey Graves brings his shape-shifting mix of folk, blues and rock to Lexington for a Halloween night performance. Known for beginning his career as a one-man band, Alejandro Rose-Garcia has since expanded his sound through imaginative arrangements, sly lyricism and albums including his latest release, “Fondness, Etc.” Indie rock band Wild Pink opens. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

PRHBTN XV. On display Oct. 9-Nov. 20. The 15th annual PRHBTN exhibition celebrates street art and other forms of creative expression that have historically been criminalized, marginalized or overlooked by the mainstream. Presented in a salon-style installation, the exhibition showcases provocative work by Kentucky artists of all ages, experience levels and disciplines. Opening reception: Oct. 9, 6-10 p.m. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. and by appointment. Lexington Art League at Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

× Expand Lexington painter Honora Jacob brings meticulous precision to her oil paintings of historical and fictional women. She has a solo exhibit at Studio 645 through Oct. 30. Image furnished

Honora Jacob: Solo Exhibition. On display through Oct. 30. Lexington painter Honora Jacob works in oil, bringing meticulous technical precision to portraits of historical and fictional women. Her circular and oval paintings — painted in a tradition that echoes Old Master portraiture — place women of imagination and history in richly detailed worlds of their own: costumed, composed and entirely in command of their own narrative. Gallery hours: Wed. and Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4p.m.; Sun., 12-4 p.m. Studio 645, 190 Jefferson St. www.gallery645lex.com

× Expand ‘Uma no Kokoro: Heart of the Horse,’ an immersive exhibition exploring the horse’s spiritual, military and cultural significance in Japan from ancient times to the modern era, is on display at the Kentucky Horse Park through the end of the year. Image furnished

Uma no Kokoro: Heart of the Horse. On display through Dec. 2026. This immersive exhibition explores the horse’s spiritual, military and cultural significance in Japan from ancient times to the modern era. Artifacts including samurai armor and trophies from historic races illuminate centuries of Japanese horsemanship, while a section devoted to the multimedia franchise “Umamusume: Pretty Derby” connects that legacy to contemporary popular culture. Gallery hours: Wed.-Mon., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Tues. International Museum of the Horse at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. www.kyhorsepark.com

Museum of Natural History and Artificial Curiosities. On display through Dec. 19. Inspired by inventories from the University of Kentucky archives, this exhibition revisits a teaching collection established by university professors in 1867. Art, insects, meteorites, minerals and anthropological objects from across campus reveal how collecting has supported UK’s work in education, research, service and care. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m. UK Art Museum, Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

ETC.

Warehouse Block Party. Oct. 3. Presented by Void Sake, The Warehouse Block Party returns with an expanded makers market, live music and a sampling of the National Avenue neighborhood flavor, with more than 50 food, beverage and retail vendors, a petting zoo, live music and more. 2-9 p.m. National Avenue near Void Sake. www.warehouseblocklex.com

Desi Banks: Your Favorite Cousin Tour. Oct. 3. Comedian, actor and podcaster Desi Banks brings his sharp observations, animated storytelling and quick-witted delivery to Lexington. Banks has attracted more than 19 million followers across social media and earned praise from comedy stars including Kevin Hart. For ages 18 and older. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Home Show. Oct. 3-4. Homeowners can meet professionals specializing in remodeling, landscaping, interior design and other services during this two-day showcase. Interactive exhibits and expert guidance offer ideas and resources for projects ranging from small updates to complete renovations. Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.kyhomeshows-cb.com

× Expand Acclaimed author Ted Chiang will be on hand for a special screening of the film "Arrival," and a discussion on linguistics at the Kentucky Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Alan Berner

The Gaines Center Presents “Arrival” With Author Ted Chiang. Oct. 5. The Gaines Center for the Humanities presents a screening of the acclaimed science-fiction film “Arrival,” based on Ted Chiang’s novella “Story of Your Life.” Chiang joins linguistics professors Brenna and Andrew Byrd for an evening exploring language, time and human connection. 7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

"Hauntings: An Anthology IV" Book Signing and Discussion. Oct. 10. The Blah Blah Blah Writers' Group, a Central Kentucky writing group for fiction and non-fiction, has released its fourth new anthology of works reflecting a diverse collection of local voices. With the theme of "Hauntings," the stories range from macabre tales to reflections on moments and stories that linger in our psyches like ghosts. 7 p.m. Jospeh-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Cir. www.josephbeth.com

× Expand Colombian psych trio BALTHVS will be one of the many acts performing at this year's Moonshiner's Ball held at Rockcastle Riverside in Livingston, Kentucky on Oct. 8-11. Photo furnished

Moonshiner’s Ball. Oct. 8-11. The Moonshiner’s Ball takes over a scenic stretch of the Rockcastle River for three days of live music, camping, dancing and late-night revelry beneath the Appalachian sky. Living up to its unofficial motto, “folk by day, funk by night,” this year’s eclectic lineup features bluegrass pioneer Béla Fleck; jam band darlings Pigeons Playing Ping Pong; Portland, Ore.,-based Americana quintet Fruition,; Colombian psych trio BALTHVS; New Orleans funk ensemble The Rumble; and a bevy of local and regional acts, including The Local Honeys, Magnolia Boulevard, Wolf and more. Rockcastle Riverside, 4211 Lower River Road, Livingston. www.themoonshinersball.com

Woodland Triangle Witchfest. Oct. 17. The Woodland Triangle’s third annual neighborhood celebration brings together local shops, makers and mystical practitioners for a day of autumnal fun. Activities include witch hat customization, candle and potion making, aura photography, tarot readings, tintype portraits, spooky movies, art activities and a costume contest. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Woodland Triangle, centered near Poppy & Pomelo, 526 E. High St. www.poppyandpomelo.com

× Expand Famed horror film director Eli Roth will be one of the many celebrity guests at this year's annual ScareFest Weekend held at Central Bank Center, Oct. 23-25. Photo by Michael Moriatis/AMC

ScareFest Weekend. Oct. 23-25. The nation’s largest horror and paranormal convention, ScareFest features dozens of exhibits, vendors, seminars and meet-and-greets, and photo-ops with celebrities from the horror, sci-fi, and paranormal genres. This year, special guests include actors from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “The Walking Dead,” “Halloween II,” and more. Visit the event website for the full lineup, event times, and other details. Central Bank Center, 430 West Vine St. www.scarefestweekend.com

LexPhil: Heroes & Villains: Symphonic Movie Music. Oct. 24. This program will explore the timeless battle between good and evil through music that has defined generations of filmgoers. The Lexington Philharmonic will perform unforgettable themes by legendary composers like Hans Zimmer, John Williams and Danny Elfman in a celebration of the scores behind cinema’s most iconic heroes and villains. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

Downtown “Thriller” Parade and Halloween Festival. Oct. 25. Hundreds of costumed zombies shuffle and dance down Main Street in a large-scale reenactment of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” The downtown celebration begins with food, craft vendors and a variety show featuring spooky music and performances, followed by the Halloween Parade at 6:30 p.m. and the “Thriller” reenactment at 7 p.m. Festival hours: 4-9 p.m. Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza and Main Street in downtown Lexington. www.lexingtonky.gov