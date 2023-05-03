Off The Wall

× Expand Lexington-based interior designer Isabel Ladd. Photo by Andrew Kung

A self-described “maximalist” whose signature style involves lovingly blending a variety of bold colors, patterns and textures, the Brazilian-born, Lexington-based interior designer Isabel Ladd operates under the policy, “Mix; don’t match.”

Blending bold, funky patterns with elements of traditional style, Ladd works with her clients to create stunning, one-of-a-kind spaces that evoke joy and wonder – without following traditional rules of thumb when it comes to style.

“I try to think of things [in terms of] ‘there is no rule,’” she said. “I get asked [about rules] a lot – ‘What’s the rule on this rug size?,’ ‘What’s the rule on matching patterns?’ For me, it’s just about what feels good to you. I’m really into trusting your instinct.”

With that in mind, one of the first things Ladd asks her clients before diving into a design project is “How do you want to feel in this room?” Some clients are looking for their spaces to be a relaxing respite; others want their decor to help them feel energized or invigorated.

Whatever the vision calls for, wallpaper has become a signature element of Ladd’s style and design, and she has shared a few tips with us about some of the different ways that wallpaper can truly transform your living – or working – space.

Click here for "Quick Six with Isabel Ladd," a short Q&A to get tot know the designer a bit better!

How to Enrich Your Space with Wall Treatments, by Isabell Ladd

Behold the Bold

× Expand Photo by Andrew Kung

If you’re worried about whether you’ll get tired of a bold, busy wallpaper, I encourage you to flip that sentiment and think: “What if it brings me so much joy?” Go big! Pick a bold pattern that you love and run with it. Wallpapering an entire room definitely has a bolder effect than sticking with one wall — a great pattern deserves to be repeated. I love picking a pattern and repeating it on walls, a headboard, a bedskirt and even down an adjacent hallway.

I also love to layer art over wallpaper. You may think you can’t combine the two, but with the right mix of colors, proportions and images, a curated moment of beauty can emerge.

The Ceiling’s the Fifth Wall, Y’all!

× Expand Photo by Andrew Kung

I live for dramatic rooms. Whether it’s your kitchen, bathroom or foyer, carrying wallpaper onto the ceiling certainly adds to the drama of a space. Wallpapering all four walls and the ceiling of a powder room can turn it into a jewel box, especially when you leave the door ajar. You can use the same paper on the ceiling as you used on the walls, or consider a coordinating print, like a small geometric that would provide greater contrast.

Wallpaper Beyond Walls

× Expand Photo by Katie Charlotte

We all know wallpaper is a surefire way to add color, pattern, and personality to a room – but wallpaper can actually provide additional functions to your space.

For instance:

• Use wallpaper in lieu of tile or backsplash in your kitchen.

• Create a Zoom background in your home office – or commercial office – with a wallpaper accent wall.

• Enrich the creative vibe in your kids’ spaces with wallpaper. It doesn’t have to be a super busy or colorful wallpaper – I’ve enhanced a kid’s playroom with wallpaper patterned with black-and-white line drawings of Parisian street scenes to provide a whimsical, “colorless” pattern for an otherwise busy explosion of toys and color.

Go Paperless

× Expand Photo by Andrew Kung

Often in historic homes, I’ll encounter uneven walls and ceiling lines, which will wreak havoc with wallpaper. Turning to a muralist or a fine arts painter to create a repeating motif with stencils will give much better control of where the images land.

Another creative way to liven up your space without actually installing wallpaper is to adhere wallpaper to foam board, have it professionally framed, and then simply hang it on your walls — a great way to add big impact with minimal commitment.