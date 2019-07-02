Office Space

× Expand Designer Liz Toombs provides tips on creating a home office that will help maximize both productivity and comfort. Photo by Tiffany Combs

When it comes to home offices, people often think style must be sacrificed for function. That’s a misconception. As with the rest of the rooms in your home, an office requires – and deserves – planning to make it a space that is useful and reflective of your personality.

On the following pages, I’ve shared my top three tips for creating a home office that will make you happy to go to work.

× 1 of 5 Expand A combination of open and closed storage will help you access often-used items while also providing a place to close away clutter. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 2 of 5 Expand A combination of open and closed storage will help you access often-used items while also providing a place to close away clutter. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 3 of 5 Expand A combination of open and closed storage will help you access often-used items while also providing a place to close away clutter. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 4 of 5 Expand A combination of open and closed storage will help you access often-used items while also providing a place to close away clutter. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 5 of 5 Expand A combination of open and closed storage will help you access often-used items while also providing a place to close away clutter. Photo by Tiffany Combs Prev Next

Create Effective Storage

I recommend using a combination of open and closed storage. Both options allow easy access to items you use the most, while the rest can be tucked away. Built-ins are very functional because they offer closed-cabinet storage on the bottom, along with open shelving on the top.

If your space doesn’t have built-ins and adding them isn’t an option, another way to create functional storage is with a free-standing shelving unit. Baskets can be used for things you wish to be hidden, and the rest of the shelves can display visually pleasing items.

And, let’s talk about filing cabinets, which are often a necessary evil in the business world. If you have an old, metal cabinet that you would like to refresh, it can be painted with electrostatic painting (paint that sticks to metal) for a new look. When it comes to choosing a color, you can go bold to bring an extra pop of happiness into your office or choose something that blends well with your other furniture.

Maximize Your Lighting

Regardless of the type of work you do, good lighting is vital in a workspace. When choosing which room or space to make your home office, choose one with the most natural lighting.

If you do not have the luxury of great natural light in your space, add overhead fixtures as well as lamps and task lighting anywhere that you can. If you want the space to feel fancy, your overhead fixture could be a chandelier. If you prefer it to be more utilitarian, choose a ceiling fan with a light on it.

× 1 of 6 Expand Whether it’s choosing the right wall color or incorporating framed photos or personal bulletin boards, adding personal touches to your workspace can help foster productive workflow. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 2 of 6 Expand Whether it’s choosing the right wall color or incorporating framed photos or personal bulletin boards, adding personal touches to your workspace can help foster productive workflow. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 3 of 6 Expand Whether it’s choosing the right wall color or incorporating framed photos or personal bulletin boards, adding personal touches to your workspace can help foster productive workflow. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 4 of 6 Expand Whether it’s choosing the right wall color or incorporating framed photos or personal bulletin boards, adding personal touches to your workspace can help foster productive workflow. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 5 of 6 Expand Whether it’s choosing the right wall color or incorporating framed photos or personal bulletin boards, adding personal touches to your workspace can help foster productive workflow. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 6 of 6 Expand Whether it’s choosing the right wall color or incorporating framed photos or personal bulletin boards, adding personal touches to your workspace can help foster productive workflow. Photo by Tiffany Combs Prev Next

Add Personal Touches

You will spend a lot of time in a home office, so make it appealing. Adding items like framed photos, artwork and accessories in your favorite colors will create a positive environment for you to happily work in.

I also suggest you paint the walls a color that makes you happy to be at work. When choosing the shade, be careful to not go too dark or too bright with your color choice. Dark paint can be depressing and make you feel tired, instead of alert and ready to work. Paint that is too bright can make you feel wired and unable to focus. Your goal is to find a color you love in a tone that is muted enough to foster positive workflow.