On Our Table: Alfalfa Hoppin' John

× Expand Alfalfa Hoppin' John. Photo by Jonathan Hampton

This dish was on the Alfalfa menu for generations, and is featured in the new cookbook, “Life, Art, Community, and Cookery: Stories and Recipes from Alfalfa Restaurant.” It’s good luck in the New Year, but tasty all year long.

Hoppin’ John Sauce:

• 1 can diced tomatoes (28 ounces)

• 1 teaspoon dried basil

• 1 teaspoon dried marjoram

• 2 tablespoons red wine

• 2 tablespoons of molasses or honey

• salt and pepper to taste

Hoppin’ John:

• 1 can black-eyed peas (14.5 ounces), drained and heated

• 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

• 2 cups brown rice, cooked

• 1 cup combination of onions and green peppers, chopped

Method:

Combine all the Hoppin’ John sauce ingredients in a saucepan. Stir and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

To make the Hoppin’ John, layer a bed of rice, black-eyed peas, Hoppin’ John sauce, and grated cheddar cheese on a dinner plate. Top with a sprinkle of the chopped onions and green peppers.

Serves 2-4.

Note: A poached egg is always good on top!