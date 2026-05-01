On Our Table: Alfalfa Hoppin' John

Alfalfa Hoppin' John. Photo by Jonathan Hampton
This dish was on the Alfalfa menu for generations, and is featured in the new cookbook, “Life, Art, Community, and Cookery: Stories and Recipes from Alfalfa Restaurant.” It’s good luck in the New Year, but tasty all year long.
Hoppin’ John Sauce:
• 1 can diced tomatoes (28 ounces)
• 1 teaspoon dried basil
• 1 teaspoon dried marjoram
• 2 tablespoons red wine
• 2 tablespoons of molasses or honey
• salt and pepper to taste
Hoppin’ John:
• 1 can black-eyed peas (14.5 ounces), drained and heated
• 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
• 2 cups brown rice, cooked
• 1 cup combination of onions and green peppers, chopped
Method:
Combine all the Hoppin’ John sauce ingredients in a saucepan. Stir and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.
To make the Hoppin’ John, layer a bed of rice, black-eyed peas, Hoppin’ John sauce, and grated cheddar cheese on a dinner plate. Top with a sprinkle of the chopped onions and green peppers.
Serves 2-4.
Note: A poached egg is always good on top!