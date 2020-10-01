On Our Table: Apple Cider Cake with Bourbon Caramel

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Quality time in the kitchen spent mixing ingredients and kneading dough can present the opportunity to relax, ponder and reflect, often helping one take stock of more than what’s in the pantry.

Having gone through more than a few recipes during the extra time I’ve had on my hands this year, here are two lessons that have emerged: Eat the cake. Drink the good bourbon.

Hammering out this recipe offers ample opportunities for both, while providing a great outlet for local apple cider during its shining season.

Apple Cider Cake

Ingredients:

• 2 ½ cups flour

• 2 large eggs

• 1 ¼ cups sugar

• 1 cup apple cider

• ¾ cup unsweetened applesauce

• 10 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, premium

• 1 tablespoon bourbon

• ¾ teaspoon baking powder

• ¼ teaspoon baking soda

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

• ⅛ teaspoon cardamom

• ⅛ teaspoon cloves

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. To a medium bowl, add flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, cloves and cardamom. Whisk and set aside.

To a small bowl add cider, applesauce, vanilla and bourbon. Stir and set aside.

The design of the Bundt cake pan allows more of the mixture to touch the surface of the pan than with a traditional round cake plan, helping to provide faster and more even heat distribution during baking. Photo by Theresa Stanley

In a large bowl (or mixer), beat butter and sugar on medium speed until fluffy. On a low speed, add eggs, one at a time. Alternate adding flour mixture and cider mixture to the butter, sugar and egg mixture, in three batches, ending with the flour and mixing only until incorporated.

Prepare a 10-cup Bundt cake pan, or multiple mini-Bundt cake pans, by spraying generously with nonstick spray. Spoon mixture evenly into pan(s). To ensure a level cake, reduce air bubbles in mixture by tapping pan(s) on the counter. Smooth if needed.

For a large Bundt cake, bake 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean and the cake springs back when touched. For smaller pans, bake 33-38 minutes following the same guidelines. Remove from the oven, cool on a rack for 10 minutes. Place a piece of parchment paper on the top of cake pan(s), place rack on top of paper and invert the cake(s) holding steady. Release the cake from the pan. Allow to cool fully before glazing with bourbon caramel (recipe below). Store cake in an airtight container for up to two days.

Bourbon Caramel

Ingredients:

• 1 cup sugar

• ½ cup unsalted butter

• 1 ½ tablespoons bourbon

• ¼ teaspoon salt

Method:

To a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, add sugar. Heat sugar for three minutes. Whisk continuously as sugar begins to melt. When sugar is completely melted, add butter. Whisk vigorously until butter is melted. Remove from heat. Add heavy cream, whisking continuously. Add bourbon and whisk until combined. Allow mixture to cool, stirring occasionally.