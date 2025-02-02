On Our Table: Bharta (Mashed Eggplant)

× Expand Bharti is an ideal side dish for indian flatbreads like roti and chapati, but can also be served as a simple dish with a dal rice combination. Photo by Babita Shrestha

This month, we are presenting two recipes from Babita Shrestha, the Lexington-based Nepalese chef behind the cookbook “Plant-Based Himalaya.” The book features 38 vegan recipes from Shrestha’s home country — recipes she has been cooking and eating since she was young, from mouthwatering grains, dal, curries, greens and sauces to desserts and healthy teas.

From Shrestha:

This recipe is absolutely amazing with anything – I eat it with rice, naan or with a good sourdough toast. This might become your new favorite side dish, and is also a huge hit at dinner parties.

Ingredients:

• 1 large eggplant

• 1 medium tomato

• 1 medium potato

• ½ medium red onion

• 2 tablespoons coconut oil

• ½ teaspoon cumin seed

• 2 cloves garlic

• 2 slices ginger

• 1 medium dried red chili

• 2 medium fresh red chilies

• ½ teaspoon cumin powder

• ½ teaspoon turmeric

• ½ cup cilantro

• 1 teaspoon salt

× Expand Bharta is an Indian vegetarian side dish consisting of a spicy grilled eggplant mash sautéed with onions, tomatoes and spices. Photo by Babita Shrestha

Method:

Grill the eggplant and tomatoes directly on the stove, turning regularly to keep from burning* (see note below for alternative cooking method). Once the eggplant and tomatoes are fully grilled (about 10 minutes), let them cool.

Boil the potato in a pan or pressure cooker for about 15 minutes or until it is soft in the middle. Take the potato out of the water, cut in the middle, and let it cool down.

With a fork, slowly peel the skin off the eggplant, tomatoes and potatoes. Be ready to get messy! Mash the eggplant, tomatoes and potato on a shallow plate. (I keep my potato chunky.) Finely chop ginger, garlic, onion and red chilies.

Heat a pan on medium and add oil. Once the oil is hot, temper cumin seeds for a few seconds. Add the whole dried red chili, chopped ginger and garlic. Cook for a minute and then add finely chopped onion and fresh red chilis. Fry until they turn golden brown and then turn the heat to low. Add cumin powder and turmeric. Mix well.

Add the mashed potatoes to the pan and turn the heat to medium. Fry for a few minutes and then add the eggplant, tomatoes and salt. Mix well and turn the stove off.

Add chopped cilantro and mix thoroughly. Also garnish with some more fresh cilantro and roasted sesame seeds on top. The mouthwatering bharta is ready to serve. (Serves two.)

*Note: I love the smoky flavor of fire-roasted eggplant, cooked directly on the grill, but you can also roast the eggplant and tomatoes in the oven. Cut the eggplant in half and place them in a baking pan with the tomatoes. Drizzle with a tablespoon of oil and sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Roast for about 30 minutes, or until the eggplant is tender.