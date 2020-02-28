On Our Table: Bluegrass Benedictine

× Expand Bluegrass Benedictine. Photo by Theresa Stanley

A Kentucky classic originated by Louisville caterer Jennie Carter Benedict in the early 1900’s, Benedictine is a savory cucumber spread commonly served as a tea room finger sandwich. It originally got its green coloring from a drop of food coloring, though some chefs and epicureans opt for coloring it with spinach, scallions or fresh parsley – this variation features the addition of green pepper sauce for depth of flavor. Serve with blue corn tortilla chips, crackers or crudités for maximum game-time snackability; the recipe is also a great one for your tailgating playbook.

Note: The classic Benedictine features cream cheese, cucumber juice, white onion juice, salt, cayenne and green food coloring. In Kentucky, we like to build on traditions, and this variation is built on the classic recipe.

Ingredients:

• 8 oz cream cheese, softened

• ½ cup sour cream

• ¼ cup mayonnaise

• ½ cup English cucumber, peeled and finely chopped

• ¼ cup green onions, finely chopped

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

• Pepper, to taste

• Green food coloring or pepper sauce, optional

Method:

Soften cream cheese on the counter prior to making recipe or soften in the microwave. Pat dry the finely chopped cucumbers to extract excess liquid. Place all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Mix until well combined. Yields two cups.