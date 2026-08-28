On Our Table: Braised Beef Tri-Tip with Kenny’s Cheddar Weisenberger Grits

× Expand Braised Tri-Tip with Kenny’s Cheddar Weisenberger Grits from Granddam and Lost Palm executive chef Paula Endara. Photo furnished

A variation of this dish appears on the appetizer menu at Granddam, located inside the Distillery District hotel The Manchester, where Paula Endara serves as executive chef. Click here to read our Culinary Quick Six Q&A with Chef Endara.

Braised Tri-Tip

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds tri-tip, cut into 3x2-inch slices (we get ours from Black Hawk Farms!)

• 1 pound red bell pepper, medium diced

• 1 pound red onion, medium diced

• ¼ cup garlic, finely minced

• ¼ cup fresh cilantro, minced

• 1 cup bourbon

• 1 cinnamon stick

• 2 star anise pods

• 2 cloves

• 6 all-spice berries

• 1 teaspoon cumin seed

• 5 cups light beer

• 200 grams demerara sugar

• Salt

• Black peppercorn

Method:

Preheat the oven at 375 F. Salt and pepper beef thoroughly with a little bit of oil. Sear trip tip in a hot pan. Remove the beef and place on a tray to rest. In the same pan, add vegetables, season with pepper to taste, and sweat them on medium fire for 10 minutes; add garlic and cook for 5 more minutes. Deglaze with bourbon. Reduce bourbon to half. In another pan, toast spices (cinnamon, star anise, clove, cumin seed and all-spice). Wrap them with a cheese cloth and twine. Add all ingredients in a braising pan: tri-tip, vegetables, spices, cilantro, beer and sugar. Cover with wax paper and aluminum foil. Cook in oven for 2 and a half hours.

Kenny's Cheddar Weisenberger Grits

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Weisenberger Grits

• 1 quart half and half

• 1 quart chicken stock

• 8 ounces cream cheese

• 8 ounces Kenny’s Aged Cheddar

Cheese, shredded

• 1 tablespon butter

• Salt

• Black Pepper

Method:

In a pot, add half and half and chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Add grits and cook over medium heat until done. Stir constantly. Once grits are cooked, add butter, cream cheese and white cheddar cheese. Mix until incorporated.