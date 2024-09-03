On Our Table: Butterscotch Budino

× Expand This Budino, a classic Italian dessert, is a staple on the menu of Bella Cafè. Photo furnished

This classic Italian dessert — a butterscotch pudding with salted caramel and whipped cream — is a staple on the menu at Bella Café and Grille’s Chevy Chase and Palomar locations. We are excited to offer our readers the opportunity to make it at home for a small crowd.

Note: This is a slightly simplified version that omits the layering process, as seen in the photo, but the dessert is just as delicious with all the flavors mixed together!

Yields 12 servings.

Ingredients:

• 3 cups heavy whipping cream

• 1 1/2 cups milk

• 1 egg

• 3 egg yolks

• 1/4 cup cornstarch

• 1 cup dark brown sugar, packed

• 1/2 tablespoon kosher salt

• 1/4 cup water

• 2 1/2 ounces butter

• 1/4 cup dark rum

• 1 tablespoon vanilla

• Whipped cream, to top

• Cookies to garnish (optional)*

Method:

Mix cream and milk in a large bowl.

Whisk egg, egg yolks, and cornstarch in a medium bowl.

Stir together sugar, salt, and water in a saucepan over medium-low heat until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to medium-high and boil without stirring until mixture turns thick, syrupy, and dark amber, occasionally swirling pot and brushing down sides with wet pastry brush, about 7 minutes.

Immediately whisk in milk and cream mixture (mixture will bubble vigorously); stir to dissolve caramel bits.

Bring mixture to boil, watching closely to prevent it from bubbling over, then reduce heat to medium. Gradually temper half of the hot caramel mixture into egg mixture. Return tempered eggs to pot with the rest of the caramel, whisking to blend. Whisk over medium heat until the custard reaches a first boil.

Remove from heat. Add butter, rum, and vanilla, and stir until melted and smooth. Strain.

Portion into jars while warm and then chill completely.

Once chilled, top each budino with whipped cream before serving.

* Bella Café and Grille uses brown sugar cookies, but there are plenty of other options that would be delicious as well, including ginger snaps, chocolate cookies or shortbread cookies.