On Our Table: Chicken Napoleon with Marsala Brodo

× Expand Coles 735 Main's Chicken Napoleon with Marsala Brodo. Photo furnished

Ingredients:

• 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

• 1 roasted red pepper

• 1-2 slices of thinly sliced prosciutto

• 4-6 ounces sliced Buffalo mozzarella

• 1 lb. fresh green beans

• 1 cup Marsala cooking wine

• 1 shallot, thinly sliced

• 1 fresh garlic clove, chopped

• 4 fresh thyme sprigs

• 1 bay leaf

• 2 cups beef demi glace (store-bought is fine)

• Salt and pepper

• Olive oil

Method:

Prepare the chicken: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Slice chicken breast longways in half and pound thin. Pat dry with a paper towel and season with salt and pepper. Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add enough oil to cover the pan surface, then add chicken to the warm pan. Sauté for 2-3 minutes, flip, and continue to cook for 2-3 more minutes until cooked through). Top bottom layer of chicken with layers of roasted red pepper, prosciutto, and buffalo mozzarella; top with the remaining chicken breast and place in the oven for 3 to 5 minutes.

To make the sauce: Place a small saucepan over medium heat and warm 1 tablespoon of oil, then add sliced shallots. Sauté until translucent. Add garlic and sauté for 30 more seconds. Add Marsala, thyme, bay and reduce by two-thirds. Add demi-glace* and bring to a simmer. Strain and reserve.

Serve with sautéed green beans or side of choice. Place the side on the plate; using a spatula, transfer chicken to the other half of the plate. Pour sauce over top of the chicken and garnish with fresh basil.

*Note: if you can’t find demi-glace in the store, use beef bone broth and boil it until reduced enough that it has a thicker, gravy-like texture.