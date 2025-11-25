On Our Table: Coles 735 Main’s Rich Chocolate Brownies

Recipe by Megan Duffy, Chef de Cuisine at Coles 735 Main

This decadent brownie from the kitchen of Coles 735 Main is the perfect fix for any holiday sweet tooth. Photo furnished by Coles 735 Main

'Tis the season for decadent sweets! Impress your favorite teachers, co-workers or neighbors with a gifted tin of these chef-elevated brownies — or eat them all yourself! No judgment here.

Ingredients:

• 1 pound (about 2 cups) semi-sweet chocolate chips or chunks

• ½ pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

• ¼ teaspoon baking soda

• 8 large eggs

• 2 cups granulated sugar

• 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

• Nonstick spray or butter (for greasing)

• Parchment paper

Method:

In a heatproof bowl set over a pot of simmering water (double boiler), melt the chocolate and butter together. Stir until smooth, then remove from heat and let cool slightly.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder and baking soda. Sift if you want a smoother texture.

Lightly grease a 9x13-inch pan with nonstick spray or butter.

Line with parchment paper and grease the paper too.

In another heatproof bowl over the simmering water, whisk the eggs and sugar constantly until warm to the touch (about 135°F). Remove from heat.

In a large bowl, combine the warm egg mixture with the vanilla and dry ingredients until just combined. Add the melted chocolate mixture and stir until smooth and glossy.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly. Bake at 325°F for 12–15 minutes, rotating halfway through. The brownies are done when the top is

set but the center is still slightly soft.

Let the brownies cool completely in the pan (or chill in the fridge for cleaner slices).

Trim the edges if you like, then cut into 12 even squares.

For added decadence, serve topped with ice cream, chocolate or caramel sauce, nuts or other favorite toppings.

Keep brownies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days or refrigerate for up to a week.