On Our Table: Cozy Tomato Lentils

RECIPE BY RIAH DURICK, NOURISHED FOLKS

This could be the most stress-free, feel-good meal you make to get through winter. It’s versatile, flavorful and will help reduce your fridge food waste. Change up the veggies, throw in what feels good and turn the heat up, or down, with loose abandon!

Note: You’ll want to make this in your favorite pot with a lid – mine’s a Dutch oven. For this version, I’m serving it with crusty sourdough and basmati rice. Always sprinkle fresh herbs on top to make it feel a little bit fancy.

Ingredients:

• Half an onion (red rules!)

• 2-10 cloves of garlic (yes, I said 10)

• 2-3 celery stalks

• 1-2 carrots

• a bunch each of fresh parsley and dill

• 3 ounces tomato paste

• 15 ounces can diced tomatoes

• ½ teaspoon each of salt, pepper, turmeric, any curry powder, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika

• 1 tablespoon dry oregano

• 2 quarts broth of choice (the Nourished Folks mushroom kombu would be my first pick here)

• 8 ounces green lentils

Method:

Bring your Dutch oven and a good glug of olive oil up to medium high heat. While it’s warming, chop your onion, celery and carrots. Place them in the hot pot with all of your spices so they can begin to toast.

Once those veggies are browning, chop and add in your desired amount of garlic and tomato paste; then let all those spiced veggies create a savory jam together. After simmering for a few minutes, add in the can of tomatoes and use a wooden spatula scrape the jam off the bottom of the pan.

Add in your broth and bring it to a boil. Dump the lentils in, cover the pot, turn the heat all the way down and let it simmer for an hour or more. The liquid should cover all the veggies and lentils easily, so use your judgment and add more broth or water if you need – more or less liquid will help you find your desired stew consistency. Add in fresh herbs during the last 30 minutes of your cooking; salt to taste. (Note: Lentils can have a salty character, so definitely taste before you go all in with more salt.)

Variation notes: Double or triple your vegetables and feed your friends if you want to. It goes perfectly with basmati rice and crusty sourdough, or with a fried egg for breakfast. For a different flavor or consistency, or to stretch out your quantity, try adding a can of coconut milk.