On Our Table: Duet of Cucumber Salads

As we approach the “dog days of summer,” farmers’ markets and gardens are teeming with warm-weather vegetables and herbs. Here, we’ve provided two simple yet distinctly vibrant cucumber recipes. Both pair well with anything grilled, and are great for picnics and backyard meals.

Southern Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 large cucumbers (any variety, peeled if preferred), thinly sliced

• 1 bunch radishes, thinly sliced

• ½ cup mayonnaise

• ½ cup Greek yogurt

• 1 ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon white vinegar

• 1 teaspoon honey

• 1 teaspoon garlic, minced (roughly 1 clove)

• ¾ teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

• 4 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

• 3 tablespoons chives, chopped

Method:

Prepare sliced cucumbers and radishes by placing in a medium bowl and adding one teaspoon of salt. Toss to coat. Cover and set aside for 30 minutes, then transfer to a colander to strain excess liquid. In a mixing bowl, add yogurt, mayonnaise, remaining salt, vinegar, honey and garlic. Whisk until all ingredients are fully combined and refrigerate.

When ready to use, place prepared cucumbers and radishes in a serving bowl and toss with half of dressing. Continue adding dressing until desired coating level is reached. Add fresh herbs and toss just before serving. Serves six.

Greek Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 large cucumbers (any variety), halved and sliced

• 2 cups tomatoes, halved if using grape variety or quartered if using medium-sized tomatoes

• 1 medium red onion, halved and sliced thin

• 1 cup feta cheese

• ¾ cup balsamic vinaigrette (recipe follows, or you can use your favorite bottled recipe)

Method:

Gather ingredients and prep. In a large mixing bowl, combine cucumbers, tomatoes and onions. Add dressing and toss to coat. Place covered in a refrigerator until ready to serve. When ready to serve, add feta cheese, tossing to coat. Recipe serves six to eight.

Balsamic Vinaigrette:

• ¾ cup olive oil

• ¼ cup balsamic vinegar

• 1 teaspoon fresh herbs (thyme or oregano)

• ½ teaspoon pepper

• 2 dashes salt

• 1 slice lemon, squeezed

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl or jar and whisk or shake until combined. Vinaigrette can be stored covered in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Whisk or shake to reincorporate the ingredients before using..