On Our Table: Elotes

July is not only the quintessential grilling month but also the prime season for eating corn in Kentucky. With that in mind, we wanted to provide a fun take on classic grilled corn: Zest it up a few notches and turn it into Mexican street corn. These festive toppings turn another ear of corn – plentiful at Kentucky farmers’ markets this month – into a memorable and savory side dish you will miss when it’s gone. It’s a popular late night snack for many Mexicans, but we recommend it any time of day!

Ingredients:

• 4 ears of corn, shucked and cleaned

• ¼ cup mayonnaise

• ¼ cotija cheese, grated

• ¼ cup freshly chopped cilantro

• Chili-lime seasoning

• Lime wedges, garnish

Method:

Turn grill to medium-high. Place corn on grill and char slightly by turning often for about seven minutes. Remove from heat and place on a platter. Brush corn with mayonnaise, sprinkle with chili-lime seasoning and top with cotija cheese and cilantro. Serve warm (immediately) with lime garnish for an extra squeeze of summer flavor.