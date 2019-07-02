On Our Table: Elotes

Photo by Theresa Stanley
July is not only the quintessential grilling month but also the prime season for eating corn in Kentucky. With that in mind, we wanted to provide a fun take on classic grilled corn: Zest it up a few notches and turn it into Mexican street corn. These festive toppings turn another ear of corn – plentiful at Kentucky farmers’ markets this month – into a memorable and savory side dish you will miss when it’s gone. It’s a popular late night snack for many Mexicans, but we recommend it any time of day!
Ingredients:
• 4 ears of corn, shucked and cleaned
• ¼ cup mayonnaise
• ¼ cotija cheese, grated
• ¼ cup freshly chopped cilantro
• Chili-lime seasoning
• Lime wedges, garnish
Method:
Turn grill to medium-high. Place corn on grill and char slightly by turning often for about seven minutes. Remove from heat and place on a platter. Brush corn with mayonnaise, sprinkle with chili-lime seasoning and top with cotija cheese and cilantro. Serve warm (immediately) with lime garnish for an extra squeeze of summer flavor.