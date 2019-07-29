On Our Table: Fried Green Tomatoes & Chow Chow

× Expand Fried Green Tomatoes and Chow Chow. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Chow chow is a classic Southern relish. Commonly canned to wisely utilize a bumper crop of home grown tomatoes for year-round consumption, chow chow can be used in all manner of preparations: to dress up a bowl of beans and cornbread, as a topping to turn a common hotdog into a craft concoction or served as a standalone side dish. At her Old Vine Street restaurant Ranada’s, chef-owner Ranada Riley uses chow chow to top a bed of fried green tomatoes – the perfect late summer dish to highlight the tart, savory and slightly sweet heat of the relish. This quick pickle approach is easy to prepare without the summer chore of canning.

Chow Chow

Ingredients:

• 6 green tomatoes, cored and very small dice or pulse in food processor

• 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, cored and diced small

• 1 large yellow onion, diced small

• 1 red bell pepper, diced small

• 1 yellow pepper, diced small

• ½ bunch celery, diced small

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon mustard seed

• 1 teaspoon turmeric

• Pinch of nutmeg

• ½ tablespoon black pepper, freshly cracked

• 1 cup apple cider vinegar

• 2 cups sugar

Method:

Combine seasonings, vinegar and salt in saucepan. Bring to a boil. Combine all ingredients and simmer for about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Place in glass container and refrigerate for up to seven days.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Ingredients:

• Green tomato, sliced to approximately ½ inch thickness

• Flour, all-purpose

• Buttermilk

• Cornmeal, local

Method:

Place flour, buttermilk, and cornmeal in separate containers. Using one hand for dry ingredients and one hand for wet ingredients (to avoid “biscuit fingers”), dredge sliced green tomatoes in flour, then buttermilk, then cornmeal. Place each dredged slice into a skillet with hot oil. Cook about 3-5 minutes on each side until brown.