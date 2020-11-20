On Our Table: Holiday Bliss Bars

× Expand Holiday Bliss Bars. Photo by Theresa Stanley

This homemade version of a well-known coffee chain’s popular seasonal treat hits all the holiday notes: frosted, fruity, sweet and flaky. Why only enjoy this bliss at the coffee place during the end-of-year holidays when it can be made at home anytime of the year? Perfect for savoring alongside a cup of jo, tea or milk, this Bliss Bar can be dressed up for any special occasion.

Bars:

• 2 ¼ cups flour (all-purpose or gluten-free)

• 1 ½ cups light brown sugar, packed

• 12 tablespoons salted butter, cubed

• 2 large eggs

• ¾ cup white chocolate chips or white baking chocolate

(coarsely chopped)

• ½ cup dried cranberries

• ¾ teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 13-x9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. To a medium bowl add flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Whisk to combine thoroughly dry ingredients. Set aside.

To a microwavable safe bowl, add butter and melt in the microwave for approximately one minute. Stir in brown sugar. Place mixture in a large bowl and allow to cool. With an electric mixer, beat in eggs and vanilla to butter mixture. Add dry ingredients to the mixture gradually. Stir in chocolate chips and cranberries.

Pour batter into the prepared pan. Batter will be thick; spread evenly. Bake for about 18-20 minutes. Insert a toothpick near the center. Bars are done when it comes out clean. Do not overbake. Cool on a wire rack.

Icing:

• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted

• ¾ cup white chocolate chips or white baking chocolate, melted

• ½ cup dried cranberries

• 1 tablespoon orange zest, grated candy-coated chocolates

(optional for adults, required for kids)

• Sprinkles and nonpareils (optional for adults, required for kids)

To a large mixing bowl add cream cheese, powdered sugar and orange zest. Beat with an electric mixer until powdered sugar is fully incorporated. Add half of the melted chocolate and beat just until combined.

Frost the cooled bars. Top with dried cranberries and optional candy, sprinkles or more chocolate chips. Drizzle with remaining white chocolate. Cut into squares or triangles. Refrigerate bars in an airtight container until ready to serve.