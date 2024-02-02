On Our Table: Frenchy's Low-Carb Pizza Crust

Recipe by Andrew and Cyarra Miller, Frenchy’s Pizza owners

Editor’s Note: Frenchy’s Pizza will be set up at Pivot Brewing (1400 Delaware Ave.) during Lexington Pizza Week, Feb. 19-25. For the full listing of offerings from participating restaurants, visit www.lexingtonpizzaweek.net.

As owners of a pizza business, our love for pizza and carbs can add up quickly. We had to get creative with our approach so we could indulge in this guilty pleasure without all the guilt. That’s why we experimented with this low-carb crust, which has turned into a recipe our family uses weekly. Give it a try and share your thoughts with us on our social media!

Ingredients:

• 1 1/4 cups of King Arthur Keto wheat flour blend

• 1/2 cup of lukewarm water

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon dry active yeast

• 1/2 teaspoon sugar

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 serving | 797 Calories | 22 grams Net Carbohydrates | 85 grams Protein | 37 grams Fat

× Expand Photo by Chanel Nicole Co.

Directions:

Combine water, yeast and sugar in a mixing bowl. Gently stir all three ingredients and allow the mixture to settle for approximately five minutes or until yeast activates (i.e., when it begins to foam).

Add flour and salt to the mixing bowl. Mix all ingredients with a large spoon or dough hook while slowly drizzling with olive oil.

Dust a flat surface with 1/4 cup of flour and transfer the dough to the surface. Knead the dough into a smooth dough ball, folding it into itself.

Place dough into bowl or container, with at least an inch of room for expansion. Cover with a lid or towel and allow the dough to rise at room temperature for an hour.

After dough has expanded, place dough on a floured surface. Using a rolling pin, roll dough to desired size (8-10 inch recommended).

Set oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. After achieving the desired crust size, use a fork to poke small divots on the surface of the pizza, taking special care not to PUNCTURE the dough surface.

Dress pizza with desired toppings.

Bake pizza 12-15 minutes or until golden with melted cheese.