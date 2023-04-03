On Our Table: MCK's Carmelita

× Expand Lifestyle blogger and influencer Beth Chappo. Photo by Shelly Ruth Photography

IT TAKES A VILLAGE

In the kitchen with Beth Chappo, former Lexington lifestyle blogger and the author of ‘The Village Cookbook’

Years before the word “influencer” was a part of the common lexicon, Beth Chappo was making waves in Lexington and beyond with her lifestyle blog, Seersucker & Saddles, which launched in 2012. Known for her creative style, which mixes elements of both traditional and funky, and her approachability, Chappo has garnered hundreds of thousands of followers, with whom she regularly engages in an “Ask Me Anything”-type feature on her website, BethChappo.com.

Since starting the blog, Chappo has moved from Lexington to Indianapolis. There, she continues to publish fashion, beauty, culinary and design content, though under a fresh brand: She recently traded in the Seersucker & Saddles moniker for the more straightforward and all-encompassing brand name “Beth Chappo.”

Chappo recently published her second cookbook, “The Village Cookbook,” a project largely inspired by all the time she and her family found themselves spending in the kitchen during quarantine. During that time, Chappo found the recipes that provided her the most comfort were not necessarily her own but ones that she collected from all the women in her life: her sister, her mother (Nonnie) and her close girlfriends from various stages of her life – a tribe she collectively refers to as her village.

The cookbook features a collection of nearly 100 recipes that are designed to spark comfort, nostalgia and joy. With this month’s “On Our Table” recipe, we’ve provided just a taste of what the book contains – more recipes, info about the book and other Chappo content can be found at www.BethChappo.com.

× Expand Photo by Shelly Ruth Photography

This recipe, featured in lifestyle blogger Beth Chappo’s new cookbook, “The Village Cookbook” (see opposite page), originated from Chappo’s oldest friend, Lexingtonian McKayla Carins. An oh-so-sweet and ooey-gooey treat that appeals to all ages, it’s a treat that Chappo jokes she most enjoys in Carins’ closet, “with a glass of wine and no kids.”

As Chappo says, “If loving these is wrong, I don’t wanna be right.”

Ingredients:

• 1 bag caramels, unwrapped

• ¼ cup- ½ cup heavy cream

• 12 tablespoons butter, melted

• ¾ cup brown sugar

• 1 cup flour

• 1 cup old-fashioned oats

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• Pinch of salt

Method:

Heat the oven to 350°F and line an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

In a saucepan over low heat, combine the caramels with one-sixth of a cup of heavy cream. Heat until melted and blended, adding more heavy cream if it seems too thick.

In a bowl, combine the butter, brown sugar, flour, oats, baking soda and salt. Pat half of the mixture into the baking pan. (I usually do a little more than half on bottom.)

Bake for 10 minutes. Take the pan out of the oven and sprinkle in the chocolate chips. Pour the caramel over the chocolate chips. Sprinkle the remaining batter over the caramel.

Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden and bubbly. Let cool to room temperature.

Cut into squares, wrap them up and put in the fridge or freezer to firm up before serving. They will get melty if left out.