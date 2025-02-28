On Our Table: Minton's Sweet Potato Hash

× Expand Minton's sweet potato hash. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

After more than a decade on Lexington’s north end, the casual breakfast and lunch eatery Minton’s has relocated to 701 National Avenue, in the location that most recently housed El Cid . The menu is largely the same as its former location, though a handful of additional items have been added. Brunch offerings include omelettes, breakfast tacos, chicken and waffles and more, while the lunch menu includes a handful of grilled cheese varieties, a smoked sausage sandwich, beef rendang sandwich and several vegan offerings (Gochujang tempeh tacos, lentil and black bean burger, and more). The restaurant is open 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Tues.-Sun. and features expanded indoor and outdoor seating.

Chef/owner Ashley Minton takes an accessible but creative approach to her cooking, which incorporates elements of southern food with other cultural influences.

“I like food that is approachable but not quite the same as you would find in other restaurants,” she said. “I want to offer things that are a bit more unique.”

Minton has shared the recipe for her popular sweet potato hash recipe, which has been a staple of the restaurant since it opened in 2012. Hearty, earthy, sweet and savory, it makes for a great breakfast, lunch or brunch side item — or a main course in and of itself.

Ingredients:

• One sweet potato, diced

• Half an onion, sliced

• ½ cup country sausage

• 1 cup spinach

• 1 egg

• 2 Tablespoons cooking oil

• Salt and pepper

• Dried parsley

Method:

Sautè sweet potatoes, onions and sausage in oil until fork tender. Add pinch of salt, pepper and parsley to taste. Add spinach and egg. Toss together to finish cooking the egg.