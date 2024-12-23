On Our Table: NYE Party Snacks

Whether you're staying in with family or taking a dish to a New Year’s bash, these easy, crowd-pleasing recipes are guaranteed to impress. Perfectly balanced in flavor and festivity, they’ll hold up all night long, giving everyone something to rave about well past the stroke of midnight.

Spicy Rosemary Roasted Cashews

Ingredients:

• 1 ¼ pounds raw cashew nuts

• 2 Tablespoons coarsely chopped rosemary leaves

• ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (or more for extra heat)

• 2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

• 2 teaspoons salt

• 1 ½ Tablespoons melted butter

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spread cashews in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet and roast for 10 minutes, or until warmed. In a bowl, combine rosemary, cayenne, brown sugar, salt and melted butter. Once the cashews have cooled slightly, toss with the rosemary mixture until coated. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Prosciutto, Fig and Spinach Salad

This vibrant salad features peppery spinach, sweet figs and salty prosciutto, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a quick Dijon mustard, lemon juice and olive oil dressing.

Follow your intuition with the ingredient amounts and serve as a simple yet elegant appetizer or refreshing side item.

Cranberry Whipped Feta Dip with Pistachios

This is a great way to utilize the last of that wonderful cranberry sauce from the holidays! Serve with crackers, pita chips or fresh vegetables for dipping.

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

• 8 ounces plain Greek yogurt

• 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• ¼ teaspoon chili flakes

• ¼ cup pistachios, shelled and roughly chopped

• ½ cup fresh cranberries (or ½ cup leftover cranberry sauce)

• Salt and pepper, to taste

If making cranberry sauce:

• 2 Tablespoons honey or maple syrup

• Zest and juice of one orange

• ¼ teaspoon nutmeg

Method:

To make the dip, combine in a food processor: crumbled feta, yogurt, chili flakes, olive oil and lemon juice, blending until smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. For the cranberries, if using fresh, simmer them with maple syrup or honey, orange zest and juice, and a pinch of nutmeg for 6-10 minutes, until the mixture thickens into a jam-like consistency. Once the cranberries have cooled, layer the whipped feta mixture in a shallow bowl, then top with the cranberry compote and chopped pistachios. For the finishing touch, garnish with fresh rosemary and a drizzle of honey, if desired. Serve and enjoy!