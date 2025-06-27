On Our Table: Peruvian Beef Skewers

× Expand Peruvian-style skirt steak skewers | Photo furnished by the Kentucky Beef Council

Summer in Kentucky – sunshine, smoky grills, and time spent with friends and family. This bright, bold recipe from the Kentucky Beef Council brings out the best in local flavor with tender beef skirt steak and fresh seasonal veggies. Perfect for backyard cookouts or weeknight camping, these kabobs are easy to prep and big on flavor.

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds inside skirt steak beef, pounded to 1/8-1/4-inch thick

• 1 zucchini, thinly sliced (1/8 -¼-inch thick)

• 1 yellow squash, thinly sliced (1/8-¼-inch thick)

Sauce and Marinade:

• 4 limes, juiced

• 1 cup canola oil

• ½ cup red wine vinegar

• 1 small Spanish onion, peeled and quartered

• 1 tablespoon garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon paprika

• 1 tablespoon salt

• 1 ½ teaspoons ground black pepper

• 1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano leaves

• ½ teaspoon ground chiles de árbol

• 1 tablespoon Cowboy Steak & Roast Rub.

Method:

In a food processor or blender, combine lime juice, oil, vinegar, onion, garlic, paprika, salt, pepper, oregano and ground chiles de árbol. Blend together until smooth; set aside.

Add half of marinade in a food-safe plastic bag. Add beef, zucchini and squash. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers. Sprinkle with steak seasoning. (Cook’s tip: If using wooden skewers, soak them in water 10 minutes to prevent burning on the grill.)

Place kabobs on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9-12 minutes (or 8-10 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Remove from grill.

Serve kabobs drizzled with remaining reserved sauce.

Note: Kentucky Beef Council is a sponsor of this month’s Lexington Burger Week, which is produced by this magazine’s parent company.