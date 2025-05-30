On Our Table: Picnic Favorites Made Simple

As Lexington celebrates its 250th birthday and embraces all things local this summer, there’s no better time to gather with neighbors, share a meal and enjoy the season’s freshest flavors. Our friends at Kroger have provided two simple, crowd-pleasing recipes to bring to your picnic table—perfect for 250Lex Porch Fest, backyard barbecues or spontaneous neighborhood get-togethers.

First up: Ranch Potato Salad: a creamy twist on the classic, made with ranch dressing instead of the usual mayo. With just a handful of ingredients, it’s bound to become your easy, go-to summer side.

Then there’s the Mexican Spiced Watermelon Skewers: a sweet, juicy appetizer with a bold, spicy kick. Sprinkled with chile-lime seasoning, this playful dish makes the watermelon taste even sweeter and adds a little fun to every bite.

Whether you’re hosting or just passing through, these easy, flavorful recipes are your summer sidekicks – no fuss, all flavor.

Ranch Potato Salad

Serves 6.

Ingredients

• 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, cut into one-inch pieces

• 1 ½ teaspoon salt, divided

• ½ cup English cucumber, chopped

• ¼ cup red onion, chopped

• ¼ cup parsley, chopped

• ½ cup ranch dressing

• ¼ teaspoon pepper

Method:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1 teaspoon salt and potatoes. Boil until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain and allow to cool.

Place cooled potatoes in a large bowl. Add cucumber, onion, parsley, ranch, remaining ½ teaspoon salt and pepper.

Refrigerate at least one hour.

Serve and refrigerate leftovers.

Mexican Spiced Watermelon Skewers

Serves 6.

Ingredients

• 1 small watermelon, cut into 1-1 ½-inch pieces

• 1 lime, juiced and zested

• ½ tablespoons chile lime seasoning

• ½ cup cotija cheese, crumbled

• 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

Method:

Skewer watermelon onto 12 skewers. Season with lime juice, lime zest and chile lime seasoning.

Place on a serving platter and sprinkle with cotija and cilantro.

Serve and refrigerate leftovers. 

