On Our Table: Picnic Favorites Made Simple

× Expand Our friends at Kroger have hooked us up with portable picnic recipes perfect for packing to 250Lex Porch Fest. Photo by Amy Eddie

As Lexington celebrates its 250th birthday and embraces all things local this summer, there’s no better time to gather with neighbors, share a meal and enjoy the season’s freshest flavors. Our friends at Kroger have provided two simple, crowd-pleasing recipes to bring to your picnic table—perfect for 250Lex Porch Fest, backyard barbecues or spontaneous neighborhood get-togethers.

First up: Ranch Potato Salad: a creamy twist on the classic, made with ranch dressing instead of the usual mayo. With just a handful of ingredients, it’s bound to become your easy, go-to summer side.

Then there’s the Mexican Spiced Watermelon Skewers: a sweet, juicy appetizer with a bold, spicy kick. Sprinkled with chile-lime seasoning, this playful dish makes the watermelon taste even sweeter and adds a little fun to every bite.

Whether you’re hosting or just passing through, these easy, flavorful recipes are your summer sidekicks – no fuss, all flavor.

Ranch Potato Salad

× Expand Ranch Potato Salad. Photo by Amy Eddie

Serves 6.

Ingredients

• 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, cut into one-inch pieces

• 1 ½ teaspoon salt, divided

• ½ cup English cucumber, chopped

• ¼ cup red onion, chopped

• ¼ cup parsley, chopped

• ½ cup ranch dressing

• ¼ teaspoon pepper

Method:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1 teaspoon salt and potatoes. Boil until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain and allow to cool.

Place cooled potatoes in a large bowl. Add cucumber, onion, parsley, ranch, remaining ½ teaspoon salt and pepper.

Refrigerate at least one hour.

Serve and refrigerate leftovers.

Mexican Spiced Watermelon Skewers

× Expand Mexican Spiced Watermelon Skewers. Photo by Amy Eddie

Serves 6.

Ingredients

• 1 small watermelon, cut into 1-1 ½-inch pieces

• 1 lime, juiced and zested

• ½ tablespoons chile lime seasoning

• ½ cup cotija cheese, crumbled

• 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

Method:

Skewer watermelon onto 12 skewers. Season with lime juice, lime zest and chile lime seasoning.

Place on a serving platter and sprinkle with cotija and cilantro.

Serve and refrigerate leftovers.