On Our Table: Plum Galette

The late summer plum galette. Photo by Amy Eddie
Layered with juicy plums, flaky crust and a hint of mint, this rustic end-of-summer dessert is easy enough for a weeknight (and pretty enough for entertaining special guests!).
Ingredients:
Crust:
• 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 10 tablespoons cold butter, cubed
• 6-7 tablespoons ice water
• 1 egg, beaten
• Turbinado sugar, for sprinkling
Filling:
• 2-3 medium plums, thinly sliced
• ½ teaspoon cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon turbinado sugar
• Drizzle of agave syrup
• 1 teaspoon minced mint
Photo by Amy Eddie
Method:
In a food processor, pulse flour and salt. Add butter and pulse until the flour and butter incorporate to form coarse crumbs. Transfer to a bowl, drizzle in ice water, and mix gently. Shape into a disk, wrap, and chill for one hour.
Let dough rest 20 min at room temp. Preheat oven to 375°F. Toss plums with cinnamon and sugar. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on floured surface. Transfer to parchment-lined baking sheet. Layer plums in the center, leaving a 1- to 2-inch border. Fold edges over fruit.
Brush crust with egg wash, sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake 50-55 minutes until golden. Cool 10 minutes, drizzle with agave, and sprinkle with mint.
Recipe serves 8.