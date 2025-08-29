On Our Table: Plum Galette

× Expand The late summer plum galette. Photo by Amy Eddie

Layered with juicy plums, flaky crust and a hint of mint, this rustic end-of-summer dessert is easy enough for a weeknight (and pretty enough for entertaining special guests!).

Ingredients:

Crust:

• 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 10 tablespoons cold butter, cubed

• 6-7 tablespoons ice water

• 1 egg, beaten

• Turbinado sugar, for sprinkling

Filling:

• 2-3 medium plums, thinly sliced

• ½ teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon turbinado sugar

• Drizzle of agave syrup

• 1 teaspoon minced mint

× Expand Photo by Amy Eddie

Method:

In a food processor, pulse flour and salt. Add butter and pulse until the flour and butter incorporate to form coarse crumbs. Transfer to a bowl, drizzle in ice water, and mix gently. Shape into a disk, wrap, and chill for one hour.

Let dough rest 20 min at room temp. Preheat oven to 375°F. Toss plums with cinnamon and sugar. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on floured surface. Transfer to parchment-lined baking sheet. Layer plums in the center, leaving a 1- to 2-inch border. Fold edges over fruit.

Brush crust with egg wash, sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake 50-55 minutes until golden. Cool 10 minutes, drizzle with agave, and sprinkle with mint.

Recipe serves 8.