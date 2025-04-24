On Our Table: Sister Beverly's Cornbread

× Expand Chef Chris Cain and his mother, Beverly.

According to Cain, she attended Russel Cave Church of Christ and her cornbread was requested by the entire church at every church dinner (hence the name Sister Beverly’s Cornbread).

Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of bacon grease or vegetable shortening or vegetable oil

1 large egg

1 cups buttermilk

¾ cup sour cream

1 can of cream style corn

½ teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons of sugar

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 cups Martha White Self-Rising White Corn Meal

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F. Heat a cast iron skillet or 8-inch square or round baking pan in the oven for 10-15 minutes.

Whisk egg in medium bowl. Stir in buttermilk, sour cream oil, salt and sugar and add creamed corn mix until combined. Add cornmeal and mix until smooth. Batter should be creamy and pourable. If too thick, add 1 to 2 tablespoons additional buttermilk.

Carefully tilt skillet to coat bottom with bacon grease or shortening. Pour batter into skillet.

Bake 18-20 minutes or until golden brown. Once baked, the center should bounce back with a small finger push. Use a glass plate to cover your pan and flip pan over with gloves or towels and remove pan this is served bottom side up with room temperature butter.

Note: it may be helpful to use a metal spatula to release the cornbread from the pan before flipping it over onto the plate.